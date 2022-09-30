Nearly 2 million remain without power after Hurricane Ian

Florida Power & Light (FPL) says more than half its customers impacted by Hurricane Ian have gotten their power restored. But power remains scarce in much of Southwest Florida where the storm made landfall.

Service as tracked by Power Outage shows nearly 2 million in Florida remain without power as the storm system heads away from Florida. FPL customers account for roughly half of those, but the situation continues to change rapidly, the company reports.

While about 2 million FPL customers lost power because of the storm system, more than a million have since seen power restored. As of 7 a.m., 980,740 still had service out.

Public Service Commission (PSC) statistics released at 9 a.m. show numbers have improved since then, but 972,390 remain without power.

The company said more than half of its customers statewide were affected by the storm over more than 72 hours.

Friday marks the first full day of restoration work. More than 21,000 workers, with assistance from lineman from 30 states, will work at all hours to restore power. The company will activate 38 staging and processing sites across the state.

“Hurricane Ian will go down as one of the most destructive and powerful hurricanes to ever hit our state — having forever changed the lives of so many of our neighbors,” said Eric Silagy, FPL Chairman and CEO.

“Getting the lights back on after such a destructive storm is no small task, but it’s a challenge we’ve planned and trained for with an army of workers. Rest assured, we will not stop until every last customer is restored.”

The company will also send drones to survey damage to power networks.

In areas like Lee County, Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Thursday much of the power infrastructure will need to be rebuilt, based on early surveys of damage.

But FPL officials say the foundational transmission system did not lose a single transmission structure over the course of the storm.

“Since the destructive 2004 and 2005 hurricane seasons, we’ve invested significantly in our system to make it stronger, smarter and more resilient to storms like Hurricane Ian,” Silagy said. “While no energy grid is hurricane-proof, not losing a single transmission structure is remarkable given the size and strength of this monster storm.”

FPL customers aren’t the only ones impacted. In Lee County, where Hurricane Ian made landfall as a strong Category 4 storm, many customers of the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) were also impacted. As of 8:45 a.m., most customers remained without power, and 197,038 were still without service. That’s nearly 90% of LCEC customers.

The co-op serves a six-county area. Officials there said 500 crews and field employees began the process Thursday morning of evaluating damage and developing a strategy to quickly energize main circuits.

In Lee County, 95% of LCEC remains without power, or 173,605 customers as of 9 a.m. More than 85% of Lee County customers in total have no power, including 228,410 FPL users.

The worst power situation, according to the PSC, appears to be in rural Hardee County, where less than 100 customers have power. There are 12,185 with no service, most of those co-op or municipal power customers.

In Charlotte County, more than 84% have no service, most of those FPL customers. About 106,670 FPL users remain without power, along with all 808 co-op customers in the county.

In rural DeSoto County, more than 80% of customers remain in the dark — about 15,048 people, 14,020 of whom get power through FPL.

While most of the power problems afflicted Gulf Coast counties, Volusia County also has a number of people without power. The county was the last to feel major impacts from the storm before it went out to sea, and 184,732 customers, almost 60% of the county, remain without power. Most of those, 113,310 of them, are FPL customers.

In Highlands County, more than 70% of users remain in blackout conditions. The inland county has 45,480 awaiting power, most of those Duke Energy customers.

A number of other counties still have more than half of customers awaiting power restoration. In Sarasota County, 56%, or 161,150 customers, remain without power. Almost all get service through FPL. Just over 50% of Manatee County has no power, or 117,968 individuals.

In rural Glades County, more than 58% have no power, or 4,522 customers.

In populated Hillsborough County, only 19% remain in the dark but that constitutes 137,188 customers, most of those getting power through Tampa Electric. In Pinellas County, 82,777 still were waiting for power to be restored, about 14,65% of users.

But in Polk County, 128,908 remain without power, about 35% of all customers in the county. In Orange County, 129,047 await restoration, over 20% of users.