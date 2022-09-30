Don CeSar reopens to guests following Hurricane Ian

The Don CeSar and Beach House Suites are reopening. The iconic St. Pete Beach luxury pink hotel is now welcoming guests as of Friday.

“To our fellow Floridians and guests, our hearts are with those who have been affected by Hurricane Ian. The Don CeSar and Beach House Suites have made it safely through the storm and we are open and welcoming guests,” the hotel provided in an email to customers. “As we have always been throughout history, we are here as a place of refuge for those who need a place to stay. We hope to see you soon!”

The Don CeSar is located at the southernmost point of St. Pete Beach, just north of Pass-a-Grille.

The area suffered minimal effects from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall further south in the Fort Myers area. A nearby convenience store lost some shingles from its roof, the Hotel Zamora sustained some roof damage and a sign for the Polynesian Putter miniature golf course fell and crushed a chain-link fence, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Still very little damage befell the small beach town.

Access to the beach reopened Thursday morning.

The Don CeSar has long been a top destination for beachgoers, including locals looking for an upscale staycation, as a luxury resort with top-notch amenities.

The hotel features 277 hotel rooms and suites and boasts several amenities, including restaurants and lounges, a poolside bar and pool concierge service, gift and retail shops, a full-service spa and on-site babysitting services, among others.

Not all St. Pete Beach hotels and resorts have reopened. The Tradewinds properties have restored power, but are still engaged in cleanup activities. They are prioritizing housing for emergency service crews and have canceled regular reservations for those expected to arrive Friday through Tuesday, according to a notice on the company’s website.