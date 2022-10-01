PTL Ybor teams up with Feeding Tampa Bay for Hurricane Ian relief efforts

PTL (Power, Truth, Love) Ybor is teaming up with Feeding Tampa Bay to provide critical relief to those impacted by Hurricane Ian this week.

Tickets to PTL’s SNBRN Summer/Fall Tour purchased before 11:00 p.m. for the October 7 event will be donated to Feeding Tampa Bay. Tickets can be purchased here. PTL will also host an open bar from 9-11 p.m. to drive event participation.

“Our PTL family is doing everything we can to assist those impacted by hurricane Ian,” said PTL partner Michael Yim. “Here at PTL, we stand committed to being ingrained in our community at all levels.”

The SNBRN Summer/Fall Tour is located at PTL’s club in Ybor City at 1507 7th Ave. Doors open at 9 p.m. on October 7.

PTL will also place a dropbox at their location to collect food and hurricane essentials, to be provided to Feeding Tampa Bay for distribution to those in need.

“We’re stepping up to help provide disaster relief for those impacted by Hurricane Ian,” Feeding Tampa Bay President and CEO Thomas Mantz said. “In this troubling time for southwest Florida, we all need to assist our neighbors who now may be facing food insecurity.”

PTL is also hosting a collection drive on Saturday and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday from 8 p.m. until 3 a.m. They are seeking canned fruits and vegetables, canned meat, boxed meals, breakfast items such as cereal and instant oatmeal, beverages, baking and cooking items, rice and beans, pasta and sauce, condiments, snacks, non-food items such as Ziploc bags and hygiene items and cleaning supplies.

PTL is an entertainment venue that hosts live shows and entertainment.