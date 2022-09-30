Charlie Crist will pause campaign Saturday for ‘Day of Action’

Charlie Crist plans to pause his bid for Governor to help the current Governor, his political rival, assist Hurricane Ian-battered Floridians.

Instead of campaigning, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee will spend Saturday as a “Day of Action,” providing supplies and resources for hurricane relief. And after witnessing Southwest Florida’s devastation firsthand, Crist announced he’s promoting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ preferred relief fund.

“Our team will be focused on one thing and one thing only — doing all we can to help our fellow Floridians,” Crist said during a Zoom news conference. “This means ceasing campaign operations and combining our efforts to mobilize supplies and resources to the places they are most needed.”

Displaying some agreement with the Governor he’s trying to remove from office, Crist urged Floridians to support or volunteer with VolunteerFlorida.org. It’s the same organization that’s linked to the Florida Disaster Fund, the state’s official private fund which the current First Lady Casey DeSantis launched Wednesday as Hurricane Ian began pummeling the Gulf Coast.

The fund raised $12 million in its first 24 hours, Casey DeSantis announced on Fox and Friends Friday.

Getting the money to where the needs are the greatest overrides any political consideration, his staff said. His campaign is calling it one of the worst natural disasters to hit Florida. And it’s caused around $65 billion in property damage across the state, his office is estimating.

Crist and Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod toured scenes of the devastation in Sarasota and Charlotte counties Friday. Among the sights Crist described on the ground: downed power lines, campers flipped over, a small plane that had been blown into a house and water still rising.

“It’s remarkable what we’ve been through and tragic beyond words,” he said.

Again, he declined to criticize DeSantis’ disaster performance.

“I want to make sure we’re focused on doing what’s right for giving comfort and aid to our fellow Floridians,” Crist said.

Similarly, the war of words DeSantis routinely lobbed against President Joe Biden disappeared once Hurricane Ian’s track showed a path to Florida.