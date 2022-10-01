Macy’s jumps in with $100K for Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Macy’s is donating $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Ian disaster relief efforts, the company announced Friday.

In addition, the company is also offering up to 30% off to customers affected by the storm this week.

A press release from the company announcing its contributions noted they are “committed to strengthening the community as neighbors, customers and colleagues begin the recovery process following the damage and devastation from Hurricane Ian.”

The discounts will apply to regular and sale items at select stores through December 29. Exclusions and restrictions apply. Check with a store to learn more about qualifying purchases and purchase locations.

The company also plans to work with affected communities “to identify meaningful ways to support those impacted by Hurricane Ian as they begin to rebuild.

They are also activating its North Star Relief Fund, a designated 501(c)(3) funded primarily through Macy’s and its employees. The fund provides rapid, direct financial assistance to employees in need during times of natural disaster or personal hardship.

Anyone interested, including Macy’s employees, vendors, customers and community groups may donate to the fund. Donations can be made on Macy’s Community Give Back site.