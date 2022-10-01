September 30, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Macy’s jumps in with $100K for Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Staff ReportsSeptember 30, 20222min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesHurricane Response

FEMA cuts red tape on federal flood insurance payments for Florida policyholders

HeadlinesHurricane ResponseNE Florida

Nassau County lifts evacuation order, dries out from Ian’s flooding

HeadlinesHurricane Response

Most customers in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Sarasota counties still powerless after Hurricane Ian

retail-macys-real-estate-malls
The store is also raising funds for employees in need.

Macy’s is donating $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Ian disaster relief efforts, the company announced Friday.

In addition, the company is also offering up to 30% off to customers affected by the storm this week.

A press release from the company announcing its contributions noted they are “committed to strengthening the community as neighbors, customers and colleagues begin the recovery process following the damage and devastation from Hurricane Ian.”

The discounts will apply to regular and sale items at select stores through December 29. Exclusions and restrictions apply. Check with a store to learn more about qualifying purchases and purchase locations.

The company also plans to work with affected communities “to identify meaningful ways to support those impacted by Hurricane Ian as they begin to rebuild.

They are also activating its North Star Relief Fund, a designated 501(c)(3) funded primarily through Macy’s and its employees. The fund provides rapid, direct financial assistance to employees in need during times of natural disaster or personal hardship.

Anyone interested, including Macy’s employees, vendors, customers and community groups may donate to the fund. Donations can be made on Macy’s Community Give Back site.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFEMA cuts red tape on federal flood insurance payments for Florida policyholders

nextPTL Ybor teams up with Feeding Tampa Bay for Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

After Ian, the effects in Southwest Florida are everywhere

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more