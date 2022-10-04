‘He will stand up’: Transit workers union backs Jorge Fors Jr. for Miami-Dade Commission

Miami-Dade County’s largest labor union representing transit workers is backing Coral Gables Commissioner Jorge Fors Jr.’s bid for County Hall.

On Tuesday, Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 291 announced its support of Fors, who is running for the District 6 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

“TWU Local 291 is an organization built on trust and we support County Commission candidates who have demonstrated integrity and a commitment to the community and its labor force,” President Jeffrey Mitchell said in a statement.

“As an elected official in Coral Gables, Jorge has proven that he understands the intricacies of working in municipal government and that he will stand up for the best interests of our community and our workers. We are proud to support Jorge Fors for District 6.”

An AFL-CIO affiliate, TWU Local 291 claims a bargaining unit of more than 2,500 transit workers in Miami-Dade, including bus drivers, Metrorail train operators, maintenance workers and other employees of the county.

Its endorsement of Fors joins scores of other nods from unions, community groups and local leaders, like Miami-Dade Commissioner Rebeca Sosa, whom he’s running to succeed on the county dais.

Others backing Fors include Miami Springs Mayor Maria Puente Mitchell, Virginia Gardens Mayor Spencer Deno, West Miami Vice Mayor Juan Blanes, Coral Gables Vice Mayor Michael Mena, Miami Lakes Vice Mayor Jeffrey Rodriguez, Miami City Commissioner Manolo Reyes, the Miami Association of Realtors, Builders Association of South Florida and more than half a dozen police and firefighter organizations.

In a statement, Fors said it is “an honor” to receive support from TWU Local 291. “Our transit workers provide essential services to thousands of Miami-Dade’s residents every day,” he said.

“As the county continues its work to enhance its public transportation operation for our 2.7 million residents, more will be asked of TWU Local 291’s members. When elected, I will support them as they continue their selfless service to the public and work to make Miami-Dade a better and more equitable and transit-oriented community.”

A lawyer in private life, Fors is competing in a runoff against lobbyist Kevin Marino Cabrera for the seat representing District 6, which spans a north-central portion of Miami-Dade.

Both candidates are Republican. However, the Miami-Dade Commission is technically nonpartisan, as are its elections.

Last month, Fors sued Cabrera and several others for defamation. On Tuesday, Fors released a new campaign ad disputing allegations made against him in ads supporting Cabrera and lobbing his own allegations Cabrera’s way.

My opponent in the County Commission race has told many lies about me, here is #thetruth pic.twitter.com/8z0hq4vWRR — COMMISSIONER JORGE L. FORS, JR. (@JorgeForsJr) October 4, 2022

District 6 covers part or all of Coral Gables, Hialeah, Miami, Miami Springs, Virginia Gardens and West Miami. The district also contains Miami International Airport, one of the county’s top two economic engines, and a Miami golf course being redeveloped as a soccer stadium complex for the city’s Major League Soccer Team.

The General Election is on Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 6.