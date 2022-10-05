Sanibel Causeway expected to be accessible by end of October

The Sanibel Causeway is expected to be operational again by the end of October following orders from Gov. Ron DeSantis directing the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to prioritize repairs to the destroyed bridge.

The roadway repairs are needed so that first responders and Sanibel residents can regain access to the island. The contract for the bridge repair was granted Tuesday.

“FDOT has already made tremendous progress on the temporary bridge to Pine Island,” DeSantis said in a statement.

“Now, I’ve asked them to work with Lee County to immediately begin work to provide temporary access and begin repairs to the Sanibel Causeway. Access to our barrier islands is a priority for our first responders and emergency services who have been working day and night to bring relief to all Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian.”

Hurricane Ian destroyed several portions of the Sanibel Causeway, making it impassable. The causeway is a series of bridges that connects mainland Florida to Sanibel Island. The island is home to about 6,500 residents.

“FDOT is proud to play a part in restoring our communities across the state. The Pine Island bridge is well on its way for completion. I’m confident we can provide the same level of service for the Sanibel Island community,” FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue said in a statement.

All accessible state-owned bridge inspections have been completed, and FDOT is assisting with inspections on locally owned bridges. FDOT has also cleared nearly all of Florida’s roads that were impacted by the storm with Cut and Toss operations making transportation corridors passable through almost all of the state.

“Much like Pine Island, the Sanibel Causeway was affected when the land that the road was built on was washed away. A bridge stability analysis will be performed, and repairs needed range from repairing bridge approaches to restoring the roadway across most of the causeway,” Perdue said. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Lee County and helping them take another step towards recovery.”

Once immediate recovery efforts have subsided, permanent long-term repairs will be made to the causeway, according to a release from the Governor’s Office. The emergency repairs being done now will offer a safe passage for immediate emergency access and will also be incorporated into long-term repair plans.