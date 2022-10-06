Last Call for 10.6.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Goodwill is jumping into the Hurricane Ian relief effort.

Now, sales made from donated items will benefit those impacted by the Hurricane. Plus, affected individuals will be able to select items they need from Goodwill stores in Southwest Florida.

“By donating today at any Florida Goodwill stores across the state, you can directly help our counterparts in Southwest Florida,” according to the Florida Goodwill Association.

There’s a lot happening this afternoon in the national news ecosystem. Perhaps the biggest is President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon thousands of people convicted on federal marijuana possession charges and his call to explore reclassifying cannabis.

The executive action will benefit 6,500 people with prior convictions.

In Florida, prominent Democrats are lauding the decision. Chief among them is Charlie Crist.

“President Biden’s pardon of federal marijuana convictions is a monumental step forward for our criminal justice system as we work to make our country more just and equitable for all,” Crist said in a statement. “As Governor, I will push for the full legalization of marijuana and the expungement of all existing charges and sentences for nonviolent offenses. It’s time to right the policies that have failed our fellow Floridians, too many of whom are our Black and Brown neighbors.”

Biden also called on Governors to pardon simple state marijuana possession offenses. Most possession convictions occur at the state level.

“Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely for possessing marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either,” Biden tweeted.

Although changes to state marijuana laws would have to go through the Legislature, Florida’s best chance for changing state marijuana law might be through Crist. Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t necessarily come out against marijuana decriminalization, but earlier this year he did note his distaste for the “putrid” stench of the reefer.

