Ron DeSantis again explains working with Joe Biden to a Fox News host

Gov. Ron DeSantis is still trying to contextualize working with President Joe Biden to Fox News Channel interviewers.

Asked how things were going with Biden Friday night on Jesse Watters Primetime, DeSantis described how the dynamic emerged, taking credit for building rapprochement.

“Well, I’ll tell you what. I mean, what I told him is that the media was making a big deal that he wasn’t talking to me or whatever, and I told him, I was like, ‘Look, I want to work together for these people. Because these people are from all walks of life. Republicans, Democrats, they expect us to be able to put our differences aside,” DeSantis explained, before flashing his partisan side.

“And nobody has done more to stand up to this administration than me in Florida over the last year and a half, as you know,” DeSantis claimed. “But you’ve got to be willing to work together to help folks. And so I think the response from local, state, and federal has been pretty seamless.”

“And I think that’s a testament,” DeSantis added. “That we as a country can get things done when it counts.”

Watters called it “inspirational” that “nobody was monkeying around and screwing things up” as DeSantis’ comments wrapped on this topic.

It’s worth noting the White House readout of the first Ian-related call between Biden and DeSantis was not quite so descriptive, noting that Biden pledged support and the two pledged “close cooperation.”

DeSantis and Biden were together earlier this week for an event in Southwest Florida, with Biden vowing to be with the residents of the region as they all worked to “build back better.” It’s clear that they have found ways to transcend political differences and work, as the President put it, “hand in glove.”

Yet working together seems easier than explaining it to Fox hosts without qualifiers and caveats, especially those whose stock in trade is dissing the President.

Tucker Carlson questioned DeSantis days after the storm about whether the Biden administration would come through for Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Governor affirmed he was “cautiously optimistic” that would happen.

“So, I actually spoke with the President, and he said he wants to be helpful,” DeSantis told Carlson.

“It’s my sense that the administration wants to help,” DeSantis told Sean Hannity as the storm approached its Florida landfall.

Even as DeSantis deals with a Fox News tightrope, his polling numbers have never been stronger nationally, with the Governor shining in storm response in a new Economist/YouGov poll.

A full 55% of all respondents and 61% of likely voters approved of DeSantis’ storm response, against 19% and 21% disapproval, respectively.

This buoyancy held for people who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020, with 38% approving of the Governor’s storm handling and 34% disapproving. A full 43% of Democrats approved, with just 34% disapproving.