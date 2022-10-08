Takeaways from Tallahassee — From one room to No. 1

Good morning, Tallahassee

Florida A&M University — one of the nation’s best-known historical Black colleges — celebrated its 135th birthday this past week. But the good news doesn’t end there.

Good Morning America will film from FAMU’s campus during homecoming.

Homecoming Week begins Oct. 22, and GMA will broadcast live from the campus that Friday and Saturday.

“Our Rattlers come from all over the world to come back here, but to allow the rest of the world to see some of the wonderful festivities and hear about the rich culture and outstanding accomplishments of our graduates and current students at FAMU, you can’t ask for anything better,” FAMU President Larry Robinson said in a video.

Producers and staff traveled to Tallahassee to tour the campus this week. But the festivities also come as FAMU celebrates a landmark year.

“We celebrate the courage and vision of our founders, and the dedication of every faculty, staff, student, and alumni who contributed to the well-being of this institution throughout its 135-year journey,” Robinson said on Monday during a wreath-laying ceremony to mark Founder’s Day, the school’s official birthday.

FAMU started as a one-room school on Oct. 3, 1887, as the State Normal School for Colored Students with just two instructors and 15 students. FAMU now has nearly 10,000 students and is the highest ranked Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in the nation in the most recent rankings released by U.S News and World Report’s Best Colleges.

“Can you imagine how proud our founders are as they look upon us from above at what has been achieved along our journey,” Robinson asked during his remarks this week. “They would be proud of our historic and ongoing battle against injustice and as our mission statement today states: they would be proud of our commitment to enhance the lives of its constituents and empower communities through innovative teaching, research, scholarship, partnerships, and public service.”

Robinson said that FAMU’s goals include becoming a top 100 public university and a top-flight research university.

“It is both remarkable and amazing how far FAMU has come from its early existence to this present time. This land once served as a plantation. A place where darkness prevailed,” Robinson said. “Today, this is the site where hope, love and charity rule the day and is blanketed by the comforting light and warmth of the Eternal Flame. We must never take any of this for granted.”

FAMU Student Government President Zachary C. Bell called the 135th anniversary “a full circle moment.”

“Our founders are smiling down on us,” said Bell, a fourth-year business student from Jacksonville. “I can’t wait to see the great things that are coming from FAMU.”

___

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Renzo Downey, Christine Jordan Sexton and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first …

Take 5

The “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

Joe Biden visits Hurricane Ian destruction — President Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis, frequent political foes, put their political differences aside Wednesday when the Democratic President and possible Republican presidential contender shook hands in Fort Myers. Biden said it was clear after a short aerial tour that the state and federal government will need to cooperate long term. He predicted recovery from the storm won’t last days and weeks, but rather months and years. Biden also gave DeSantis’ hurricane response his stamp of approval. “What the Governor’s done is pretty remarkable so far,” Biden said.

Ben Sasse named lone finalist for UF President — Sasse, a Republican U.S. Senator representing Nebraska, is set to become a Florida man — the sole recommended candidate to become the President of the University of Florida. UF’s Board of Trustees will consider his appointment at its next meeting in November. He’s expected to visit the campus on Monday. “The University of Florida is the most interesting university in America right now,” Sasse said in a statement. Legislation passed last Session puts candidates for the top jobs at the state’s universities and colleges under wraps until the presidential search committee is ready to announce the finalists.

DeSantis, Charlie Crist debate postponed — DeSantis and Crist’s only scheduled debate has been postponed because of Hurricane Ian. The debate, hosted by CBC West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC-TV, was scheduled for Oct. 12 in Fort Pierce. Debate planners are working with both campaigns to secure a new debate date, expected sometime this month. Four years ago, DeSantis and Andrew Gillum held two debates within two weeks of Hurricane Michael’s landfall. However, neither candidate was directly involved in recovery efforts. Then-Gov. Rick Scott and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson postponed and eventually canceled their Senatorial debate, which was set for just six days after landfall.

Republicans, Black leaders denounce ad targeting Corey Simon — A growing list of Republicans, Black elected and Black community leaders have come out against a mailer sent by Democratic Sen. Loranne Ausley’s campaign that targets Simon’s positions on gun control. Some say the mailer, which depicts the SD 3 GOP nominee on a shooting target, calls back to a racist history of Black men as physical targets or characterizations of Black men as violent. Among those calling for Democrats to apologize are Senate President-designate Kathleen Passidomo, Senate Majority Leader Mary Mayfield, Rep. Webster Barnaby and Bethel Missionary Baptist Church pastor Rev. R.B. Holmes.

Local projects in limbo, Ian funding considered — Lawmakers on the Joint Legislative Budget Commission last month approved $175 million for 238 local projects. But DeSantis didn’t send a necessary budget amendment, effectively placing the funds on hold. It’s unclear why DeSantis hasn’t sanctioned disbursement of the Local Support Grant funds. The budget panel is expected to sign off on spending $360 million in emergency funds during a special meeting Wednesday in order to help pay for the rapidly escalating cost to respond to Hurricane Ian. “While you pray they never come your way, disasters like Hurricane Ian are exactly what we had in mind when we set aside historic state reserves,” Senate President Wilton Simpson said.

Other means of aid

The Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program is up and running, making $50 million available for small businesses in 22 counties affected by Hurricane Ian, DeSantis says.

At least $10 million of those funds are reserved for agriculture producers. Plus, the program, which is taking applications through Dec. 2, will prioritize small businesses in Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties.

The program is administered by the Department of Economic Opportunity and provides short-term, no-interest loans to small businesses.

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ strong, decisive leadership, we will ensure that communities across the state are able to recover quickly from Hurricane Ian’s devastation,” DEO Secretary Dane Eagle said. “Florida’s small business owners in need of assistance can now apply for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program at www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL.”

DeSantis is also promoting that the state has opened four “Florida Licensing on Wheels” (FLOW) locations.

FLOW sites, operated by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, provide services such as no-fee replacement driver licenses and ID cards to hurricane victims.

Locations are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The sites are located in Port Charlotte, Estero, Fort Myers and now North Port.

Gougers and frauds

Attorney General Ashley Moody is asking Floridians to be on their toes about price gouging and other scams following Hurricane Ian.

Devastation from the Category 4 hurricane has displaced many and created a need for food, shelter, debris removal and home repairs.

“Sadly, bad actors may exploit this demand to take advantage of people just trying to rebuild their lives,” Moody said in a statement. “If anyone encounters one of these scams, or excessive price increases on essential commodities, they need to report it to our office immediately so my Rapid Response Team can stop the fraud and keep others from falling prey.”

This week, she also announced plans to send Consumer Protection investigators into Lee County so those without cellphone service still have a way to report potential gouging and scams.

“Many of these consumers are without internet access and may not have the ability to call our office, so it’s vital that we provide resources and an in-person location where they can go and report suspicious activity,” Moody said.

Consumer Protection investigators are at the Disaster Recovery Center in Fort Myers and will be assisting consumers daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GoScamMe

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is insisting GoFundMe promote the Florida Disaster Fund in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

“It would be beneficial to folks across the United States if you would lever the resources of your organization to assist in pushing the Florida Disaster Fund website far and wide. Therefore, I am requesting that you put information regarding the Florida Disaster Fund front and center on your website,” Patronis wrote in a letter to GoFundMe CEO Tim Cadogan on Tuesday.

Promoting the official disaster portal would help stave off scammers and fraudulent sites. The CFO’s office reports GoFundMe pulled 21 such pages from its site after the condo collapse in Surfside. But Patronis also referred to GoFundMe’s “checkered past” of allowing fraudulent campaigns posing as charities to seek funds.

Patronis also requested a report on the number of fraudulent sites identified following Hurricane Ian and GoFundMe’s process for rectifying the problem.

“As CFO, it is my role to be the watchdog over people’s dollars, and preying on Floridians after a tragedy, is unconscionable,” Patronis wrote. “I insist that GoFundMe steer those who are trying to do a good thing in a time of disaster in the right direction and provide full transparency in where these donations are going.”

Puff, Puff, Pardon

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried might be on her way out of office, but she’s doing what she can to build on Biden’s Oct-toker surprise.

Together with his pardon of simple marijuana possession convictions at the federal level, Biden called on the nation’s Governors to move toward decriminalization. Fried is no longer a candidate for Governor, but she drew from her weed roots to urge DeSantis to pardon state-level offenses at the next Clemency Board meeting.

“I add my voice to (Biden’s) call and strongly urge Governor DeSantis to do exactly that,” Fried said. “I will also be asking that this issue be included on our next Clemency Board agenda.”

Fried said Biden’s actions and words on Thursday carried the message she ran on during her 2018 Agriculture Commissioner campaign. She has promoted her 2021 Federal Partnership Plan and sued the Biden administration to fight rules against issuing concealed carry permits to medical marijuana users.

“The people of Florida know I have long been an advocate for medical marijuana, for the hemp industry, and for a complete overhaul of antiquated, unjust marijuana policy as it relates to our criminal justice system,” Fried said. “Today is a victory, and we owe you our gratitude for responding to our calls for justice, President Biden.”

Instagram of the Week

The Week in Appointments

Reemployment Assistance Appeals Commission — DeSantis named Charles Faircloth Jr. to the Commission. Faircloth, of Tallahassee, is the General Counsel for the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and a current member of the Florida General Counsels Association. Faircloth is a certified Inspector General and earned his bachelor’s degree in English and his law degree from Florida State University.

Florida Concrete Masonry Education Council — DeSantis made four appointments and four reappointments to the Council. The new members are David Cerniglia, the vice president and general manager of the South Region Concrete Division of Preferred Materials; Michael “Brad” Coolidge, the safety and environmental manager of A-1 Block Corporation; Danielle Larson, the CEO of GBL Group; and Robert Melgaard, the career and technical education programs administrator at the Florida Department of Corrections. The reappointments are Rocky Jenkins, the director of CEMEX Florida; Troy Maschmeyer, the CEO of Maschmeyer Concrete Company; William Parsons, the regional vice president at Pyramid Masonry Contractors; and Mark Smith, the owner of Bell Concrete Products and Columbia Ready Mix.

Sunshine leadership

David B. Isaacks is stepping in to lead the VA Sunshine Healthcare Network on Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Isaacks will be the new director of the veterans care agency (VISN 8) and will lead the administration of health care to nearly 780,000 veterans. He will also oversee an operating budget of $5.6 million.

“We are excited to bring Mr. Isaacks on board as the new director of VISN 8,” said RimaAnn Nelson, Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Operations. “His sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the health care network, the employees, and volunteers, and most importantly, for the veterans we are honored to serve.”

Isaacks is recognized as an expert on high reliability and culture change. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Isaacks most recently served as the executive health system director of the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, a role he began in July 2021. He previously served as the executive director at the Kansas City VA Medical Center, where his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic response led the facility to be recognized with a Distinguished Service Award from the Missouri Hospital Association.

He joined VA in 2006 and has served in several other leadership roles in Columbia, Missouri; St. Petersburg; Kansas City, Missouri.; and Leavenworth, Kansas.

VISN 8 is based in St. Petersburg but serves veterans in 79 counties spanning 63,400 square miles in Florida, southern Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Silver lining

There’s a small silver lining for Florida businesses suffering in the wake of Hurricane Ian: Florida’s pushing back Tax Day.

Department of Revenue Executive Director Jim Zingale announced this week that any business that is facing a corporate income tax deadline on or after Sept. 23 but before March 2 can wait until then to file their returns.

“Hurricane Ian was an historically catastrophic storm, and the total impact is yet to be determined. The Department of Revenue is ready to assist business owners in the affected areas as they deal with the damages and begin to recover,” Zingale said in a news release.

Florida statute allows DOR to grant extensions during a declared state of emergency. Since DeSantis issued a statewide emergency declaration on Sept. 24, the filing extension applies to all businesses in the state, not just those located in the hardest-hit regions.

The announcement comes after the IRS announced that it was pushing back filing deadlines for businesses in Florida as well as North Carolina and South Carolina. Businesses in those states that filed an extension for their 2021 returns now face a Feb. 15 filing deadline. The previous due date was Oct. 17.

More information on the state-level extensions is available on DOR’s website. Taxpayers outside Florida who need help with corporate tax filing may contact DOR’s taxpayer services at (850) 488-6800 or [email protected]

Deals on decapods

The Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has waived a pair of shellfish trapping requirements for the 2022-23 seasons in response to Hurricane Ian.

In order to assist these commercial fishermen in their return to business, all spiny lobster traps in or on Florida waters are not required to have a current-year trap tag for the remainder of the 2022-23 commercial spiny lobster season. Plus, commercial fishermen licensed to harvest stone crabs with traps are not required to affix trap tags to their traps in state and federal waters off select Florida counties.

“Hurricane Ian impacted a major portion of the Florida fishing community, and we will be with them every step of the way as they rebuild stronger than before,” FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said in a statement. “As we work with our partners and stakeholders to identify the needs of commercial fishermen impacted by this powerful storm, we will continue to use all available resources to support them.”

The stone crab waiver extends through the end of the 2022-23 commercial stone crab harvest season, including the 15-day postseason trap removal period.

“The impacts of Hurricane Ian will be felt for years to come,” FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton said. “The FWC is working diligently to assist the commercial fishing industry to get back to work while assuring the conservation of our resources. Waiving these requirements will help them get their traps back in the water quickly, ultimately contributing to the economy in areas of the state that are most in need.”

Don’t forget Naples

Florida’s next Senate President and state agencies are working together to bring more disaster assistance to Naples.

Passidomo, Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Shevaun Harris and Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) Secretary Melanie Griffin on Friday opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Veterans Community Park. The location follows the same 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule as similar sites.

“This Disaster Recovery Center will serve as a one-stop-shop for families and businesses as we begin the process of rebuilding our homes and community,” Passidomo said. “So many have lost everything. Some are in need of the basic necessities like food, water, medication, and diapers, while others need to replace a lost identification card, or begin the process of filing their insurance claim.

“Your needs and concerns are being heard, and we will do everything in our power to help you recover,” the Naples Republican continued. “Whatever you might need during this trying time, there is someone here who can help you.”

More than a dozen volunteer groups and state agencies are partnering at the location, including DCF and DBPR.

“The Disaster Recovery Centers are one of the critical resources needed to swiftly respond to individuals and businesses that need help recovering from Hurricane Ian,” Harris said. “We are truly grateful for the Governor’s leadership and all of the federal, state, and local agencies that are working together to help those devastated by this storm. Our thoughts and prayers are with the residents of this community.”

Griffin added, “The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has team members at the Disaster Recovery Centers in the impacted areas committed to helping our citizens get back on their feet as quickly as possible. We are here to assist with any licensing needs, as well as to educate the public on the importance of hiring licensed contractors, how to identify fraudulent and predatory sales practices, and how to spot unlicensed activity that can be extremely harmful to Floridians and their property.”

‘Fierce advocate’

Sen. Doug Broxson is the latest winner of the Daniel Webster Leadership Award.

According to a news release, the award was established to recognize those who exhibit “outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to the prevention of child abuse and neglect.”

The award bears Webster’s name due to his role in creating Healthy Families Florida in 1998, during his tenure as House Speaker.

The award’s namesake granted the honor to Broxson during Healthy Families Florida’s annual leadership meeting last month in Kissimmee, citing the Pensacola Republican’s work to ensure the organization received funding in the 2022-23 state budget.

“Sen. Broxson has a track record of helping Florida’s children grow up in safe, nurturing homes, get quality educations, and become outstanding citizens,” Webster said. “From his time in the Florida House and Senate, Sen. Broxson has been a fierce advocate of children’s programs that support the efforts of the Ounce of Prevention Fund of Florida and Healthy Families Florida.”

Broxson added, “It is always a surprise when an award is given for doing the right thing. When we help children and families, we are doing the right thing. I am honored to receive this recognition from Congressman Webster and these outstanding organizations whose mission makes Florida a better place for all of us.”

Healthy Families Florida’s mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect “by empowering families to create safe, stable, nurturing homes where their children thrive.” In 2021, it served 9,444 families and 17,265 children with state funding and local contributions.

According to a news release, 99% of children served are free of verified maltreatment while receiving services and one year after completing the program. HFF data shows 95% are free of maltreatment five years after completion.

“Sen. Broxson’s passion for protecting families is inspiring and unwavering,” said Healthy Families Florida executive director Jennifer Ohlsen. “The evidence-based outcomes from this program are as impressive as they are because of the support we receive from the Florida Legislature, and especially from Sen. Broxson.”

TaxWatch’s take

While governments at the local, state and federal levels have since taken steps to cushion the monetary blow of Hurricane Ian, more can be done — particularly when it comes to taxes, according to Florida TaxWatch.

On Friday, the group issued a list of nine recommendations Florida should take to help taxpayers impacted by the storm.

“Florida TaxWatch, along with our board of trustees and partners, is committed to finding ways to keep this natural disaster from evolving into a long-term financial disaster,” TaxWatch president and CEO Dominic Calabro said in a statement.

“As we do whenever Florida faces a disaster or crisis, we are planning for Hurricane Ian recovery, working with the Governor, state Legislature, local leaders, the Florida Department of Revenue, and the Internal Revenue Service to find effective solutions as we rebuild homes, repair infrastructure, and combat financial struggles.”

Among TaxWatch’s recommendations are postponing tax notices and waiving penalties for late filings in affected areas, extending the dates for residents to take advantage of discounts, retroactively applying state law on property tax refunds for land rendered uninhabitable by a catastrophic event and getting Congress to pass a disaster tax relief act.

“To rehabilitate the economy and livelihoods affected by Hurricane Ian, we all need to work together to support our leaders, our communities, and our state,” Calabro said.

Farm Share help

Farm Share has distributed a whopping 1.76 million pounds of food, water, blankets and other items to communities affected by Hurricane Ian.

That’s 38 semis-worth and 12 box trucks-worth of aid.

“I am proud of my teams’ willingness to put in long hours and work through the weekends to make sure those persons affected by Hurricane Ian have what they need to survive and recover,” Farm Share CEO Stephen Shelley said. “We will continue our relief efforts for as long as it is needed and the resources are available to respond.”

Hurricane Ian relief aid from Farm Share has gone to Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Desoto, Hardee, Orange, Flagler, Union and Monroe counties.

In addition to relief efforts, the nonprofit is continuing its normal operations at statewide warehouses to make sure all agencies and food-insecure individuals continue to have access to proper resources. Farm Share plans to continue relief operations as long as they are needed.

Farm Share is a nonprofit that distributes fresh food to needy Floridians. Farm Share partners with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle on a regular basis to provide assistance to their communities.

Farmworker help, too

Hurricane Ian didn’t just uproot homes and businesses along the Southwest Florida coast. Farmers and farmworkers are also grappling with the effects of the storm.

“As we are working hard to respond to the urgent and immediate needs of, and to help our farmworker families and communities recover, we extend condolences for the lives lost and our support to those most affected,” said the Farmworker Association of Florida. “We raise a call to action by the leaders of our state and country.”

According to the Farmworker Association of Florida, many farmworkers live in inadequate housing or mobile homes that are particularly vulnerable to hurricane damage. Many also live below the poverty line and paycheck to paycheck, so losing the food in the refrigerator after a power outage can be a major setback.

Farmworkers may also be out of work for an indefinite period because of damage sustained to farms, groves, orchards and nurseries.

“While FEMA relief exists for agricultural producers, there is no such targeted government relief for farmworkers, and FEMA does not offer long-term assistance to farmworkers who lack immigration status,” the Farmworker Association of Florida said. “Thus, these communities find themselves exceptionally vulnerable during these trying times.”

The association called on state and federal officials to provide protection for and assistance to farmworkers regardless of immigration status. They also called on officials to recognize the impact of climate change on the strength of Ian and future storms.

“It is often those who are least responsible for climate change, like farmworkers, who feel its impacts most acutely,” the Farmworker Association of Florida said. “We call on our leaders to take courageous steps to halt climate change by reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, investing in transformative regenerative agriculture and agroecology principles, clean energy, and working towards a just transition that prioritizes marginalized communities.”

FSU is No. 1

S&P Global, Fitch and Moody’s continue to give Florida State University high marks for its financial management with the public university having the highest credit rating of Florida’s 12 public universities.

S&P Global affirmed FSU’s AA+ rating and various ratings for the university’s outstanding revenue bonds (AA- Housing, AA+ Parking, AA+ Wellness Center, AA+ Student Union) with a stable outlook. In its report, S&P said the rating “reflects our view of a continuation of the university’s healthy financial trends, consistently sound state operating support, and a stable enterprise profile characterized by FSU’s impressive market position bolstered by good regional employment and population growth trends.”

Fitch affirmed FSU’s AA+ rating and the AA ratings for the university’s outstanding revenue bonds–issued for housing, parking, the Wellness Center and the Student Union. Fitch’s report noted, “FSU’s revenue bond ratings are attributable to the university’s very strong financial profile combined with its revenue defensibility and operating risk profile assessments, together with the good overall annual debt service coverage and strong reserves at the university level.”

Fitch also affirmed the A+ stable rating for the FSU Financial Assistance Inc (FSUFAI), a component unit of the Seminole Boosters and a direct support organization of FSU.

Moody’s revised the outlook on FSUFAI to A1 stable. Moody’s noted the university’s strong record of Seminole Boosters’ fundraising including success with a recent $100 million facilities campaign.

Moody’s reported that FSU’s strengths include “donor support, total wealth, low debt burden, strong operating performance and well-diversified revenues including gains in sponsored research.”

“This is terrific news for the university, and I’m very proud of the fact we have the highest-rated credit of any public university in the state of Florida,” said Kyle Clark, vice president for FSUFAI. “These ratings highlight all the positive aspects of why Florida State University is a great investment and a good steward of the resources allocated to us by the Florida Legislature.”

“The team at FSU runs a tight ship,” said Ben Watkins, director of the Florida Division of Bond Finance. “They have done an outstanding job managing their finances, and this is recognized in their extraordinarily strong credit ratings. FSU’s leadership is unified in its focus on student performance and affordability and is strategically positioning the university to capitalize on its research capabilities. They have been very creative and innovative in their approach to financing and are recognized nationally as a top-tier university with a strong competitive position.”

FL Cup goes cyber

So the University of Florida and Florida State University are rivals in football … and basketball … and a lot of other sports … but cybersecurity?

FSU and UF’s Information Technology Services departments have started a two-week “Cyber Bowl” designed to see how well students and employees guard against cyber threats.

Those who take part in this virtual contest will be asked questions about everything from “phishing blindsides” to “intercepted credit cards.” The school that gets enough employees and students to enter the contest will be crowned “Cybersecurity Champion.”

“The UF and FSU rivalry is huge,” said Bill Hunkapiller, chief information security officer at FSU. “We wanted to encourage some friendly competition to get people thinking about cybersecurity in a fun and spirited way.”

As part of the effort, current FSU students and employees who take part will get a chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to the showdown between the Gators and Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on Nov. 25. FSU students could also win a $500 tuition scholarship. UF is also offering up tickets to the game to its students and staff.

The “Cyber Bowl” began Monday and runs through Friday.

“Cybersecurity threats are never going away — kind of like the UF and FSU rivalry,” Hunkapiller said. “But maybe we can find a way to work together toward a common threat and get people at both universities thinking more about making smart decisions online.

Tallahassee Politics

Our Tallahassee, a capital city political news site, is shuttering to launch a new product on Tallahassee politics.

The site, a progressive media outlet that often sides with City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter and opposes Mayor John Dailey, launched in the summer of 2021. But now, the publisher is looking to launch “Tallahassee Politics: Analysis, Opinion, News,” which will take input “from across the political spectrum.”

Currently there is no timeline for launching the new site.

In a statement, publisher and former City Commission candidate Bob Lotane said he has been thinking about moving into the new venture for a while. He said the Our Tallahassee LLC filing is expiring, so he took the opportunity to make a change.

“We weren’t sure if we would last six days or six weeks, and we’ve lasted well over a year,” Lotane said. “We have broken numerous stories, held public and elected officials up to scrutiny and added to the lively political debate in a very political city.”

The site’s sole paid staffer, Max Herrle, will continue his consulting work. He is also working to launch a TV product separate from the Our Tallahassee brand.

Lotane said he was initially involved in discussions about the TV project.

“I used to love to do TV, but, mercifully for the viewers, those days are gone,” Lotane said. “Max is an incredible talent, has done spectacular work, and I can’t wait to see his new offering.”

Calling all merdogs

Trousdell Aquatics Center is closing its doors for the summer season which means just one thing: it’s time for vaccinated puppies 6 months or older to channel their inner mermaids and mermen and frolic in the water.

The 16th annual Puppies in the Pool event will be held Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the activity pool.

Dogs will be separated into two groups based on their weight.

Dogs under 40 lbs. have designated play time between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Larger dogs will have access to the activity pool at Trousdell Aquatics Center between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; and 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. And on Saturday larger dogs are being given a third swimming opportunity between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Entry fees are $4.50 per person and $4.50 per dog. Pre-registration is recommended and people can either sign up in advance at Trousdell Aquatics Center or online registration at Talgov.com/Parks.

Owners must have proof their pets are vaccinated for rabies, Bordetella and one of the following: DAPP, DA2PP or DHPP. Dogs must also have had a negative fecal test within the past year and be spayed or neutered.

Campaign Directions

Ron DeSantis — Up arrow — His hurricane response effort has been good — not Navy ball cap good, but white boot good at the very least.

Ron DeSantis, Part 2 — Up arrow — Embraced by Joe Biden and appoints a Never Trumper to lead UF. Love my Guv!

Ron DeSantis, Part 3 — Up arrow — He gave Norwegian the bruisin’ they were cruisin’ for.

Casey DeSantis — Up arrow — Hurricane relief is her bag.

Ron DeSantis’ boots — Up arrow — Well, they did stand toe-to-toe with the biggest, baddest Joe.

Wes Brooks — Question marks — We have a Chief Resilience Officer?

Elon Musk — Up arrow — If Ian knocked out your net access, he has his finger on the launch button. Just say the word.

Simpson, Sprowls, Passidomo, Renner — Up arrow — They know when to open the purse.

Loranne Ausley — Down arrow — Hmmm, Giffords is probably going to sit this one out.

Budget — Crossways arrow — Tax collections are still beating estimates. Ian damage is, too.

Alico — Crossways arrow — The branches bent, but didn’t break.

Anheuser-Busch — Up arrow — Water. It has drinkability.

Comcast — Up arrow — A $2M donation embodies their tagline: “This Is Awesome.”

Duke, FP&L, TECO — Up arrow — Ian was a major test, but they powered through.

Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) — Up arrow — The heavyweights aren’t the only ones with top-tier power pros.

HCA — Up arrow — Its Hope Fund works wonders for HCA employees. Its S1M donation to the Florida Disaster Fund will work wonders for everyone else.

Lowe’s — Up arrow — Pencil in another “Tool Time” holiday for 2023. They’ve earned it.

Publix — Up arrow — They’re doing a lot for Hurricane Ian victims, Greenwise green wise.

Uber — Up arrow — For getting Floridians to shelters “at the incredible speed of now.”

Walmart — Up arrow — You see that, Clark? Walley World took down the “closed” signs!

VISIT Florida — Up arrow — Their ad team knows how to read the room.

‘Don’t say gay’ — Up arrow — Really. Just don’t.

R.J. Reynolds — Up arrow — Whip out the checkbook.

USF — Down arrow — Historic storm surge. Check. New “Flood Hub.” No check.

Space Florida — Up arrow — Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss … oh, wait, they didn’t. Welcome aboard to Mike Miller and Anna Alexopoulos Farrar.

Nick Maddox — Down arrow — For a “trusted leader,” he knows very little about what the people he’s leading are up to.

FSU — Up arrow — What’s a AA+ on the GPA scale?

Toys“R”Us — Up arrow — See you at the mall, Geoffrey.