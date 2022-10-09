October 9, 2022
D-SNAP benefits available in parts of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian
Grocery stalls

Jacob OglesOctober 9, 20224min0

Families dealing with income limits and expense because of the storm could qualify for SNAP benefits

Low-income families in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian may now seek federal assistance for temporary food assistance.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved an application from the state Department of Children and Families to open up the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for those struck by the storm.

That means many households not normally eligible for food assistance under normal SNAP guidelines qualify for D-SNAP based on income limitations and expenses related to disaster recovery.

“USDA stands with our neighbors in Florida to continue to provide vital food assistance as they deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian,” said Secretary Tom Vilsack. “The Department is prepared to extend any available flexibility that will improve food access during their road to recovery.”

Florida DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris announced the application was approved. The state agency will work with Florida residents to access help and publicize the program.

“Our D-SNAP application was approved,” she tweeted. “Check out our website for details of our phased implementation, who qualifies, and how to apply. The Florida Department of Children and Families will be working hard to quickly help families in need of temporary food assistance.”

To be eligible for D-SNAP benefits, individuals must live or work in an identified disaster area and have been affected by the disaster, among other criteria. President Joe Biden declared 19 Florida counties as major disaster areas after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. Those include: Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia.

Eligible households will be eligible one month of benefits equal to the maximum for SNAP households of the same size. The benefits can be used for groceries and online retailers the same as SNAP.

D-SNAP benefits were announced after commercial food supplies re-opened and distribution channels were restored.

The USDA also waived re-certification for all SNAP cases statewide for six months. October benefits were also released early. Through October, SNAP beneficiaries in Florida can purchase hot and prepared foods, which is normally not allowed through the program.

In seven counties — Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Lake, Lee, Osceola, Sarasota, and St. Johns — a waiver allows SNAP benefits for food replacement is individuals make requests before Oct. 17.

Free school lunches will also be available in areas where schools have not yet re-opened.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

