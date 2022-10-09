October 9, 2022
Residents allowed to return to Estero Island slammed by Ian
A member of Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue tags a condominium building that has been checked and found clear of people, in Fort Myers Beach. Image via AP.

Jacob OglesOctober 9, 2022

But basic services remain scant in Fort Myers Beach.

Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the Governor that the disaster isn’t over.

Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower trailers and other essentials were trucked in for residents who want to stay, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference. Debris still has to be removed before rebuilding can begin.

“There’s a lot more to do, and really some of the hardest stuff is still ahead of us,” DeSantis said.

While residents were initially allowed back on the island after the storm, officials shut down access to allow teams to finish searching the wreckage building by building for possible victims. Once the work was done, residents lined up and were allowed to return on buses.

Shana Dam went to see what was left of her parents’ house.

“It’s gone,” she told the Fort Myers News-Press. “It’s just gone.”

Just getting around the island, home to most of Fort Myers Beach, is difficult because of storm debris, but heavy equipment was used to clear roads.

With handmade signs all over the area warning that looters will be shot by homeowners, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said only nine such theft cases had been reported.

Ian, a high-end Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph at landfall, was the third-deadliest storm to hit the mainland United States this century behind Hurricane Katrina, which left about 1,400 people dead, and Hurricane Sandy, which had a total death count of 233 despite weakening to a tropical storm just before it made U.S. landfall.

State officials have reported 94 storm-related deaths in Florida so far and most were in Lee County, which includes the Fort Myers area and nearby Gulf Coast islands including Estero.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

