All for Transportation releases list of most dangerous intersections in Hillsborough

The three most dangerous intersections in Hillsborough County are all along U.S. 301 — together averaging nearly two crashes a day. That’s according to a new list from All for Transportation, which analyzed data from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) to compile the report.

The new report found that the three most dangerous intersections in the county are located within the same general corridor, along U.S. 301 in South County. Over the past 16 months, the three intersections saw more than 900 crashes.

The Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Hillsborough County over the last 16 months include:

— U.S. 301 at Gibsonton Dr.: 367 crashes, 13 serious injuries/fatalities.

— U.S. 301 at Big Bend Rd.: 332 crashes, 14 serious injuries/fatalities.

— U.S. 301 at SR 674: 207 crashes, 17 serious injuries/fatalities.

— N. Florida Ave. and E. Waters Ave.: 176 crashes, nine serious injuries/fatalities.

— Lakewood Dr. and E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.: 113 crashes, 10 serious injuries/fatalities.

— Fishhawk Blvd. and Boyette Rd.: 104 crashes, 10 serious injuries/fatalities.

— Big Bend Rd. at Summerfield Blvd.: 97 crashes, 14 serious injuries/fatalities.

— Big Bend Rd. and Summerfield Crossing Blvd.: 92 crashes, 11 serious injuries/fatalities.

— County Line Rd. and U.S. 41: 76 crashes, 10 serious injuries/fatalities.

— Bill Tucker Rd. and U.S. 301: 66 crashes, nine serious injuries/fatalities.

The crashes at U.S. 301 and Gibsonton Dr. over the past 16 months resulted in nearly $1.5 million in damage, while the second-worst intersection on the Top 10 list also resulted in nearly $1.5 million in damage, according to the HCSO.

The All for Transportation campaign supports the referendum set to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot in Hillsborough County. The referendum proposes a 30-year, 1% sales tax in Hillsborough County to fund sweeping transportation and transit improvements throughout the county. An estimated $342 million in revenue is expected within its first year of collection, if passed.

“Hillsborough County roads are among the most deadly in the nation, and it’s only getting worse,” County Commissioner Gwen Myers said in a statement. “With a $13 billion backlog of transportation improvement needs, a number that has been growing $1 billion per year since 2018, it is more important than ever to invest in our community.”

Transportation fatalities in the county have risen nearly 40% since 2014, according to All for Transportation. The proposal on the November ballot expects to save more than 1,100 lives and prevent more than 55,000 injuries. Additionally, it would prevent more than 140,000 car crashes, which would reduce traffic congestion.

“In less than a month, residents of this county have the opportunity to make a small investment that will prevent a lot of heartache, tears and frustration,” AFT co-Chair Tyler Hudson said in a statement. “It’s time we fix our unsafe roads.”