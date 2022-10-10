VoteVets endorses Eric Lynn in CD 13

VoteVets is backing Democratic candidate Eric Lynn as he runs for the seat in Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

The organization is supported by more than 1.5 million veterans, military family members and their supporters. VoteVets advocates for veterans on matters of national security, medical care and issues that affect the lives of those who served, their families and the country. CD 13 is home to roughly 70,000 veteran families.

“Eric’s commitment to Veterans, our military, and the safety and security of the United States is crucially needed in Congress right now,” the organization wrote in a statement.

“January 6th showed that a very real threat to our Republic and democracy exists domestically — even among some Members of Congress. We need Eric’s commitment and expertise to help push back against these attacks, and ensure we preserve, protect and defend our Constitution and all it represents. As Veterans, we also know that we can always be sure that Eric will have our backs.”

Lynn, a former national security advisor, is endorsed by Crist, several Democrats from the Florida delegation, former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta and a host of other current and former officials.

“I am grateful for VoteVets endorsement,” Lynn said in a statement. “As a native of Pinellas, someone who spent my career working with our military and our troops, and as a veteran advocate here in Pinellas I know we need leadership that will put our veterans first and won’t play political games with the care they need and deserve.”

Lynn faces Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna in the November General Election. Luna won the GOP August Primary with 44% of the vote, defeating fellow Republican Kevin Hayslett.

Luna took the Republican nomination for the Pinellas County seat back in 2020, but failed to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist. But now, the seat is open, with Crist eyeing the Governor’s Mansion. And there’s a better chance for Republicans to flip it, thanks to redistricting.

After DeSantis signed his new congressional map, the district shifted from purple to red — it now extends further north into traditionally Republican parts of Pinellas County and eliminates parts of St. Petersburg, which was previously the district’s largest city and served as a Democratic stronghold. The district voted for Trump by 7 points in 2020 and for Gov. Ron DeSantis by 4 points in 2018.