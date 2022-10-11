October 11, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis: Sanibel Causeway reopening for emergency workers; civilian traffic resumes Oct. 24
The cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Ian causes a lot of confusion. Image via AP.

Gray RohrerOctober 11, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Email insights: Ron DeSantis renews George Soros attacks in ‘law-and-order’ pitch

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Trump lawyer who vouched for documents meets with FBI

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Jason Brodeur political committees report solid intake in SD 10 race

sanibel causeway
As of the 2020 Census, Sanibel’s population was 6,382.

The Sanibel Causeway, which snapped in three places when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida on Sept. 28, has received temporary repairs and is now open to power restoration crews and other emergency workers.

The first few trucks carrying supplies and workers traveled over the bridge to Sanibel Island shortly after Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Tuesday.

“As you can see you’ve got to go pretty slow because this is a temporary patch,” DeSantis told reporters as the trucks ambled over the bridge.

For civilian vehicles, the bridge won’t be available until Oct. 24, DeSantis said. As of the 2020 Census, Sanibel’s population was 6,382.

But the temporary patches will allow power restoration vehicles, including 200 bucket trucks, 150 pickup trucks and two tractor trailers to get onto Sanibel to boost efforts to restore power there. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday there were 18,560 homes and businesses in Lee County still without power since Ian swept through the area, most of them on barrier islands like Sanibel.

Immediately after Ian hit there were 2.8 million homes and businesses without power. Two weeks later the only other areas with residents still without power are Charlotte County (20) and Collier County (780).

The causeway was built in 1963, and before that ferries were used to transport people and goods to the island.

Airlifts and barges have helped move some equipment onto Sanibel and Pine Island to help power restoration efforts there, but DeSantis said fixing the bridge is key to getting those areas back on the grid.

A temporary fix to the bridge leading to Pine Island was finished last week, and crews from Duke Energy, Florida Power and Light and the Lee County Electrical Cooperation are helping get power back on there. A release from DeSantis’ office said power should be restored to 25% of Pine Island by Thursday and 33% of the island by next week.

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDelegation for 10.11.22: Holidays — hurricane stats — flexing — storm damage

nextKeeping remarks brief, Rick Scott makes Georgia stop for Herschel Walker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign to pull out all the stops with abortion rights message

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more