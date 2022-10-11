Last Call for 10.11.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Lady Jill Biden will return to Florida this weekend, this time with a trip to Broward County as the Biden administration continues its Cancer Moonshot.

Biden will host a cancer event at the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center on Saturday, ahead of National Mammography Day next week. The visit also comes during Cancer Awareness Month.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz will join the First Lady. Schultz, who has served South Florida in the House of Representatives since 2005, is a breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed while serving in Congress.

The event is scheduled to take place at 11:45 a.m.

President Joe Biden last month sought to redouble his Cancer Moonshot, which he began in 2016 after the death of his eldest son, Beau.

Jill Biden traveled with the President to Southwest Florida last week to view the damage from Hurricane Ian, making her upcoming stop her second visit in as many weeks.

Jill Biden also has a busy day planned for Wednesday. She will stop in Tennessee to visit a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site and speak at a Democratic National Committee event. Then she will travel to Wisconsin to address a Milwaukee teachers union.

On Thursday and Friday, she will visit service members and military families at Fort Benning in Georgia. She will fly to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday evening.

FITCon 2022 is a month away, but attendees who want a discount for their room at Universal’s Aventura Hotel only have a few days left to act.

In an email, Florida Internet & Television says the conference rate of $125 a night, plus taxes, is available through Oct. 17 for FITCon attendees who book online.

The Aventura Hotel is next door to Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal, where FITCon 2022 will be held Nov. 17-18.

FITCon 2022 promises two days packed with panels and policy discussions relevant to the state’s cable and internet services providers as well as the many businesses that rely on the services they provide.

The first day of the event will feature discussions on the American Connectivity Program to boost broadband access, and obstacles facing policymakers and the industry.

The second day will begin with an industry breakfast, featuring remarks from Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch. Later, panels will discuss ways to bridge the digital divide, followed by “content, streaming, and programming for the future.”

More details and registration information are available online.

“There you go guys, right behind us, ahead of schedule.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis opening a temporary fix for the Sanibel Causeway.

