Ron DeSantis says he’s nostalgic for Donald Trump supply chain

Though President Joe Biden has extolled “hand-in-glove” cooperation with Gov. Ron DeSantis in Hurricane Ian’s wake, the Florida Governor is wondering what the supply chain might look like if Donald Trump were still in office.

“We’ve done our part in Florida to try to mitigate that with our ports and everything, but the reality of it is we’re in a challenging economic environment in terms of supply chain, that’s just the reality,” DeSantis said in comments kicking off a roundtable in Cape Coral Wednesday.

“I mean, if there’s things we can do more to push levers in the state we will do so,” DeSantis added. “But I do think that if this had happened three years ago, you’re looking at probably a little bit different in terms of how some of this stuff would have worked. That’s just the reality.”

DeSantis also lamented the cost of materials to fix damage.

“I don’t know how much more it costs to repair a roof than it did three years ago,” DeSantis said. “But it’s a lot more.”

DeSantis did not mention Trump or Biden by name, but his return to supply chain messaging hearkens back to last October, when DeSantis dissed Biden as the “Grinch who stole Christmas.”

“You see all of these problems with the shipping and not being able to get goods. We don’t even know if the kids will get toys for Christmas,” DeSantis said in Niceville last year.

During his remarks Wednesday, DeSantis continued to strike negative tones about the larger economy, warning of “turmoil” and a potential “major recession.”

“It’s just a reality that supply chain, inflation, all that, I mean, you’ve got a lot of negative economic indicators for a major recession potentially for this country,” DeSantis said.

“You see a lot of the problems with them raising interest rates, slowing down the economy,” he added, saying that the state “planned for some turmoil” and anticipated “obstacles.”