Ron DeSantis says he’s nostalgic for Donald Trump supply chain

Though President Joe Biden has extolled “hand-in-glove” cooperation with Gov. Ron DeSantis in Hurricane Ian’s wake, the Florida Governor is wondering what the supply chain might look like if Donald Trump were still in office.
“We’ve done our part in Florida to try to mitigate that with our ports and everything, but the reality of it is we’re in a challenging economic environment in terms of supply chain, that’s just the reality,” DeSantis said in comments kicking off a roundtable in Cape Coral Wednesday.
“I mean, if there’s things we can do more to push levers in the state we will do so,” DeSantis added. “But I do think that if this had happened three years ago, you’re looking at probably a little bit different in terms of how some of this stuff would have worked. That’s just the reality.”
DeSantis also lamented the cost of materials to fix damage.
“I don’t know how much more it costs to repair a roof than it did three years ago,” DeSantis said. “But it’s a lot more.”
DeSantis did not mention Trump or Biden by name, but his return to supply chain messaging hearkens back to last October, when DeSantis dissed Biden as the “Grinch who stole Christmas.”
“You see all of these problems with the shipping and not being able to get goods. We don’t even know if the kids will get toys for Christmas,” DeSantis said in Niceville last year.
During his remarks Wednesday, DeSantis continued to strike negative tones about the larger economy, warning of “turmoil” and a potential “major recession.”
“It’s just a reality that supply chain, inflation, all that, I mean, you’ve got a lot of negative economic indicators for a major recession potentially for this country,” DeSantis said.
“You see a lot of the problems with them raising interest rates, slowing down the economy,” he added, saying that the state “planned for some turmoil” and anticipated “obstacles.”
11 comments
Meredith Shaw
October 12, 2022 at 4:25 pm
DeSantos is nuts. Here in NW Florida we can tell you what the supply chain issues were after Michael. And Puerto Rico can tell you what the supply chain issues were after Maria. And the US can tell you how supply chain issues were the first year of COVID. DeSantos is a clueless partisan windbag.
Impeach Biden
October 12, 2022 at 4:42 pm
Yup,the good ol days of low inflation, reasonable fuel prices. Diesel gas, which almost all truckers use was much cheaper as well. Yes and we had 401k’s not Jose Biden 201k’s. There was peace in the world and our Southern Border was secure. People could roam the streets at night and police units were fully staffed. Look what Jose Biden has destroyed in a year and a half. Folks, November 8 simply can’t come soon enough. Vote to turn the House and remove Nancy Pelosi from Speaker. Vote to turn the Senate and get rid of Chuck Schumer. We will all be better off, even you Meredith.😀
Joe Corsin
October 12, 2022 at 5:11 pm
Yep, the good old days of deadly diseases bringing low prices and otherwise Donald Trump sitting on his balls and insulting people while the economy overheated… instead of actually reacting with appropriate fiscal policy…of which tax breaks for himself and other billionaires are not. Not to mention Trump was busy lying his ass off and trying to create far right terrorists. You people don’t know your balls from your azzhole 🍩
Impeach Biden Blows Goats
October 12, 2022 at 5:18 pm
Let me translate this drivel…
DERP DERP DERP. I’m a moron that has to wipe orange stains off my lips daily. And I blow goats
Joe Corsin
October 12, 2022 at 5:45 pm
The orange idiot did absolutely nothing but entertain stupid people who don’t like the government because it does nothing for them….
marylou
October 12, 2022 at 4:41 pm
Deranged DePsycho!
Mini-mango-moRON has a lot on his twisted mind right now: “Officials with the Treasury Department are launching an investigation “as quickly as possible” into DeSantis’s use of COVID-19 funds to transport migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard as a political stunt while treating the migrants like livestock.” —Treasury, —–Crooks and Liars
Impeach Biden
October 12, 2022 at 4:43 pm
When will they investigate Jose Biden and his late night flights to all around the country? When will that happen?
Joe Corsin
October 12, 2022 at 5:14 pm
It will happen after the backlog of Trump crime spree is clear…when he’s been brought to justice for crimes committed in front of the whole world. It will happen after you idiots quit scapegoating and defending crooks and seditious terrorists.
Impeach Biden is a Nut Sucker
October 12, 2022 at 5:16 pm
When will worthless f**knuts like you go away and shut up? You offer nothing, are worth nothing and just are nothing. Just a bunch of loudmouth, wannabe tough guys that have nothing to offer but date rapes and racist jokes.
PeterH
October 12, 2022 at 5:15 pm
THANKS FOR REMINDING VOTERS!
Donald Trump’s supply chain was great! Then Trump ruined the supply chain with first his trade tariffs that were subsequently exasperated by the unexpected COVID virus THAT CONTINUES TO IMPACT SUPPLY CHAINS FROM ASIA.
Republicans are America’s biggest problem!
VOTE ALL REPUBLICANS OUT OF OFFICE.
Today in Florida:
Average COVID daily deaths for Florida’s unvaccinated:
43
Average COVID daily in Florida hospitals:
1,621
Average COVID daily deaths in Florida:
43
No thanks to Donald Trump, Quack Ladapo, or Ron DeSantis.
PeterH is Right
October 12, 2022 at 5:19 pm
Bravo Sir! Nice to know not everyone around here is a moron.