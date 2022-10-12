Gov. DeSantis gets ‘C’ grade on fiscal policy from libertarian think tank

Gov. Ron DeSantis received mediocre marks from the Cato Institute, a Washington-based libertarian think tank, on his fiscal policies, ranking 18th among all 50 Governors in a report the group released Wednesday.

Cato scored Governors on a scale from zero to 100 based on seven tax and spending factors. DeSantis received a score of 58, good enough for a “C” grade in Cato’s analysis.

“This report grades governors on their fiscal policies from a limited‐​government perspective. Governors receiving an A are those who have cut taxes and spending the most, whereas governors receiving an F have increased taxes and spending the most,” the report states.

The report, which is released every two years and only reviewed actions since 2020, used seven factors in its scores: average change in per capita spending proposed by a Governor; average change in per capita spending enacted; average annual dollar value of proposed, enacted or vetoed tax changes; annual change in the top personal income tax rate; change in the top corporate income tax rate; change in the overall sales tax rate; and the change in the cigarette tax rate.

Because Florida’s Constitution includes a ban on a state-level income tax, DeSantis’ score suffered compared to other Governors who lowered that tax in their state. And while DeSantis signed some corporate tax cuts approved by the GOP-led Legislature in 2021, the hodgepodge of sales tax holidays DeSantis enacted didn’t budge the overall sales tax rate.

“Diverting surpluses from being used to expand programs is good policy, but it would have been better to enact permanent tax reforms, such as cutting the corporate tax rate. DeSantis’s tax cuts have been mainly temporary and thus count for less in the scoring of this report,” the report states.

In total the five Governors who received “A” grades are all Republicans and the eight who received “F” grades are all Democrats. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds got the highest mark of 78 and an “A” grade, while Washington Gov. Jay Inslee received the lowest score of 28 and an “F” grade.