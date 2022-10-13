Aaron Bean says ‘America’s best days are still ahead’ in new ad

Sen. Aaron Bean has released a new ad for his campaign in Florida’s 4th Congressional District.

The ad, titled “Light,” will air on broadcast, cable and digital within the Northeast Florida district. The campaign said it is still hammering out details on its broadcast buy but that the ad launched with a “substantial digital presence” on Wednesday.

Light, like past ads from Bean’s campaign, strikes a positive tone and hits on the campaign’s recurring theme — that “America’s best days are still ahead.”

“The last few years have been tough, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. The only question: is it a train? Well, that’s up to us,” Bean says in the ad before introducing himself.

The congressional candidate says the United States can realize its bright future if leaders do “the right things,” such as cutting government spending, lowering taxes and putting an end to “reckless policies that fuel runaway inflation.”

“When we do the right thing, that light will be the dawn of a bright, new American century,” Bean concludes.

Bean, a state Senator, easily won the Republican nomination in CD 4, netting 68.1% in a three-way race. Navy veteran and businessman Erick Aguilar captured just 25.8% while health insurance contract analyst Jon Chuba sat at 6%.

Bean now faces Democrat L.J. Holloway in the General Election.

With a new congressional map in effect, the seat arguably serves as the Jacksonville-area replacement for a seat now held by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a Tallahassee Democrat.

However, unlike the district it replaced, the new CD 4 is expected to vote Republican in November. In 2020, Republican Donald Trump carried the district with 52.61% of the vote to President Joe Biden’s 45.94%.

Bean’s ad is below.