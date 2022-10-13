October 13, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Aaron Bean says ‘America’s best days are still ahead’ in new ad

Drew WilsonOctober 13, 20223min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.13.22

HeadlinesInfluence

Miami health care company wins state’s top start-up company prize

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: As Election Day nears, where’s the drama?

Aaron Bean Ad 2022 CD 4
'The last few years have been tough, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.'

Sen. Aaron Bean has released a new ad for his campaign in Florida’s 4th Congressional District.

The ad, titled “Light,” will air on broadcast, cable and digital within the Northeast Florida district. The campaign said it is still hammering out details on its broadcast buy but that the ad launched with a “substantial digital presence” on Wednesday.

Light, like past ads from Bean’s campaign, strikes a positive tone and hits on the campaign’s recurring theme — that “America’s best days are still ahead.”

“The last few years have been tough, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. The only question: is it a train? Well, that’s up to us,” Bean says in the ad before introducing himself.

The congressional candidate says the United States can realize its bright future if leaders do “the right things,” such as cutting government spending, lowering taxes and putting an end to “reckless policies that fuel runaway inflation.”

“When we do the right thing, that light will be the dawn of a bright, new American century,” Bean concludes.

Bean, a state Senator, easily won the Republican nomination in CD 4, netting 68.1% in a three-way race. Navy veteran and businessman Erick Aguilar captured just 25.8% while health insurance contract analyst Jon Chuba sat at 6%.

Bean now faces Democrat L.J. Holloway in the General Election.

With a new congressional map in effect, the seat arguably serves as the Jacksonville-area replacement for a seat now held by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a Tallahassee Democrat.

However, unlike the district it replaced, the new CD 4 is expected to vote Republican in November. In 2020, Republican Donald Trump carried the district with 52.61% of the vote to President Joe Biden’s 45.94%.

Bean’s ad is below.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJanet Cruz tops $2M in re-election race

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories