Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.13.22

A national analysis of voting trends and data offers a pretty somber snapshot of Florida’s commitment to democracy.

A WalletHub study of the most and least politically engaged states in 2022 puts Florida second to last in overall voter registration.

It ranks Florida 42nd in the nation (read: only eight states are worse) in voter turnout in the 2020 election.

It gets worse. Though better, Florida still ranks below average, at No. 28 in the nation, for voter turnout in the 2018 Midterm Election, and 33rd in the percentage increase among the electorate from elections in 2016 to 2020, which means the voting public did not significantly turn out in greater numbers when Donald Trump was on the ballot for re-election.

This is even though Florida ranks best (thankfully, there’s some good news here) in the nation for civic education engagement.

An expert questioned on the survey by WalletHub, Washington and Lee University Professor of Politics Rebecca Harris, said education is a “long-term predictor of political engagement.”

Further, the state came out fairly average as it relates to voter accessibility (No. 18) and political contributions per adult population (13th.)

So, Florida should be doing better, right? Wrong.

Despite the state’s apparent dedication to civil rights education, which has been strengthened in recent years under Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida ranks middle-of-the-pack in overall education, at No. 26.

Combined, the data raises some important questions about voter engagement.

Aside from questions about the state’s education system, analysis within the study pointed to turnout being a function of perceived competitiveness, which all the experts interviewed for the study mentioned.

DeSantis has consistently polled ahead of, if not well ahead of, Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. FiveThirtyEight gives Republican Sen. Marco Rubio a 7-point edge against his Democratic challenger, Val Demings. If voters perceive those races as noncompetitive, Florida may well see a repeat of these trends after Nov. 8. But if they think it might be close, maybe Florida may yet see a bump in democratic engagement.

📊 — Polarization on the ballot: This year’s Midterm Elections could feature the smallest median gap between Senate and gubernatorial races since 1900, according to a FiveThirtyEight analysis. That is, a similar amount of people voting for a partisan candidate in one race are likely to cast a ballot for a member of the same party in the other, thus reducing incidences of split-ticket voting. While Vermont is an outlier in that (the state’s Republican Governor and the Democrat running for Senate are both heavy favorites to win), most states can expect to see voters side with the same party in both top-of-ticket races. That includes Florida, where the difference between DeSantis and Rubio’s respective advantages at the polls (DeSantis at R +9.6 and Rubio at R+ 7.1) is just 2.5.

🐘 — How far would a Republican majority go?: Whether you agree with it or not (and whether you think what is meant as a warning is more cause for celebration than grief), The Atlantic’s Norm Ornstein offers an interesting, if not dystopian, take on what would be if Republicans accomplish what is expected this Midterm Election — a takeover of both the U.S. House and Senate. “The country will face a series of fundamental challenges much greater than we have had in any modern period of divided government,” he wrote, noting a “direct and palpable threat of default and government shutdown.” While that threat is universal, he also offers a cautionary tale that, for many on the right, will be a cause célèbre — that the hyper-conservative Freedom Caucus would be empowered to fulfill their wish list of impeaching Joe Biden, banning abortion, repealing the Affordable Care Act, getting tough on immigration and blocking any further Trump investigations.

🗳 — How the Latino vote could decide the Midterms: There is little question that a majority of Hispanic and Latino voters will continue to support Democrats, but the size of that margin could make all the difference, posits veteran Washington Post reporter and regular New York Times columnist Thomas Edsall. In an exhaustive analysis complete with numerous inquiries to experts, Edsall points to myriad research that points to a swing in either major political party’s favor but notes several trends that could favor Republicans. That includes polling among Hispanic and Latino communities showing support for abortion restrictions, a top-of-mind talking point this cycle. Further, research shows the community feels taken for granted among Democrats. Yet, at the same time, they also report higher support for gun control and increased concern over voter suppression, both issues that should favor Democrats. But unlike Republicans, as the analysis points out, “this is not a contest the Democrats can afford to lose.”

— Does anyone even answer pollsters’ phone calls anymore? Simmer on this for a second. Just 0.4% of the dials made in a New York Times poll currently on the ground have been answered and the subject interview actually completed, according to the outlet. That means a call center interviewer would have to spend two hours dialing numbers to get a single interview done. YIKES. The New York Times tackled lingering questions about how polling is conducted and noted that screened calls are “getting pretty close to ‘death of telephone polling’ numbers.” But, they answered, weighting responses helps and they’re not there yet. Read more here.

🍗 — Barbecue buds for a day: Each year, the U.S. Senate hosts a bipartisan luncheon in Washington, where lawmakers cross the aisle in search of a unifying force — good ol’ fashioned BBQ. Sen. Chris Coons, who organizes the event, charges fiscally cheap admission, even if these days the emotional cost is great: “Sit next to someone you don’t know or ever talk to.” While that doesn’t necessarily mean Democrats and Republicans will kumbaya over pork sliders and spareribs, it did bring together Coons, fellow Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Sen. Roy Blunt and Lindsey Graham to lead the luncheon. And the wafting smells of smoked meats and tangy barbecue sauce is sure to put everyone in a good mood, if only for a day. Read more here.

“Legislative panel approves additional $360M for Hurricane Ian response” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Florida will spend another $360 million on efforts to recover from Hurricane Ian after the Joint Legislative Budget Commission unanimously approved the transfer of funds from the state’s $17.4 billion reserve fund. “The loss of property, homes, businesses, critical infrastructure and significant agriculture assets has been tremendous, and as sad and as difficult as those losses are, we know that nothing compares with the loss of life,” said Commission Chair Kelli Stargel, a Lakeland Republican, at the start of the meeting before holding a moment of silence for the more than 100 victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

“Marco Rubio requests $33B in supplemental spending for Hurricane Ian” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Rubio requested an initial $33 billion in major disaster supplemental spending in response to Hurricane Ian’s impact. The requested $33 billion comes from an initial assessment of need, according to the request, and that figure is expected to change as assessments continue. The largest portion of funding requested comes from the Army Corps of Engineers for Civil Works projects, about $12.38 billion. Of those funds, $12 billion would be directed to the rehabilitation and repair of damages caused by the hurricane, as well as the construction of authorized coastal storm risk management/shoreline protection, flood control and ecosystem restoration projects.

“Rick Scott blames Joe Biden’s inflation for hurricane recovery ‘roadblock’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Though Hurricane Ian has brought an end to some of the partisan sniping in Florida politics, the post-storm aftermath is seeing a return of the predictable back and forth. Scott is redoubling his arguments against the current high cost of living, blaming Biden for “skyrocketing inflation” that has impeded hurricane recovery itself. “Skyrocketing inflation has been hurting Florida families every day for nearly two years. But, when times get tough, inflation becomes an unbearable kick for families trying to get back on their feet,” Scott lamented.

“Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters Southwest Florida economy” via The Associated Press — Hurricane Ian might have come and gone but it could deliver prolonged blows to the local economy, walloping small businesses heavily dependent on tourists and seasonal residents. The scenes of destruction in southwestern Florida will keep many winter tourists and snowbirds away as well as tasking local residents with rebuilding for months or more, said Michael Maguire, a manager for a group of family-owned restaurants, including a couple on hard-hit Fort Myers Beach. “It will not be the same,” Maguire said, standing outside the Pinchers seafood restaurant in the Fisherman’s Wharf area of Fort Myers.

“Ian’s blow to DeSoto citrus termed ‘devastating’” via Ted Carter of Sun Newspapers — The despair of DeSoto County citrus growers in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath is as wide as the flooding and destruction in their groves. They don’t know whether they have a crop left worth harvesting. The days ahead will tell with more certainty whether Ian delivered a fatal blow to this year’s citrus crop, but for a number of growers, the verdict is already in. “In DeSoto County, some growers are estimating they lost 100% of their crop,” said R. Roy Petteway, Chairman of the Arcadia-based Peace River Valley Citrus Growers Association. The first Category 4 hurricane to hit Florida since Charlie in 2004, Ian made landfall at Cayo Costa State Park near Sanibel Island packing 150 mph winds.

“Hurricane Ian debris removal ongoing in Southwest Florida; Lee County has collected 5%” via Jon Santucci of the Fort Myers News-Press — Lee County has collected a little more than 5% of the estimated 4 million cubic yards of debris from Hurricane Ian. The goal is to have as much debris as possible collected within the first 60 days of when Hurricane Ian hit on Sept. 28 so the federal government will pay for it. “FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) provides 100% reimbursement for collection costs during the first 30 days and has extended that time frame to 60 days for this event,” Lee County’s Public Information Office wrote in an email to the USA Today Network. “We have already collected more than 205,000 cubic yards of the estimated 4 million cubic yards of debris in unincorporated Lee County.”

“Ron DeSantis says he’s nostalgic for Donald Trump supply chain” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Though Biden has extolled “hand-in-glove” cooperation with DeSantis in Hurricane Ian’s wake, the Governor is wondering what the supply chain might look like if Trump were still in office. “We’ve done our part in Florida to try to mitigate that with our ports and everything, but the reality of it is we’re in a challenging economic environment in terms of supply chain; that’s just the reality,” DeSantis said in comments kicking off a roundtable in Cape Coral Wednesday. “I mean if there’s things we can do more to push levers in the state we will do so. But I do think that if this had happened three years ago, you’re looking at probably a little bit different in terms of how some of this stuff would have worked. That’s just the reality.”

Assignment editors — Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will serve food with the team from Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen in Ft. Myers, followed by a press event to discuss transmitting a declaration of disaster to the USDA: 3:30 p.m., Lipman Farms, 1068 Nine Mile Road, LaBelle. RSVP to [email protected]; the news conference will also be livestreamed at Facebook.com/FDACS.

“FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Daytona Beach to help Tropical Storm Ian victims” via Mark Harper of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Daytona Beach, where victims of Tropical Storm Ian can apply for FEMA aid, get information and more. A Volusia County news release stated local governments and social service agencies will be on-site to help residents whose lives and businesses have been disrupted by Ian. The office is at the Volusia County office of the Florida Department of Health at 1845 Holsonback Drive. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. The individual assistance program covers disaster-related costs including temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, and medical, dental and funeral expenses.

“Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis” via Danielle J. Brown of Florida Phoenix — DeSantis convened a round table discussion in Cape Coral Wednesday to assess the lingering damage from the Category 4 Hurricane Ian, saying that he was “here to listen” to the concerns and suggestions of the business community. Those business owners provided a considerable list of concerns. Robbie Roepstorff, the president of Edison National Bank, told DeSantis that the small businesses she works with are worried about meeting payroll for their employees. “They need to make payroll, first and foremost. They’re scared and concerned to death about it,” said Roepstorff.

“After life’s storms: Sarasota’s Resilient Retreat offers a place to heal from trauma” via Saundra Amrhein of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — In the days after Hurricane Ian roared through Southwest Florida, Longboat Key Fire Rescue got a request for help from their therapy dog from the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center. “These people were working nonstop,” said Longboat Key Fire Chief Paul Dezzi of the first responders. “It was traumatic for them.” Dezzi’s deputy chief, Sandi Drake, brought therapy dog Hunter to the center to lend support. But as the area settles into long-term recovery, there will be a new place for first responders and other trauma survivors to go to begin to heal.

“Seminole asks residents to be courteous, citing ‘very rude’ post-Ian calls to info line” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Seminole officials are asking residents to mind their manners and show a bit of patience when calling the county’s community information line after receiving dozens of angry calls from “very rude” residents asking about when their storm debris will be collected. Officials said, “name-calling, cursing and yelling at Seminole County phone operators [are] never acceptable, will not be tolerated and will not expedite services.” Regarding the rude calls, county spokesperson Ashley Moore said she could not repeat many of the obscene names that employees have been called by residents who demanded that their yard debris caused by Ian’s tropical-storm winds be collected.

“Hurricane Ian: Fundraising concerts and events in Southwest Florida” via Charles Runnells of the Fort Myers News-Press — After Hurricane Ian, many of us could use some live music or other entertainment right about now. So how about this two-for-one deal? You can take in a nice concert or watch a laser-light show. But at the same time, you’ll be helping some of the worst-hit victims of the hurricane, too. Many hurricane-related fundraisers are happening over the coming weeks in Southwest Florida. Here are some of the top ones.

“Statewide effort restarts classes at all the state’s hurricane-hit higher ed institutions” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Florida SouthWestern State College restarted classes Wednesday, becoming the last state institution of higher education to resume its core mission since Hurricane Ian’s Category 4 wrath upended normal life from coast to coast. The state Department of Education sent out a release Monday highlighting the milestone just two weeks after the storm’s landfall, “thanks to round-the-clock work,” it said. All 40 public higher education institutions are back in operation because of the collaborative efforts that drew together not only the state colleges and universities but also state agencies and local communities around the state working, said state Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr.

“Vet your charities: 5 ways to make sure hurricane help goes to a good cause” via Amy Bennett Williams of the Fort Myers News-Press — With all the post-Ian pleas for money, it’s good to know where your charitable dollars are going and how they’ll be used. With social media fundraising platforms — GoFundMe, GiveSendGo and the like — you can check the FAQs to see fees per donation, but if you’re giving to a nonprofit, you must do a little digging. Fortunately, watchdog groups like Charity Navigator and Candid (the merged GuideStar and Foundation Center) can help with the legwork. Both national organizations, themselves nonprofits, evaluate charities. Their sites can help you check a group’s financial health, accountability, and transparency. You can do your own homework as well.

“Florida bee colonies that were destroyed by Hurricane Ian are smashed, drowned and starving” via Kerry Sheridan of WUSF — Some 380,000 registered Florida bee colonies were in the path of Ian, according to the University of Florida. Researchers are still calculating how many were destroyed. The storm hit at a critical time in the farming cycle, just as many beekeepers from the East Coast had brought their honeybees to Florida to pollinate Brazilian pepper trees, make honey popular with bakers, and build up their numbers for the winter crops out west. “I’ve been through Charley, Irma and quite a few other little freak storms. But I’m telling you this is the worst I’ve seen,” said beekeeper Robert Hill. “I’ve got 250 colonies and I’m not even sure how many I’ve got alive right now.”

“DeSantis, Charlie Crist will hold their only debate in Fort Pierce, but don’t count on getting in” via Olivia McKelvey of Treasure Coast Newspapers — In less than two weeks gubernatorial candidates Crist and DeSantis will take the stage at the Sunrise Theatre for their only scheduled debate. But don’t plan on trying to get a ticket. The debate at the 1,200-seat theater is closed to the public, according to Jessica Bellucci, spokesperson for Sinclair Broadcasting Group, which owns WPEC-TV, sponsor of the debate. Instead, only a small number of elected officials are invited. Bellucci did not return an email seeking details of why the event is closed to the public and how many public officials have been invited.

“DeSantis gets ‘C’ grade on fiscal policy from libertarian think tank” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — DeSantis received mediocre marks from the Cato Institute, a Washington-based libertarian think tank, on his fiscal policies, ranking 18th among all 50 Governors in a report the group released Wednesday. Cato scored Governors on a scale from zero to 100 based on seven tax and spending factors. DeSantis received a score of 58, good enough for a “C” grade in Cato’s analysis. “This report grades Governors on their fiscal policies from a limited government perspective. Governors receiving an A are those who have cut taxes and spending the most, whereas Governors receiving an F have increased taxes and spending the most,” the report states.

“Lincoln Project slams Rubio” via POLITICO — The Lincoln Project is out with a new digital ad that rips Sen. Rubio over his defense of Trump while at the same time maintaining that he backs law enforcement. “Marco Rubio wants you to think crime is a top issue in this election. So why does he spend so much time defending Donald Trump who is at the center of 19 pending criminal and civil cases from tax fraud to stealing classified documents to trying to violently overthrow an election? Rubio backs Trump, not law and order.” The ad then praises Rubio’s challenger, Demings.

“Aaron Bean says ‘America’s best days are still ahead’ in new ad” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Bean’s ad, titled “Light,” will air on broadcast, cable, streaming and digital within Florida’s 4th Congressional District. The campaign said it is still hammering out details on its broadcast buy but that the ad launched with a “substantial digital presence” on Wednesday. Light, like past ads from Bean’s campaign, strikes a positive tone and hits on the campaign’s recurring theme — that “America’s best days are still ahead.” The Republican congressional candidate says the United States can realize its bright future if leaders do “the right things,” such as cutting government spending, lowering taxes and putting an end to “reckless policies that fuel runaway inflation.” … “When we do the right thing, that light will be the dawn of a bright, new American century,” Bean concludes.

“New ad blasts Annette Taddeo for talking with far-left groups, supporting ‘socialist-style spending’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A new video ad targeting voters in Florida’s 27th Congressional District is painting Democratic state Sen. Taddeo as a socialist by highlighting her past interactions with far-left groups and support for expanding universal health care. Titled “Revolution,” the 30-second spot will run in Miami-Dade County on broadcast TV and digital platforms for the next three weeks, Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) Press Secretary Cally Perkins told Florida Politics. “Annette Taddeo, spotted huddling with the Miami chapter of a socialist group that supports the Cuban communist regime. Taddeo joined them to rally support for socialist-style spending that could bankrupt the country,” a voice-over says at the beginning of the video.

Maria Elvira Salazar raises specter of socialism in new ad — A new ad airing in Florida’s 27th Congressional District sees the incumbent Republican highlight current economic woes and allege that status quo capitalism is under threat. “When you go to the supermarket, you cannot get all you need. At the gas station, we can’t even fuel our tanks,” Salazar says in the ad. “Two years ago, we lived in another world, but now inflation is out of control. The environment is in danger and the American Dream is slipping away.” The first-term Congresswoman closes by implying the nation is teetering toward socialism, saying, “My parents lost their country to socialism. Over my dead body will we lose ours.”

“30 Sheriffs blast progressive group’s ‘anti-law enforcement rhetoric,’ urge vote against endorsed candidates” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — An open letter signed by 30 of Florida’s 67 county Sheriffs is arguing that the “anti-cop” rhetoric from Florida Rising, a progressive group dedicated to “advancing economic and racial justice,” means voters should oppose the organization’s endorsed candidates. “The largest Florida-based anti-cop group of its kind, Florida Rising, is deploying its infrastructure, resources and endorsements exclusively to like-minded Democrats up and down the ballot,” the letter reads. The Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee distributed the letter, and most of the Sheriffs who signed the letter are Republicans.

“Leon Schools Chair endorses Loranne Ausley, bashes Corey Simon on education” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Sen. Ausley has released her third radio ad of the week, this one an endorsement from Leon County School Board Chair Darryl Jones. In a 30-second ad, the third in three days from the Democratic Senator’s re-election campaign, Jones calls Ausley a friend and a champion for children. He implores voters to support her for another term as she hopes to fend off Republican challenger Simon in Senate District 3. “All of her legislative career, Loranne Ausley has fought to ensure that our children have high-quality child care,” Jones says in the ad.

Janet Cruz tops $2M raised for Senate re-election — Democratic Sen. Cruz announced that she has surpassed $2 million in total fundraising in her campaign for SD 14. The grand total includes money raised through her official campaign account as well as her affiliated political committee, Building The Bay PC. “I’m incredibly honored to have the support of so many of my constituents,” Cruz said. “Hitting this milestone is the work of so many people across Hillsborough County. I could not be more touched by the support, especially those who consistently gave in smaller dollar amounts — it is thanks to this grassroots support that we will be able to win this race and bring more results to the people of District 14: good-paying jobs, raising teacher pay, and reduced prescription drug prices.” Cruz faces DeSantis-backed Republican Jay Collins in the November election.

“South Florida Council of Firefighters backs ‘remarkably equipped’ Janelle Perez for Senate” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Perez just gained another union endorsement in her bid for Senate District 38. On Wednesday, Perez’s campaign announced the support of the South Florida Council of Firefighters (SFCFF), a collective bargaining group standing for first responders in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties that has backed members of both major political parties this election cycle. The organization is a local branch of the International Association of Firefighters, which boasts some 331,000 members in firefighting and paramedics across the United States and Canada.

“HD 38: Insurance costs, abortion, environment among top issues” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — The cost of homeowner’s insurance, abortion rights and protecting Florida’s environment are key issues among the two candidates vying for the House District 38 seat. State Rep. David Smith, a Winter Springs Republican who was first elected to the state House in 2018, is now seeking his third term. He is a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel and business consultant. His opponent, Democrat Sarah Henry, is a project manager for the nonprofit MED-Project USA and lives in Altamonte Springs. This is her first time running for office, and she is the former president of the Young Democrats of Seminole County. HD 38 covers most of the southern central portion of Seminole.

“Fiona McFarland releases first TV ad in HD 73” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Rep. McFarland’s campaign is releasing its first television ad of the 2022 election cycle, highlighting the Sarasota Republican’s military service and her performance through two years in office. McFarland’s campaign said the ad, entitled “Teamwork,” is currently running on broadcast and cable in Sarasota County. “As an officer in the Navy it was about working together to achieve the mission,” says McFarland to begin the ad over visuals of her Navy uniforms and medals. The spot then transitions into McFarland’s home where the mother of two boys says, “Here at home, teamwork looks different but it’s just as important.” McFarland faces Democrat Derek Reich in the race for the new House District 73, a battleground district covering part of Sarasota County.

“First-time candidate draws Republican support in Broward’s HD 96” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Florida Republicans are investing in a first-time candidate who is giving twice-elected Democratic Rep. Dan Daley his first ballot challenge as he seeks re-election to represent thoroughly blue western Broward County. Republican Jenna Hague had her best fundraising period yet, raising $11,450 between Aug. 27 and Sept. 23 in her bid to represent House District 96. Most of it — $10,000 — came from one source, the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee. In campaign cash held, the incumbent doesn’t have much of an advantage, though. Between his personal account and political committee, Dan Daley for Florida, Daley holds nearly $18,000, compared to nearly $12,000 in Hague’s election fund.

“Voters have the power to oust 4 far-right Florida Supreme Court justices on Nov. 8. Will they use it?” via Noreen Marcus of the Florida Bulldog — The Midterm Elections could transform the Florida Supreme Court, but probably won’t. Next month voters can choose to evict up to five of the court’s seven justices. In theory, Floridians could respond to the court’s regressive designs by firing most of the designers. They could do what the Sun-Sentinel urged in an editorial last week: Remove Justices Charles Canady, Ricky Polston, Jamie Grosshans and John Couriel, all key players in the court’s “harsh new majority.” The newspaper recommends keeping moderate Justice Jorge Labarga, “whose principled but lonely dissents in high-profile cases have exposed the majority’s radical activism.” Yet it will be astonishing if any of the four conservatives lose at the polls.

“Treasury Department to investigate Florida’s use of COVID-19 funds for migrant flights” via Alex Roarty of McClatchy — A watchdog group with the U.S. Treasury Department plans to examine whether Florida’s government properly used federal pandemic recovery money in connection to last month’s efforts to relocate migrants, a top official with the agency told the Massachusetts congressional delegation last week. In a letter dated Oct. 7, Richard Delmar, the Treasury Department’s deputy inspector general, wrote that his department plans “to get this work underway as quickly as possible,” as part of its broader oversight of Florida’s use of funds allocated by the American Rescue Plan Act last year. In September, a relocation program authorized by DeSantis transported almost 50 migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, by airplane.

“Legislators shut down questions over DeSantis’ migrant flights” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald — Meeting for the first time since DeSantis initiated his controversial Martha’s Vineyard migrant flights, Florida lawmakers shut down questions about whether his agency violated state law when it used money earmarked for relocating migrants out of Florida to relocate them out of Texas instead. “I haven’t had a chance to look into the details of it,” said Sen. Kelli Stargel and co-chair of the Legislative Budget Commission. The Commission, which has oversight authority over state spending, held an emergency meeting Wednesday to authorize $360 million in additional funds for Hurricane Ian recovery.

“Rabbi, co-plaintiffs suing state over abortion law demand judge’s removal” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A progressive South Florida rabbi and co-plaintiffs suing Florida over the state’s new ban on most abortions after 15 weeks called for the judge overseeing the case to be removed for “bias” and “trivialization of women’s rights and religious freedom.” Rabbi Barry Silver of Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor in Boynton Beach and co-plaintiffs filed to “disqualify and/or recuse” Judge Lee Marsh of the 2nd Circuit Court in Leon County just before noon Wednesday. Marsh denied the motion less than three hours later, calling it “legally insufficient.”

“Ashley Moody warns that fentanyl ‘Nerds’ candy could be drug cartels’ next Halloween trick” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Moody offered Fox & Friends a warning about how transnational drug gangs are bringing in lethal narcotic cocktails, adding that some of these concoctions may take the form of popular candies. “We’re seeing them put it in candy packaging, like Nerds packaging. And Halloween’s coming up and those of us with young children have to have these conversations and start learning about the fentanyl crisis and warning our children.” The federal Drug Enforcement Administration has warned about so-called “rainbow fentanyl,” an “alarming emerging trend of colorful fentanyl” designed to appeal to “children and young people.” Nerds and Skittles, according to the trade publication Packaging Strategies, are among the commercial brands mimicked by these toxic confections.

“Bright Health will no longer offer individual health insurance coverage in Florida” via Caden DeLisa of The Capitolist — Bright Health Group, a rising figure in the health insurance market share, announced it will no longer offer individual and family plans in Florida. While it is unknown how many members may be affected statewide, Bright Health announced earlier this year in an earnings report that it estimates around 1 million overall health plan enrollees nationwide. According to Bright Health, the decision allows the firm to develop a more predictable growth trajectory while incurring the least amount of risk. “We have demonstrated the power of the Fully Aligned Care Model in serving aging and underserved populations and progressed the marketplace toward seeing the promise in value-based care across all populations,” said Mike Mikan, president and CEO of Bright Health Group.

“Federal judge shoots down request to block Medicaid ban on gender-affirming care” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — A federal judge has let stand Florida’s move to prevent Medicaid from reimbursing for gender-affirming care, noting that he wasn’t presented with any medical evidence showing four beneficiaries would experience irreparable harm if the prohibition were to continue. In denying the request for a preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said he will consider the legality of the rule based on Medicaid statutes and not federal equal protection issues, as attorneys for Lambda Legal and Transgender Rights Initiative at the Southern Legal Counsel had hoped.

“Even before measuring effects of Ian, USDA predicts lowest orange production since 1941-42 season” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is giving a grim outlook of the 2022-23 orange production season, with its first projection of the season showing the lowest output since the 1941-42 season. And that’s before analysts weigh the effects of Hurricane Ian rampaging through the state. The USDA forecast projects just 28 million boxes of Florida oranges will be produced in the 2022-23 season. That includes 17 million boxes of Valencia oranges and 11 million boxes of non-Valencia oranges.

“Feds to announce huge jump in Social Security payments” via The Associated Press — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it.

“With migration surging, U.S. considers easing sanctions on Venezuela” via Natalie Kitroeff and Anatoly Kurmanaev of The New York Times — Since Biden took office, the administration has signaled an openness to rapprochement with Venezuela in exchange for a democratic opening, partly because some U.S. officials believe that a purely hard-line approach has failed to push the government of President Nicolás Maduro away from autocracy. But there is increasing pressure on the administration to work toward a deal, analysts say, after the world’s biggest oil producers decided to cut production this month and with Venezuelan migration to the U.S. soaring. Now, U.S. officials within the State Department and the White House are exploring specific ideas for when and how to ease sanctions in response to concrete actions by the Maduro government.

“Give him a hand: Biden ditching lectern for handheld mics” via Zeke Miller and Colleen Long of The Associated Press — Whenever the President travels, a special bullet-resistant lectern called the “blue goose,” or its smaller cousin “the falcon,” is in tow. Lately, Biden is rendering them all but obsolete as he increasingly reaches for a hand-held microphone instead. Biden has opted for a hand-gripped mic more than a dozen times in recent months, even when he’s standing in front of the fixed double microphones on a presidential-seal-adorned lectern. Those who know him best say the mic swap makes Biden a much more natural speaker, and he knows it. There’s an obvious change when he makes the switch. His shoulders relax. A smile spreads across his face. He walks the room, making eye contact.

“Kevin McCarthy’s rage at Trump over Jan. 6 signals danger ahead” via Greg Sargent of The Washington Post — As a mob rampaged through the Capitol to overturn Trump’s presidential re-election loss, McCarthy is said to have screamed on the phone at Trump: “They’re trying to f—ing kill me!” A few weeks later, when details about the California Republican’s fears on Jan. 6, 2021, went public, McCarthy reportedly redirected his fury away from Trump, and toward another GOP lawmaker who dared to tell the truth about his phone call with Trump.

“New evidence to show Trump was warned of violence on Jan. 6” via Carol D. Leonnig and Jacqueline Alemany of The Washington Post — The probably final public hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is expected to highlight newly obtained Secret Service records showing how Trump was repeatedly alerted to brewing violence that day, and he still sought to stoke the conflict, according to three people briefed on the records. The committee plans to share in Thursday’s hearing new video footage and internal Secret Service emails that appear to corroborate parts of the most startling inside accounts of that day, said the people briefed, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal records.

“Trump can’t get out of deposition in E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, judge rules” via Kara Scannell of CNN — A federal judge rejected Trump’s attempt to pause his deposition in a defamation lawsuit scheduled for later this month saying Trump’s efforts to delay the case are “inexcusable.” Trump is scheduled to be deposed on Oct. 19 in the defamation lawsuit brought by Carroll, a former magazine columnist who accused Trump of raping her in a department store in the mid-1990s. Trump has denied the allegations. Judge Lewis Kaplan said the lawsuit wasn’t over yet and as they wait for a federal appeals court to rule on a key element of the case, “completing those depositions, which have already been delayed for years, would impose no undue burden on Trump, let alone any irreparable injury.”

“Trump worker told FBI about moving Mar-a-Lago boxes on ex-President’s orders” via Devlin Barrett and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post — A Trump employee has told federal agents about moving boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago at the specific direction of trump, according to people familiar with the investigation, who say the witness account, combined with security-camera footage, offers key evidence of Trump’s behavior as investigators sought the return of classified material. The witness description and footage offer the most direct account to date of Trump’s actions and instructions leading up to the FBI’s Aug. 8 search of the Florida residence and private club, in which agents were looking for evidence of potential crimes including obstruction, destruction of government records or mishandling classified information.

“Michael Cohen says he fears for his safety if Trump becomes President again” via Judy Kurtz of The Hill — “Yeah, I am,” Trump’s former personal lawyer said when asked if he’s worried about his well-being should the 45th commander in chief return to the Oval Office. “My fear is that you’re going to see like what you see in Russia right now,” Cohen said. “All of these individuals flying out of windows or mysterious deaths of suicide. Donald has a very long list of — we’ll call it an enemies list — and I’m certain that I am definitively on it.” Cohen has become one of his most vocal critics, calling the ex-President a “con man” and a “predator.” But he says even that hasn’t stopped GOP groups from hitting him up for cash in fundraising emails.

“‘It was torture’: Florida inmate left to starve and die after officers broke his neck” via Nicholas Nehemas of the Miami Herald — For five days, trays of food piled up in Craig Ridley’s cell at a Florida prison. Breakfast, lunch and dinner, Ridley left his meals untouched. That’s because he couldn’t walk. Ridley, 62, was lying on his bunk paralyzed, his neck dislocated — a catastrophic injury suffered after corrections officers tackled him to the ground face-first on Sept. 8, 2017. A little more than a month later, he would be dead, having been manhandled, mocked and ignored by prison staff, even as he begged for help. “My neck is broke,” Ridley said, according to a video taken by officers shortly after his injury and obtained by the Miami Herald. “I’m paralyzed.”

“Miami-Dade Mayor counting on retired Idaho sheriff to turn around troubled jail system” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Hoping to end nine years of federal court supervision of Miami-Dade County’s jails, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has given a retired Sheriff from Idaho authority to implement reforms needed to make it safer for inmates and staff. Gary Raney, who served for 10 years as the elected Sheriff of the county that includes Boise, Idaho, now holds the title of compliance director at Miami-Dade’s Corrections and Rehabilitation Department, a county agency under Levine Cava that houses more than 4,000 people on a given day. Raney started in June and bills $275 an hour, with full compensation capped at $250,000, according to a county contract released Wednesday.

“Life or death for Stoneman Douglas gunman: It’s in the jury’s hands now” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Nearly three months after testimony started in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz, the defendant’s fate is officially in the hands of a jury — seven men and five women who just asked a Broward judge for hours of testimony to be read back in court. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer read the set of instructions Wednesday morning, advising the jury that they are to decide 17 times whether Cruz, 24, deserves the death penalty for the murders he committed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Every victim’s name was read. Each senseless, inexcusable death must be weighed independently. Every murder can be considered as an aggravating factor for the other 16.

“5 candidates compete for open seat on Miami Beach Commission in Nov. 8 election” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — Five candidates qualified to run for the Miami Beach Commission seat that came open when Mark Samuelian died in June. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes on Nov. 8, the top two finishers will go to a runoff Dec. 6. Among the candidates is Samuelian’s life partner, Laura Dominguez, a digital marketing professional who had worked as Samuelian’s Campaign Manager and Treasurer. Her competition includes Sabrina Cohen, a disability-rights advocate and real estate agent; Stephen Cohen (no relation), a real estate investor who runs a community Facebook group; Isaiah Mosley, an environmental scientist who works for a Miami-based engineering firm; and Mitch Novick, an activist and owner of the Sherbrooke Hotel in South Beach.

“South Florida apartment rents keep rising, leaving tenants scrambling. What’s the 2023 outlook?” via Rebecca San Juan of the Miami Herald — Monthly apartment rents rose by 27% annually for most Miami-Dade County municipalities as of the end of the third quarter, causing great pain for tenants whose incomes don’t keep pace. Home rental costs continued to jump by double-digit percentages across South Florida in September, compared to a year ago, according to the latest Miami Metro Report by Zumper, an online real estate platform. The report included median rents for the rental site’s new listings for homes in 29 cities in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Across the three counties, those cities had a median annual rent increase of 38% during the one-year period.

“Palm Beach County School Board will discuss menstrual history questions at special meeting” via Katherina Kokal of the Palm Beach Post — The Palm Beach County School Board will discuss a series of optional questions about female athletes’ menstrual history on mandatory registration forms after a Palm Beach Post story prompted an intense reaction from athletes, parents and physicians. The leaders have called a special meeting for Wednesday. Among other items on the agenda is the Florida High School Athletics Association’s annual pre-participation physical form. Board Chairman Frank Barbieri said he put the item on the agenda to give his colleagues on the school board an update on actions he’s taken since The Post published its first story on the questions on Oct. 4.

“Port of Palm Beach planning for huge growth next 20 years” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — The Port of Palm Beach could get a lot busier over the next 20 years. A recently released draft master plan says the Port’s cargo tonnage could reach 4.5 million a year by 2042, a 69% increase over the current figure. But for that to happen, the master plan says the Port must widen and deepen its channels, add distribution warehouses and improve its rail network. The Port offers cruise and cargo services to more than 30 on-site tenants and users. On a 165-acre site in Riviera Beach, the Port processes yearly more than $14 billion in commodities and 500,000 cruise passengers.

“Cuban migrant found clinging to the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a Cuban migrant found clinging to a support column of the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, the Border Patrol confirmed. Coast Guard crews lowered the man from the bridge and turned him over to the U.S. Border Patrol around 6:30 a.m., said Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada, a Coast Guard spokesperson. Adam Hoffner, division chief for U.S. Border and Customs and Border Protection’s Miami operations, said two migrants were found in the area, both arriving on wind surfboards. The other man was found on Big Pine Key, about 9 miles south of the bridge, Hoffner said.

“Owner of Stuart business sent to prison in case involving $2.2M in Medicare fraud” via Will Greenlee of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The owner of a Stuart medical supply business has been sentenced to federal prison after submitting more than $2.2 million in fraudulent billings to Medicare, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. Ariel Madero Paez, 56, was sentenced to 55 months in prison and three years of supervised release in connection with activities at Always Medical Supply in Stuart, the agency stated. Over five months this year, Always Medical Supply submitted about $2.2 million in bogus claims to Medicare for durable medical equipment that it didn’t provide, nor did Medicare beneficiaries’ request. “As a result, Medicare paid more than $1.4 million to Always,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

“Fitch Ratings updates Disney Reedy Creek bond outlook regarding DeSantis dissolution law” via Richard Bilbao of Tampa Bay Business Journal — The state of Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District bonds rating remains unknown, according to the latest report from Fitch Ratings. The New York-based bond rating agency’s Oct. 11 report shows the Reedy Creek Improvement District’s issuer default rating (IDR) bonds and ad valorous tax bond both remain on “Negative Watch,” indicating a possible downgrade in rating.

“Judge denies Seminole GOP Chair’s request for new trial” via Annie Martin of The Orlando Sentinel — A Seminole County judge has denied a request from Chair Ben Paris, who was convicted in September on a misdemeanor charge that he caused his cousin’s name to be falsely listed on independent state Senate candidate Jestine Iannotti’s campaign contribution records in 2020. Paris’ attorney, Matthews Bark, wrote in a motion the court erred in allowing certain parts of the state’s closing arguments and witness testimony, as well as instructing the jury on a matter of the law. The result, Bark wrote, was that his client had not received a fair and impartial trial.

“UF’s presidential search was not done as Florida law intended, lawmaker says” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — According to state Sen. Jeff Brandes, who co-sponsored the measure in the Legislature this year, the law keeps the early part of presidential searches secret as a way to attract high-caliber applicants who don’t want to jeopardize their current jobs. But it also requires universities to lift that confidentiality when “a final group of applicants” emerges. “My intent in proposing the public records exemption was that they would always propose multiple candidates,” Brandes said. “The goal was to get to finalists, not announce who the person was as the only finalist.” “I think what they’ve done is make it harder for the Legislature in the future to support reauthorizing (the law). I think it was shortsighted so they can get their one candidate in.”

“Seminole School Board races: 4 candidates compete for 2 seats” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Seminole County voters will select two new School Board members on Nov. 8 in historically low-key runoff races that this year are colored by Florida’s controversial education issues. Though candidates run in a district, any registered voter can take part in these elections no matter where they live to decide who will represent District 2 and District 5 on the five-member School Board. Across Florida, School Board elections have been notable for DeSantis’ unprecedented decision to endorse local School Board candidates and for the influence of Moms for Liberty, a conservative group founded in Florida. The group is often in lock step with the Republican Governor.

“Pinellas County film Commissioner to depart for job in Texas” via Business Observer — Pinellas County Film Commissioner Tony Armer has announced his resignation, effective Jan. 1, 2023, from the role that he’s held since 2014. Armer has been named Commissioner of the Dallas Film & Creative Industries Office, a department within Visit Dallas that serves as the city’s official Film Commission, music office and creative industries resource. In a statement that goes with the announcement, Armer, a Pinellas County resident since 1995, says he didn’t seek out the Dallas job and intends to keep a home in the St. Petersburg-Clearwater region.

“Public comment split at Council meeting after no-confidence vote in Cocoa Police Chief” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — Cocoa city leaders fielded questions and challenges Tuesday night from a concerned public over the direction of the city’s police department under Chief Evander Collier, who was appointed a year and a half ago with a mandate to change and clean up the agency. Collier, however, appears to have lost the support of his rank-and-file officers after the department’s union took a vote of no-confidence that passed by a 40-10 landslide in September. The Chief still has the support of the City Manager, the only official with the power to hire and fire city employees, and the City Council has continued to stand behind the City Manager.

“Citrus County makes contract offer for Administrator” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Citrus County Commissioners will consider contracting with a new Administrator that pays him $34,000 more than the current one. Commissioners are looking to contract with Steve Howard, current Administrator of Camden County, Georgia, at a $197,500 annual salary. His starting date is Nov. 28 if Commissioners approve the contract at their Oct. 18 meeting. The contract also calls for Howard to receive seven weeks of paid time off a year, full use of a county SUV, moving and relocation expenses. Howard has already signed the contract.

“Volusia School safety director who resigned will be replaced by Sheriff’s Office captain” via Danielle Johnson of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — One week after school started in August, Volusia County Schools Director of Safety and Security Michelle Newman resigned, following former Superintendent Scott Fritz to work for the Early Learning Coalition of Orange County. Now, the school district plans to replace Newman not with another school employee, but with a captain from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Mike Chitwood visited the School Board meeting Tuesday night to discuss the contract for his office to provide the district with a school safety specialist, which the Board applauded and approved. “We think the strengths of it is having a captain embedded in with the superintendent and her cabinet will help bring resources faster and quicker to issues,” Chitwood told the Board.

“Medical examiner for Lee and Hendry counties releases names of 27 Hurricane Ian victims” via Dan Glaun of the Fort Myers News-Press — The Office of the District 21 Medical Examiner, which serves Hendry, Glades and Lee counties, released the names of 27 victims of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday afternoon. The list excludes identities for cases that are not finalized or are part of an open investigation, the Medical Examiner’s Office said. Medical examiners attributed 52 deaths to the storm in Lee County and two in Hendry County, according to data from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. The death toll from the storm has reached 103 statewide.

“Englewood businesses pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian” via Laura Finaldi of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — In the days after the hurricane, Englewood businesses started to pick up the pieces of what Ian left behind. A week later, some of them had already reopened, ready to serve a community desperate for normalcy. Others saw their livelihoods destroyed without a clear path forward. Last Thursday, Don Atamanchuk was holding court at a staff meeting in the bar area of Lock ’N Key, the Manasota Key restaurant he owns across from Englewood Beach. About 20 members of his staff joined him there to help chart out a plan. Damage at Lock was minimal — the sign was destroyed, the landscaping was disrupted, and there were some leaks, but the restaurant was still standing.

“‘Many of them don’t want to ask for help’: Paws of War reaches out to vets and their pets” via Lici Beveridge of the Fort Myers News-Press — Cape Coral VFW Post 8463 got a helping hand this week from another veterans organization that brought a truckload of pet food to supplement the post’s supplies and delivered generators to veterans with medical or other needs that required electricity. Paws of War delivered the pet food Monday to Cape Coral VFW Post 8463 to help area pet owners. Paws of War is a veterans-based organization that operates in New York and Florida that helps veterans and veterans’ organizations in times of need, President Robert Misseri said. That includes those impacted by Hurricane Ian. In addition to helping veterans with needs, Paws of War has an arm that reaches out to pet owners to help animals in need.

“Leon County Schools joins more than 1,000 other school districts in lawsuit against Juul” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — Leon County Schools will join more than a thousand other school districts in the fight against one of the most popular e-cigarette makers. The school board on Tuesday evening voted to join a class-action lawsuit with approximately 1,400 other school districts against Juul, alleging the e-cigarette manufacturer used unfair marketing practices to make youth addicted to vaping products. “This is important for us to make a stand to our community that we are against this, and that we don’t appreciate these companies seducing our children with banana-flavored nicotine,” said School Board member Rosanne Wood. “If this lawsuit prevails, and we get an award, we’ll be able to educate our students.”

“‘Racial segregation’: Federal judge blocks Jacksonville City Council districts as racial gerrymanders” via Andrew Pantazi of The Tributary — A federal judge has barred Jacksonville from using its City Council and Duval School Board district maps, finding that seven City Council and three School Board districts were likely racially gerrymandered. U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard found the City Council likely had used race as a predominant factor in drawing the maps in violation of the 14th Amendment. This means the city will get a second chance at redrawing the maps, and then the plaintiffs could challenge that new map and propose their own. The city must enact its new map by Nov. 8. Plaintiffs may submit alternative proposals if they object by Nov. 18.

“Reggie Fullwood speaks to second chances, new opportunities at Cuppa Jax” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Around 600,000 Americans get out of prison each year, and a lot of them need a hand getting back into the flow of society. Helping those folks is one of the goals of Operation New Hope. Fullwood, the organization’s president and CEO, spoke to Jacksonville discussion group Cuppa Jax about the effort this week. The organization takes people who are trying to put their lives back together and helps them toward a path to get back on their feet. The work became personal for Fullwood six years ago when the former Jacksonville City Council member and state legislator pleaded guilty to federal charges regarding taking campaign money for personal use.

“Demolition will raze old Ford auto plant that gave Jacksonville a slice of Motor City” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville is the River City, but a century ago, it had some Motor City running through it as well. The Ford Motor Company assembly plant cranked out the Model T automobile and then the Model A between 1924 and 1932 when it was one of the biggest automobile assembly plants in the Southeast, producing 200 cars in an eight-hour day. The red brick building still stands, but it’s been deteriorating for years even though the city designated it as a local landmark deserving of preservation in 2003. Jacksonville City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday with the owner of the building that it’s reached the stage where the best way forward will be to demolish it and open the riverfront land for new development.

“Commission candidates seek more control over Fernandina Beach development” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — With Fernandina Beach Vice Mayor Len Kreger’s seat coming open, three candidates are facing off for election to the City Commission, Darron Ayscue, president of Nassau County Professional Firefighters Union Local 3101, City Planning Advisory Board member Genece Minshew, who launched her campaign a year ago, and home health care professional Staci McMonagle. Ayscue continues to lead the fundraising race for Seat 5, pulling in $10,500 to his campaign through September while spending nearly all of it, more than $10,300, nearly $4,000 of which went to Intracoastal Media Group of Jacksonville for video production.

“Disagreement isn’t bigotry” via David French of The Dispatch — Years ago I interviewed to teach at Cornell Law School. The department chair looked at my CV — which clearly identified my Christian conservative professional affiliations — and asked me, “How can you teach gay students?”

I told her I believed that every single student was created in the image of God and should be treated with dignity and respect. I would treat every student equally, regardless of race, sex, or sexual orientation.

She accepted my answer, and I got the job.

Sasse gave a similar answer at Florida. The first question during a Q&A session with professors was about his opposition to the Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision, which recognized a constitutional right to gay marriage. “I believe in the universal dignity and the immeasurable worth of every single person, all the tens of millions of Floridians, all … 56,000 students here, all 30,000 faculty and staff … we need to create a community of inclusion and respect and trust where people feel heard and appreciated and cherished,” he said.

I know Ben Sasse. He’s a good man. While I can understand students and professors objecting to the process (he’s the sole candidate for the job) and objecting to his politics (I don’t agree with all his positions), claims of bigotry are wrong. Disagreement isn’t bigotry, and one test of a good leader isn’t whether he agrees with you, but rather whether he recognizes your fundamental dignity, protects your liberty, and upholds a commitment to equal protection of the law. And that’s exactly what Sasse said he’d do.

“Pick of Sen. Sasse as UF president reflects continuing political interference by state” via Eduardo Rondón for The Gainesville Sun — UF’s administration has reflected the opinions and wishes of the Governor while ignoring those of the student body and faculty it represents. It seems to be as out of touch as many politicians are today. Hence, how fitting it is that a search committee has recommended a politician as the sole finalist to become UF’s 13th president. As a UF student myself, I can tell you that a quick walk around campus allows one to see its demographic diversity, and a walk past Turlington Plaza (and its sometimes-bothersome student petition groups) reveals a diversity of thought. Sasse’s imminent hiring as UF president, however, feels like a way to shut the door on that diversity and quiet down students’ voices.

“DeSantis’ migrant stunt is set to take another ugly turn” via Greg Sargent of The Washington Post — If a Republican Governor with presidential ambitions were to get nabbed misusing federal funds in the quest to “own the libs,” would this be politically problematic for him at all? Or would the flagrant willingness to abuse the levers of power toward that hallowed end be seen as an undiluted positive by the voters and media elites he cares about? The flights — which originated in Texas — were paid for by interest earned on COVID-19 money. Now Treasury’s inspector general is examining whether this use of COVID-19-related funding for immigration purposes is improper. Under federal law, misuse would mean the state owes an equivalent amount back to the federal government, according to the office of Sen. Edward Markey, who requested the probe.

“NASA’s new November targets mean night launch for Artemis” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — If NASA gets to finally ignite its massive candle for the Artemis I moon mission, it’s going to light up the night skies across Florida with three November launch dates that all fall after midnight targeted for liftoff from Kennedy Space Center. NASA’s first attempt to launch the Space Launch System rocket topped with the Orion space capsule falls on Monday, Nov. 14 with a 69-minute window that opens at 12:07 a.m. Two two-hour backup windows are available on Wednesday, Nov. 16 starting at 1:04 a.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 1:45 a.m.

“No longer spooked by COVID-19, Halloween gets ‘back to normal’” via Austin Fuller of the Orlando Sentinel — Juan Martinez picked out a devil mask as he got ready for his first fully normal Halloween since a real-life horror show, the coronavirus pandemic, hit more than two years ago. “My kids love going out from house to house to look for candy,” Martinez said. “The first year [of the pandemic], nobody celebrated, nobody went out, and then after that, it was just a little bit, not that many people, but now, I think we’re back to normal.”

