Rick Scott blames Joe Biden’s inflation for hurricane recovery ‘roadblock’

Though Hurricane Ian has brought an end to some of the partisan sniping in Florida politics, the post-storm aftermath is seeing a return of the predictable back and forth.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is redoubling his arguments against the current high cost of living, blaming President Joe Biden for “skyrocketing inflation” that has impeded hurricane recovery itself.

“Skyrocketing inflation has been hurting Florida families every day for nearly two years. But, when times get tough, inflation becomes an unbearable kick for families trying to get back on their feet. Make no mistake — Joe Biden’s skyrocketing inflation is a huge roadblock for so many families now fighting to recover from Hurricane Ian,” Scott lamented.

“Nevertheless, we won’t allow Biden’s failures to keep Florida down,” Scott added, lauding “nonprofits and volunteers who are selflessly serving families across Florida who have been devastated by Hurricane Ian.”

“Everyone is working to deliver more with dollars that buy less,” Scott cautioned, before wrapping with a note of reassurance.

“Together, Floridians will get through this difficult recovery and in Washington, I’ll be fighting as hard as ever to get reckless spending under control and end the crushing pain caused by Biden’s raging inflation.”

Scott’s narrative peg was the release of September’s Producer Price Index release from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, which showed year over year growth of 8.5%.

Scott has offered ruminations on the inflation crisis since Biden was elected President in 2020, with “weekly updates” from his office on a variety of issues. In September, weeks before Hurricane Ian, he cautioned that as Biden goes “woke,” Florida families “go broke.”

“Families in my state and all across the country don’t want a consolation prize, they want lower prices. But, instead of helping them and changing course, Joe Biden is a do-nothing President that is completely controlled by the radical left socialists in his party,” Scott said last month, denouncing a rise in the Consumer Price Index.