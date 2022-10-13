Janet Cruz tops $2M in re-election race

Shortly after hitting the $1.8 million mark in her re-election campaign, Sen. Janet Cruz has added another $200,000, bringing her total fundraising to over $2 million. That’s according to her campaign, which provided the latest numbers of the incumbent’s finances.

“I’m incredibly honored to have the support of so many of my constituents,” Cruz said in a statement.

“Hitting this milestone is the work of so many people across ​​Hillsborough County. I could not be more touched by the support, especially those who consistently gave in smaller dollar amounts — it is thanks to this grassroots support that we will be able to win this race and bring more results to the people of District 14: good-paying jobs, raising teacher pay, and reduced prescription drug prices.”

Finance reports are due this Friday, and will offer more details on donors and spending.

Cruz announced on Monday that her campaign and affiliated political committee, Building The Bay PC, surpassed the $1.8 million landmark. Now, two days later, her campaign is celebrating the $2 million milestone.

The Tampa Democrat started September with $640,309 in available spending money between her campaign account and affiliated political committee. Her opponent, Republican Jay Collins, began the month with $358,959 between his two fundraising sources, including his affiliated political committee, Quiet Professionals FL.

The pair have run a competitive race so far, with their respective parties providing strong financial backing.

While Cruz boasts a hefty war chest — surpassing $1 million raised in mid-July — in the last few finance periods, Collins reported hefty support from GOP leadership. His PC received $10,000 from House Speaker Pro Tempore Bryan Ávila’s political committee, Fighting for Florida’s Families. In July, Ávila’s committee gave Collins a $20,000 boost — a testament to how much Republicans want this seat.

Collins earned an endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis when he entered the race. Tampa businessman Shawn Harrison, who filed in April, left the race in response to Collins’ shift from a congressional to a legislative campaign.

SD 14 is a blue-leaning seat, but a competitive one. About 51.25% of voters under the new SD 14 lines favored Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election while 47.33% voted for Republican Donald Trump.