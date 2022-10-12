Last Call for 10.12.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

State police have seized hundreds of pounds of drugs during a gang raid, the result of a two-year investigation into a Southwest Florida drug ring.

Agents from the Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested 24 Sur 13 gang members charged with various crimes, including conspiracy to commit murder, racketeering and trafficking in numerous controlled substances. An additional suspect — Efren Berumen, 39, of Kissimmee — is still on the run.

FDLE worked the case with state and federal partners, including the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

“This complex, multiagency investigation led to the dismantling of a massive fentanyl trafficking ring with connections to the Mexican drug cartels,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a statement. “I have no doubt that the actions taken by the brave law enforcement officers involved in investigating and executing this operation saved lives, and now my Statewide Prosecutors will make sure all 25 defendants face justice for their role in trafficking massive amounts of deadly fentanyl.”

The investigation identified the leader of the Florida gang as Carlos Martinez, a Florida prison inmate. From inside prison, Martinez and his co-conspirators gave instructions to other gang members who were able to move large shipments of narcotics across the United States to be distributed in Florida, according to FDLE.

Agents arrested the suspects on 64 total first-degree felony counts.

“The violence was often used to protect and further their large drug trafficking operation in southwest Florida,” FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said. “Investigators seized nearly 50 pounds of fentanyl, thousands of fentanyl pills and hundreds of pounds of methamphetamines. There is no question that lives have been saved in Florida because of this case.”

Agents seized 48 pounds of fentanyl, 15,000 fentanyl pills, 1 pound of heroin, half a pound of morphine and more than 380 pounds of methamphetamines. Also on the list are 45 guns and $150,000 cash.

Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden noted his agency may be relatively small, but his team makes up for it in confidence and their ability to target major drug traffickers.

“The criminal element needs to understand; if they set up in Hendry County, we will find them and eliminate them,” Whidden said.

Evening Reads

—“New evidence to show Donald Trump was warned of violence on Jan. 6” via Carol D. Leonnig and Jacqueline Alemany of The Washington Post

—“Legislative panel approves additional $360M for Hurricane Ian response” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics

—“Judge: Trump must sit for deposition in defamation lawsuit” via Larry Neumeister of The Associated Press

—“How Ukrainian strategy is running circles around Russia’s lumbering military” via Stephen Fidler, James Marson and Thomas Grove of The Wall Street Journal

—“Why fewer Americans are likely to vote for a Republican Governor and a Democratic Senator” via Geoffrey Skelley of FiveThirtyEight

—“Marco Rubio requests $33B in supplemental spending for Hurricane Ian” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics

—“Where have all the centrists gone? Rep. Stephanie Murphy has an idea” via Jim Saksa of Roll Call

—“Ashley Moody warns that fentanyl ‘Nerds’ candy could be drug cartels’ next Halloween trick” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Even before measuring effects of Ian, USDA predicts lowest orange production since 1941-42 season” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

—“Federal judge strikes down Jacksonville City Council districts as racial gerrymanders” via Andrew Pantazi of The Tributary

—“Life or death for Stoneman Douglas gunman: It’s in the jury’s hands now” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—“Candidate forum replay: Nick Maddox, Josh Johnson take swings in County Commission race” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat

Quote of the Day

“We’re seeing them put it in candy packaging, like Nerds packaging. And Halloween’s coming up and those of us with young children have to have these conversations and start learning about the fentanyl crisis and warning our children.”

— Attorney General Ashley Moody on fentanyl trafficking.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights