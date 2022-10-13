October 12, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Miami health care company wins state’s top start-up company prize
Stock image via Adobe.

Anne GeggisOctober 12, 20224min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: As Election Day nears, where’s the drama?

Culture WarsHeadlines

Federal judge shoots down request to block Medicaid ban on gender-affirming care

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 10.12.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Champion or Winner gold trophy in the shape of a textured 3D number one for 1st place over blue with copy space and bokeh
Investors and dealmakers chose three companies to divide $100,000 in prize money from the state.

A Miami health care company Wednesday won the state’s $40,000 innovation award aimed at providing start-up companies with some rocket fuel to help get ideas off the ground.

EVQLV, which also has a New York City base, aims to use data tools to speed up the pace at which medical research becomes medicine and they’ll be getting a boost from Space Florida’s Accelerating Innovation (AI) Award that was announced at the 2022 Florida Early Stage Capital Conference in Tampa.

EVQLV’s award was given after a panel of venture capital investors considered presentations from 19 companies that had been selected from a pool of 150 applicants. Ultimately, winners were evaluated based on their ability to meet a need in the marketplace, according to officials from Space Florida, the state’s aerospace economic development agency which provides the prize money.

Novineer, a Daytona Beach-based software company, was first runner-up, awarded $30,000. Revterra Corp., from Houston, Texas, won second runner-up. That company is focused on technology to charge electric vehicles faster.

“This year’s applicants exemplify the ingenuity and forward-thinking that is essential to success in today’s business climate,” Space Florida President and CEO Frank DiBello said in a prepared statement. “The ingenuity of this year’s winners is a testament to the innovative and entrepreneurial culture we have fostered here in Florida.”

Wednesday’s competition also featured a collegiate event that awarded $500 to each entrepreneur. A Florida Southern College student won $500 for a device, OverTheShoulder, that alerts joggers if someone or something is approaching from behind. A Florida Atlantic University student won for Pet HealthCare Innovations that helps sick pets go potty.

Space Florida hosts the Early Stage Capital Conference with Florida Venture Forum, which is a 250-member organization of venture capital and private equity dealmakers. More than 1,500 companies have presented at Forum events and gone on to raise $11 billion in equity capital, which brings billions in value to Florida’s economy, according to a press release about the event.

Space Florida has been giving out the $100,000 prize money to stimulate innovation and connections with investors for eight years, twice a year, according to Space Florida officials. Its May event is called EmergingTech Showcase.

Calculum, Inc. of Miami was last year’s winner in the Early Stage Capital Conference for its platform that helps companies optimize payment terms with their partners.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Henderson: As Election Day nears, where's the drama?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories