Sheriffs in CD 15 offer backup for Laurel Lee

Republican congressional candidate and former judge Laurel Lee continues to focus on law and order on the trail. Now, three Sheriffs in Florida’s 15th Congressional District are providing her with backup.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco are endorsing Lee. All Republicans, each said Lee offers the best support for law enforcement.

Judd’s support seemed particularly notable as he had endorsed Sen. Kelli Stargel, a Lakeland Senator, during the Republican Primary campaign. Lee defeated Stargel in the Aug. 23 Primary to advance to the General Election, and Judd made clear he wants the Republican nominee to prevail.

“I’ve worked in Polk County law enforcement for 50 years, so not only do I know our county very well, but I know that our men and women of law enforcement need leaders that will support the difficult and challenging job that they do each and every day,” Judd said.

“It is because of this that I’m pleased to endorse Laurel Lee to represent us in Washington. I believe she is the right choice in the Congressional District 15 race.”

Chronister serves the same part of CD 15 from which Lee, a Hillsborough County Republican, hails.

“I am honored to support Laurel Lee as the best candidate to serve Hillsborough County in the United States Congress,” Chronister added. “One of my pledges as Hillsborough County Sheriff is to build a better, safer Hillsborough County, and having the right people represent us in Congress is a big part of that mission. I know Laurel Lee will fight for our community just like my deputies and I do every day.”

The district spans portions of east Hillsborough, west Polk and southwest Pasco counties. With Nocco on board, Lee boasts the support of all elected law enforcement leaders in the district.

“Laurel Lee is our choice for Congressional District 15, and she’s the one we need representing our Pasco County in Washington,” Nocco said. “Not only does she have experience in law enforcement locally, when she served as a prosecutor and a judge, but Laurel is also the right choice to have fighting for law enforcement in Congress. I proudly ask Pasco County voters to join me in supporting Laurel in November.”

Lee has focused on support from those in uniform, including veterans and police, and embraced the support of Sheriffs. She faces Democrat Alan Cohn in the Nov. 8 General Election.

“I’m grateful to have the endorsements of Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco,” Lee said.

“Each has served their communities well and with distinction. As a former prosecutor and judge, I fully understand the vital role of law enforcement and the importance of ensuring the safety of our citizens. I have a deep understanding and appreciation of the sacrifices our law enforcement — and their families — make in the name of public service on a daily basis. I intend to continue fully supporting and fighting for our law enforcement in Washington.”