Gus A. Stavros, beloved education philanthropist, dies

Pinellas Education Foundation and Stavros Institute founder Gus Anthony Stavros passed away Tuesday, according to Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation in Clearwater.

He was 97 years old.

The longtime entrepreneur and philanthropist will be remembered at a memorial service Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Clearwater.

Stavros, a World War II veteran, founded the company Better Business Forms in 1960, which grew to 500 employees. He sold the company to Progress Energy in 1984, beginning his long tenure of community leadership and philanthropy.

He was instrumental in founding the Pinellas Education Foundation, a coalition of business and community leaders who collaborate with community partners to nurture student success.

He also played a primary role in establishing the Gus A. Stavros Center for Free Enterprise and Economic Education at the University of South Florida, Florida State University and other locations. Stavros also founded Enterprise Village, an economic education program providing hands-on learning experience writing checks, using a debit card, maintaining a checkbook register, applying for jobs and working in groups.

He also founded similar programs Finance Park, Biz Town and Finance Park at Junior Achievement.

Stavros earned three honorary doctorate degrees, was the first Florida Free Enterpriser of the Year in 1982 and is an inductee to the Tampa Bay Business Hall of Fame.

Stavros is preceded in death by his wife of 68-years, Frances. Survivors include three children — Ellen, Paul and Peter Becker and Mark and Beth Bailey — two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking those wishing to pay tribute to Stavros to consider making a donation to the Pinellas Education Foundation or the Gus A. Stavros Centers at USF or FSU.

Stavros’ grandson, Nicholas Anthony Stavros, posted a tribute to his grandfather on Facebook Thursday.

“Selfless, dedicated, patriotic, incredibly smart and love for family. Just a few words to describe the best man I’ve ever known and one of the best men to ever walk this earth and I was lucky enough have him as my Pappo,” he wrote.

Pinellas County Commissioner Charlie Justice remembered Stavros as a “giant” in Pinellas County.

“He embraced every chance he could to improve educational opportunities for children in our community. I will miss his booming voice and big heart,” Justice said.