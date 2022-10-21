Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.21.22

Good Friday morning.

Today marks the 10th anniversary of Steve Madden’s passing. He was 43.

Steve is missed and so fondly remembered.

Give a hug this morning, tell an off-color story at lunch, and raise a glass to Madden this afternoon.

Make someone else laugh until they cry.

Carrie and Steve’s children Callen and JR are beautiful; they are doing well and growing up just fine.

To Madden …

___

On Thursday evening in Orlando, Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with Alix Miller, president and CEO of the Florida Trucking Association, as well as several FTA members and drivers who led relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida.

Drivers at the meeting with Buttigieg were key early responders, delivering fuel, water, food and road-building supplies to the storm-ravaged counties.

One driver in the group was based in Fort Myers; his home was destroyed by the hurricane. Nevertheless, the driver remained in town to work as part of the Florida Department of Transportation team that rebuilt the Sanibel Causeway in record time.

___

Other items on my radar:

💸 — The battle between pocketbooks and principles: As voters, particularly Democrats, grapple with how Democratic candidates went from surging in the polls in August and early September to now facing an impending red wave. New York Times columnist Charles Blow sums it up perfectly: “People can’t maintain anger for extended periods.” The bubbling over anger following the U.S. Supreme Court decision created a surge in voter mentality as people grappled with the reality of a post-Roe future. But as Blow describes, what most often sustains voters as they get to the voting booth are not principle-based issues like abortion, which tend to affect certain groups and not others, rather they are economic realities that affect the most amount of people in the most real way. As Democrats nationwide continue to campaign on the abortion issue, this column helps to understand why that outrage doesn’t seem to be resonating as loudly as outrage over gas prices and inflation.

🎤 — Why candidates are debating less often this election cycle: A FiveThirtyEight analysis found that the 2022 election cycle has seen fewer debates between candidates for Governor and Senate than previous cycles. Why? The outlet offers a number of possible explanations but notes a big reason might be that the Republican National Committee left the Commission on Presidential Debates this year, claiming bias in the system. While that doesn’t directly affect down-ballot races (particularly in a non-presidential year) it, as FiveThirtyEight points out, sets the tone. The trends show Republicans around the country are declining to debate, “driven by skepticism of and hostility toward the media outlets that often host, moderate and air the debates.” This is a big deal in a Midterm cycle, where voters are less driven to the polls than in presidential years and could get a boost of encouragement from debates. Read more here.

🙈 — Joe Biden lags on Americans’ most important issues: Once again, a poll has found Americans’ top concern right now is inflation. A Monmouth University Poll shows most respondents believe President Biden isn’t paying enough attention to their most important concerns. On inflation, a concern that is helping Republican candidates running on the issue, the percentage of voters listing it as their top concern has grown from 37% in September to 46% in the most recent poll. And that increase is attributable to both major parties, with Republicans jumping 19 percentage points from 46% to 65% and Democrats increasing 13 percentage points from 23% to 36%. That’s a big problem for Democratic candidates nationwide, and the poll shows it. While Republicans have just a slight edge in sentiment for which party should control Congress (40% want Republican control and 35% want Democrats in charge), GOP voters are more motivated, with 64% of those preferring a conservative Congress indicating they were extremely motivated to vote compared to just 59% of those who want a Democratic-led Congress.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@DaveTrotter101: The low turnout rate in Florida so far indicates to me that a lot of people have been holding onto their ballots. There’s a possibility that they might be undecided on the Senate race.

—@Mdixon55: Started late, but @CharlieCrist’s closing argument begins in Jacksonville with @harrisonjaime

Tweet, tweet:

One more crowd shot pic.twitter.com/MvnLlb5ObH — AG Gancarski (@AGGancarski) October 20, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

This is now the third ad (the first two were for TV) using a question I asked during a 2020 candidate forum for ⁦@TDOnline⁩. I am the gift that keeps on giving. pic.twitter.com/M7XJFqcRry — Jim Rosica (@JimRosicaFL) October 20, 2022

—@CHeathWFTV: In 2021 the Florida Legislature tried to fix the state’s broken property insurance market. In May of 2022 they went back for a Special Session to try again. Now, @GovRonDeSantis they’ll head back, after the election, to try once more.

Tweet, tweet:

Joseph Ladapo, the surgeon general of Florida, went on QAnon show X22 Report, where he tried to cast doubt on the safety of COVID vaccines. pic.twitter.com/Wy0oSSwGjD — Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC) October 20, 2022

—@RealJacobPerry: Great Britain has a king no one wants, a collapsed economy, warm beer, and a Prime Minister who lasted a week. Meanwhile, America has professional pickleball. Thank you, George Washington.

—@davidhogg111: Imagine having a political system where people have the decency to admit when they fucked up — and resign.

Tweet, tweet:

Travis Gienger broke a record set in New York where a grower raised a massive pumpkin weighing 2,554 pounds. https://t.co/mO4UhqtlvG — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) October 18, 2022

— DAYS UNTIL —

The Gubernatorial General Election debate — 3; Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 4; Cormac McCarthy’s ‘The Passenger’ releases — 4; Jon Meacham’s ‘And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle’ releases — 4; City & State Florida Digital Summit — 6; Early voting begins for General Election — 8; 2022 General Election — 18; ‘The Crown’ Season 5 returns — 19; ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ premieres — 21; ‘Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 21; FITCon 2022 begins — 27; ‘The Flash’ premieres — 27; The World Cup kicks off in Qatar — 31; The U.S. World Cup Soccer Team begins play — 34; Florida TaxWatch’s Annual Meeting begins — 43; ‘Willow’ premieres on Disney+ — 43; 2022 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 45; McCarthy’s ‘Stella Maris’ releases — 46; ‘Avatar 2’ premieres — 56; final Broadway performance of ‘The Music Man’ with Hugh Jackman — 72; Bruce Springsteen launches his 2023 tour in Tampa — 103; ‘Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ premieres — 119; final performance of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Broadway — 120; 2023 Legislative Session convenes — 137; ‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ premieres — 155; American Association of Political Consultants Pollies ’23 conference begins — 179; 2023 Session Sine Die — 196; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ premieres — 196; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ premieres — 2245; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 273; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 378; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 525; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 581; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 644; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 644; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 686; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 749; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 847; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 924. ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,113.

— TOP STORY —

“Gov. Ron DeSantis delays property tax payments for Ian victims; wants Special Session” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — “The last thing we want is someone loses their home and then they get hit up for property taxes for a home that doesn’t exist anymore,” DeSantis said during an event in Fort Myers Beach.

The executive order will delay payments on property taxes for both residential homes and commercial properties in the 26 counties approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for individual assistance: Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia.

It’s designed for people who saw major damage to their home, with the ultimate goal of removing the tax burden for this year altogether. DeSantis noted he doesn’t have the authority to completely eliminate the taxes but will call a Special Session later this year to provide property tax rebates for homeowners and business owners.

That Special Session will likely include more than just the rebates. DeSantis said the state, flush with $17 billion in reserves, could provide local governments in Southwest Florida that will see a hit to their budgets because of the lack of property taxes with funding for essential services.

Another potential item on the Special Session agenda is reforming property insurance laws to prop up the market in Florida, which saw six companies go bankrupt even before Ian hit. Initial data from the Office of Insurance Regulation shows insured losses are estimated at $6.45 billion, based on claims as of Wednesday.

To watch the announcement, please click on the image below:

Fentrice Driskell reacts to Special Session call — After DeSantis called for another Special Session on property insurance, House Democratic Leader-designate Driskell said the current market crisis is a result of GOP lawmakers brushing off warning signs and focusing on “culture war” issues. “We should have worked to solve this problem during the last Legislative Session, or the Special Session afterward, but instead the problem was ignored while companies folded or stopped writing policies in Florida,” the Tampa Democrat said. “ … We’re glad Gov. DeSantis is finally on board with what Florida Democrats have been saying the whole time: our property insurance market is in crisis and Floridians are suffering. I’m just sorry it took a hurricane to get him to act.”

— 2022 —

“DeSantis is Donald Trump with brains and without the drama” via Joshua Chaffin of Financial Times — DeSantis harnessed a combination of intellect and calculated hostility — to outsiders, elites, the media — to become the man of the hour for America’s right-wing populist movement. DeSantis has his personal drawbacks as a competitor to Trump — on the stump, DeSantis sometimes reads like Eve Harrington to Trump’s Margo Channing, an alluring understudy lacking the crackling presence of a star — he could marry his deep ambition with rigorous political discipline to harness Trumpism for his own ends.

“DeSantis appointed more donors to political posts in first term than Rick Scott” via Sheridan Wall of The Miami Herald — DeSantis’ war chest is almost bottomless. And it’s padded with donations from officials he appointed to positions throughout the state. While it’s common for Governors to stack commissions, boards and task forces with their supporters, DeSantis has done so at a significantly higher rate than his predecessor. Since assuming office in 2019, DeSantis has accepted roughly $3.3 million in campaign donations from about 250 people he selected for leadership roles — a 75% increase in the number of donors appointed compared to Scott’s first term in office, and over 10 times the amount of money.

“‘This is Florida under Ron DeSantis’: Charlie Crist ad lambastes DeSantis over incest report” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Crist blames DeSantis for the case of a middle school-aged incest survivor who was forced to leave Florida to obtain an abortion. In a new digital ad, DeSantis’ Democratic challenger is continuing to pummel DeSantis for signing a bill that bans abortions after 15 weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest. Crist has made abortion central to his campaign. The minute-long ad begins with video and audio from news reports and interviews on the story. It then shows a news clip of DeSantis signing the bill.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, Nikki Fried rally Crist supporters” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — As the gubernatorial campaign of Crist enters its stretch run, he’s getting timely outside help. Harrison and Fried, who lost the August Primary to Crist, were among the speakers Thursday afternoon in Jacksonville. The event started over an hour after the 5:00 opening, with dozens of supporters finally arriving by the 6:20 p.m. beginning. “This is one of the most important midterm elections of our lifetime,” Harrison said. “I am thrilled we are beginning our bus tour in Jacksonville.” “We are ready to elect Crist,” Harrison said. “We are ready to elect Val Demings as our next Senator.”

Assignment editors — Crist will join Congressman Al Lawson to mobilize local residents ahead of the November elections: 5:15 p.m., Stroll to the Polls, Gadsden County. Location upon RSVP at [email protected].

Planned Parenthood backs Crist with $122K cable buy — Florida Planned Parenthood PAC has booked an ad flight supporting Crist’s campaign for Governor. The $122,078 ad buy will run Tuesday through Nov. 7 on cable networks including CNN, HGTV, MSNBC and MTV. According to AdImpact, the booking directs 51,927 to the Tampa media market, $40,370 to the Orlando media market, $20,496 to the West Palm Beach media market and $9,282 to the Jacksonville media market.

Assignment editors — Karla Hernández will take part in the following events in Tampa: 9 a.m., GOTV meet-and-greet; 4 p.m., USF meet-and-greet; 7 p.m., NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner. Locations provided upon RSVP at [email protected].

RPOF puts another $241K into Governor, Cabinet ads — The Republican Party of Florida has ordered another round of broadcast ads supporting the re-election campaigns of DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and CFO Jimmy Patronis. According to AdImpact, the $240,830 buy launched Thursday and will continue through Wednesday. It includes $147,010 in spending for ads in the Tampa media market, $46,820 in the Orlando market, $43,645 in the Miami market and $3,355 in the Gainesville market.

“These pro-DeSantis Facebook groups appear inauthentic. Here’s what we found.” via Jordan Liles of Snopes — Politically themed Facebook pages and groups are in overdrive ahead of next month’s U.S. Midterm Elections, with users sharing news and opinion in their discussions. However, how can readers know when such activity is authentic versus when posts are coming from coordinated inauthentic accounts? One such curious example was a network of Facebook fan groups that falsely claimed to be officially affiliated with DeSantis. Two of the groups displayed the names Ron DeSantis Campaign Headquarters and Ron DeSantis Official Support Page.

“After Parkland shooting, Marco Rubio vowed to support law raising minimum age to buy assault-style rifles. Now he opposes it.” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Immediately after the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, Republican U.S. Sen. Rubio promised to support a law raising the minimum legal age for buying assault-style rifles. Now Rubio doesn’t support the idea, arguing it wouldn’t reduce gun violence. Gun violence and what to do about it produced one of the sharpest exchanges between Rubio and his challenger, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, an Orlando Democrat, in their debate Tuesday night in Lake Worth. It’s the only debate scheduled between the candidates before the Nov. 8 election. On Feb. 14, 2018, a 19-year-old used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle to kill 17 people and wound 17 others at the Parkland high school.

“Cook Report shifts Florida, Washington Senate races in favor of GOP” via Julia Shapero of The Hill — The nonpartisan Cook Political Report shifted its ratings for the Senate races in Florida and Washington in favor of the Republican Party on Tuesday, with only three weeks left until Election Day. The report moved the Florida Senate race from “lean Republican” to “likely Republican” and the Washington Senate race from “solid Democratic” to “likely Democratic” as Republicans’ midterm outlook improved in recent weeks. Rubio has continued to lead his opponent Demings by mid-single digits in the polls, and Demings has not seen the movement she “needs to pull off an upset in a state like Florida.”

— MORE 2022 —

“Trump-backed Republican faces ‘caring Karen’ Democrat in CD 7” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — A Trump-backed Republican who doesn’t think Biden legitimately won the presidency is vying to flip a Central Florida congressional seat against a Democratic political strategist who is branding herself a “caring Karen.” Cory Mills, an Army veteran and defense contractor, is facing off against Karen Green, Vice Chair of the Florida Democratic Party, in Florida’s 7th Congressional District. Green is looking to portray Mills as a radical who is out of step with the views of the district, which includes Seminole County and parts of Volusia County. “We don’t need another Marjorie Taylor Greene in sending Cory there,” she said, referring to the Georgia Congresswoman known for embracing conspiracy theories.

Eric Lynn puts another $60K into cable ads — Lynn has ordered another batch of ad time for his campaign in Florida’s 13th Congressional District. According to AdImpact, the Democratic nominee’s campaign spent $59,867 on a flight that will run today through Tuesday on cable networks in the Tampa media market. Networks include CNN, ESNU, ESPN, Food Network, Fox Sports 1, Hallmark, HGTV, the History Channel, MSNBC, Syfy, TNT, TV Land, USA and others. Lynn faces Republican Anna Paulina Luna in the race for the Pinellas-based seat, which leans slightly toward the GOP. As of Thursday, about $7.9 million has been spent on ads backing Lynn compared to $4.1 million on ads backing Luna. Those totals include ads paid for by political committees.

“Anna Paulina Luna: Super PAC spending millions is ‘trying to buy this seat’” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida Voice News — Republican congressional candidate Luna says a Super PAC with nearly $5 million is “trying to buy this seat,” as she faces off against Lynn in the 13th Congressional District race. Recent reporting from Open Secrets shows liberal Super PAC Progress Pinellas has spent nearly $5 million against her. AdImpact says that Progress Pinellas placed $720k between broadcast and cable. Luna responded to the reports saying, “I’ve received way more Pinellas donations than Lynn. Now they’re trying to buy this seat.”

“Laurel Lee unrolls endorsements, Alan Cohn demands policy answers ahead of CD 15 debate” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — As Cohn and Lee prepare to debate, both have stepped up messaging. Cohn has attacked positions held by Lee on abortion and Social Security, while Lee has unrolled endorsements from prominent Republicans. Lee this week announced support from U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, a Lakeland Republican who is running for re-election in Florida’s 18th Congressional District. Maggie’s List, a national group supporting conservatives seeking federal office, also endorsed Lee this week. The support from Franklin could be particularly important for Lee, who handily won the Republican nomination but trailed state Sen. Kelli Stargel in the Polk County part of the district.

“Cohn, Lee spar on abortion, immigration as accusations fly” via Florida Politics — Lee swatted off attacks on her family portfolio as “nonsense” while defending her record as Secretary of State. Cohn said he represents voters’ mainstream values, whether it’s abortion rights, environmental protection, or guns. A 30-minute debate between the candidates in Florida’s 15th Congressional District turned at times personal as the two candidates staked out their respective agendas. “I am running for Congress because this is my community,” Lee declared. Cohn, meanwhile, asked voters to consider: “Who reflects your values, who reflects your hopes, your concerns, and the environment? That’s me.”

“Congressional candidate Dan Franzese told Lois Frankel to do her job. She laughed.” via Stephany Matat of the Palm Beach Post — Two congressional candidates, a longtime Congresswoman and a longtime businessperson, faced each other Tuesday morning for the first time in this election. U.S. Rep. Frankel couldn’t help but laugh. The brief but flinty encounter took place at a candidate forum hosted by the Palm Beach Civic Association. The format wasn’t a debate, but a sort of speed campaigning program where each candidate got three minutes to explain their priorities, experiences and policy positions. Participants included Republican state Rep. Mike Caruso and Democratic state Sen. Bobby Powell. Candidates Blair Ciklin and Roderick Clarke for less well-known posts, like the Port of Palm Beach, also attended.

Carlos Giménez ad puts new spin on Hasbro classic — A new ad from U.S. Rep. Giménez’s re-election campaign features the CD 26 Republican incumbent playing Monopoly with a group of kids. As ever, the game elicits profound frustration from all involved — just for different reasons than usual. After one child rolls the dice, Gimenez interjects, “You’re censored by Big Tech; lose a turn.” Following the next role: “High gas prices walk back five spaces.” And after the third: “You have $31 trillion in debt. Pay up.” In a scene familiar to most American families, the children look toward the Congressman with a mix of rage and exasperation. Gimenez then says, “No more games. It’s unfair to our children and grandchildren. They deserve better. Let’s protect the American dream.”

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

Happening tonight:

“Ileana Garcia drubs Democratic challenger in post-Primary fundraising, spending for SD 36” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — In the 45 days following the Primary Election, Miami Sen. Garcia enjoyed support from fellow GOP politicians, trade groups and health care businesses to collect more than $102,000 in defense of her seat representing Senate District 36. She spent more than twice that amount over the same time span, with a large portion going to broadcast advertising. The Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee also gave her $163,000 worth of in-kind aid for research, polling, consulting and staffing costs. As of Oct. 8, the former broadcaster and first-term Senator held $609,000 between her campaign account and political committee, No More Socialism.

“Janelle Perez adds $369K in post-Primary fundraising push for SD 38” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Democratic local business owner Perez stacked nearly $369,000 in the 45 days following the Primary Election. Most of the money came through grassroots fundraising, nonprofits and law firms. She also spent more than $753,000, though most of the money went to the Florida Democratic Party, which in turn provided her with $27,500 worth of in-kind aid for staff, fundraising and consulting costs. Perez had $107,000 left to spend between her campaign account and political committee, Democracy and Freedom. She’s $5,000 shy of having raised $1 million since announcing her candidacy for elected office in August 2021. Her Republican opponent, Alexis Calatayud, had about $77,000 after collecting two-thirds of what Perez raised and spending less than half of what Perez spent.

“Randy Fine’s battle for final House term wrapped in controversy, inflammatory politics” via Eric Rogers of Florida Today — The legislative race for South Brevard once again sees Republican Rep. Fine fending off an upstart Democratic newcomer, this time in Anthony Yantz. In what has become a theme in recent cycles, the race for the newly redrawn House District 33 (formerly House District 53) is largely a battle of personalities, pitting the controversial three-term Representative against an opponent who says he’s tired of Fine’s divisive antics. But this year’s election also is fueled by major hot-button issues on which Yantz and Fine have taken starkly opposite views, many of which Fine helped to engineer himself.

“Andrew Learned, Danny Alvarez each spend over $60K as election nears” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Rep. Learned and Alvarez are spending big as the November General Election approaches, both dishing out more than $60,000 in the latest campaign finance reporting period as they face off for the newly drawn House District 69 seat. Alvarez spent slightly more than Learned this period, which spanned from Sept. 24-Oct. 7. The political newcomer reported $73,806 in expenditures. Learned, on the other hand, spent $64,720 between his campaign and affiliated political committee, Serve Florida.

“Fiona McFarland maintains mass cash edge in HD 73” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. McFarland appears to be leaving nothing to chance. The Sarasota Republican just dropped almost $70,000 into TV advertising as she seeks re-election. That’s more than Derek Reich has raised to date. But there are signs a race is on in House District 73, with Reich funding mailers to attack McFarland’s vote for a 15-week abortion ban and opening a new political committee. Whatever he does will have to break through a lot of messaging on McFarland’s behalf. She launched a television ad last week in the market, and the bulk of spending leading to an Oct. 7 reporting deadline went to broadcast and cable advertising.

“HD 91: Peggy Gossett-Seidman and Andy Thomson vie for seat vacated by Emily Slosberg-King” via Jasmine Fernández of the Palm Beach Post — Gossett-Seidman and Thomson will face each other in November for a chance to represent southern Palm Beach County in the House for the seat that has been occupied for 12 years by Slosberg-King, who isn’t seeking re-election. Republican candidate Gossett-Seidman, 69, has served on the Highland Beach Town Commission since 2018. She has lived in the area for the past 31 years and works in public relations. Thomson, who calls himself a moderate Democrat, was elected to the Boca Raton City Council during a Special Election in 2018. He was re-elected without opposition in March 2020. Born in Boca Raton, Thomson, 40, currently serves as a business lawyer with local firm Baritz & Colman LPP.

“Public education among issues dividing candidates seeking new HD 93 seat” via Jorge Milian of the Palm Beach Post — Katherine Waldron knows how to win elections. The 62-year-old businessperson was elected twice as Port of Palm Beach Commissioner and then narrowly won the Democratic Primary in August to enter as the favorite for the House District 93 seat against Republican contender Soulis Banionis. Waldron figures to have a big advantage against Banionis, a physician, in the Nov. 8 election. Voters in that district chose Biden over Trump in 2020 by more than 10 points, according to MCI Maps. The candidates differ on all the red-meat issues and in particular on DeSantis’ campaign to reform parts of the public education system.

“Pasco School Board hopeful loses another round in fight to stay on ballot” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Al Hernandez has suffered another legal blow in his fight to remain on the Nov. 8 ballot. Days after Circuit Judge Susan Barthle declared him ineligible for the General Election, Hernandez hired new high-profile Tallahassee lawyers who made an immediate request. They wanted Barthle to put a stay on her order while he appealed. The judge ruled Hernandez did not live in the district he sought to represent at the time of qualifying. A stay would have had the effect of allowing Hernandez, who placed first in the August primary, to remain on the ballot. Barthle refused.

“Education advocates speak out against Lee County referendum to make school superintendent an elected position” via WGCU — During the upcoming Midterm Election voters in Lee County are being asked whether to change the job of superintendent of The School District of Lee County from an appointed position to an elected position. It’s been an appointed position in Lee County since 1974. Florida and Alabama are the only two states left that still allow for elected school superintendents, and here in Florida 41 of the state’s 67 public school districts are currently appointed. A group of local education advocates and educators formed a PAC called Quality Schools for the Future of Lee County to speak out against the referendum and the concept of electing school superintendents.

— AFTERMATH —

“Ian killed more Floridians than most recent major hurricanes. Its indirect death count could reach the thousands.” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A heart attack after cleaning up debris. A missed dialysis appointment. An oxygen machine that blinked off when the power went out. The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 112 and still rising, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935. Even as rescue teams pack up and return home, the number of those missing dwindling to single digits, the toll continues to climb. The vast majority — more than 70 — of those deaths are still the drownings that occurred amid the storm surge and flooding Ian unleashed across the state. Many died in the water that filled their homes and cars. Some were carried away by the sea.

“Officials acted irresponsibly by overinflating Ian death count” via Chris Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno decided to break the grim news on national TV. You know, because no one covers a Florida hurricane quite like Good Morning America. “I definitely know the fatalities are in the hundreds,” he said the morning after Hurricane Ian tore through Southwest Florida. Soon, every other national news outlet was trying to goad Marceno into repeating the same statement. He didn’t bite, however, and it wasn’t long before GMA removed the interview clip from its website. That’s because the number was not accurate. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission determines official death counts, and its most recent release put Lee County’s at 52, significant and tragic to be sure, but nowhere close to Marceno’s original number.

“FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Mims on Friday to help people affected by Hurricane Ian” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — A Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery center is opening Friday in Mims to help Brevard County residents who suffered losses and damage because of Hurricane Ian. The center is found at the Cuyler Community Building, 2331 Harry T. Moore Ave. Its hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Brevard County officials said the Mims location was selected because most of the damage due to Hurricane Ian is in the north area of the county. Ian passed through Brevard County on Sept. 29 as a tropical storm with sustained winds of about 65 mph.

“FEMA disaster assistance teams begin outreach to neighborhoods impacted by Hurricane Ian” via Dave Berman and Malcolm Denemark of Florida Today — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) this week deployed a special team to canvass Brevard County neighborhoods impacted by Hurricane Ian. FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance Team started its work Tuesday on Merritt Island, informing residents about available aid and helping them fill out applications for assistance. Separately, FEMA plans to open a disaster recovery center in Brevard County, possibly within a week, according to FEMA spokesperson Jann Tracey. Members of FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance Team will knock on doors in communities hardest hit by Hurricane Ian, checking in with residents who may need individual assistance through FEMA.

“‘Imagine … 500 people in the waiting room.’ Broward medical reserve moves into action after Hurricane Ian” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — After helping Florida health officials with the COVID-19 crisis, Broward Medical Reserve Corps has moved into action again, this time to help with the medical needs of people in shelters on Florida’s southwest coast. Dr. James Miller, a retired trauma surgeon, wove his way through the Hertz Arena turned Hurricane Ian survivor’s shelter in Fort Myers on Oct. 13, writing prescriptions, sending someone to the ER for a possible stroke, and helping to identify and isolate a group of people with COVID-19. “Imagine a busy county emergency room in the middle of night, but with 500 people in the waiting room,” said Miller, who volunteered through the Broward Medical Reserve Corps. “I sent two people to the ER right away.”

“Collier County beach advisories ending but debris remains hazardous from Ian” via Liz Freeman of the Naples Daily News — Collier County beaches are making a comeback and advisories are being removed but residents still need to be cautious about debris. Water sample tests by the state Department of Health on Oct. 17 found six beaches improved this week for water quality compared to poor test results last week, according to Collier Commissioner Penny Taylor’s newsletter to residents. The water quality tests are done for enterococci bacteria, a saltwater quality indicator. The six beaches with good results are Tigertail, Napes Pier, Doctor’s Pass, Park Shore, Clam Pass and Vanderbilt, she said. Once a beach has good test results, advisories posted by the Health Department are removed, according to health department spokesperson Kristine Hollingsworth.

“Wellen Park’s founder donates $1M toward Ian relief” via the West Villages Sun — Mattamy Homes will donate $1 million to support Florida communities affected by Hurricane Ian. The funds will be split between the American Red Cross and Florida Disaster Fund, a spokesperson said Thursday. The Canadian firm was also supporting its workers with donations, paid time off to volunteer in cleanup and food collection efforts, legal help relating to insurance claims and financial aid such as interest-free loans, Mattamy founder and Mattamy Asset Management CEO Peter Gilgan said. “It’s times like these that we need to come together to support and take care of one another,” he said. Hurricane Ian destroyed much of Southwest Florida as it whistled through on Sept. 28.

“Operation Blue Roof deadline extended through Nov. 1” via the Port Charlotte Sun — For homeowners in Charlotte, DeSoto, Sarasota, Lee and Collier counties, the last day residents can apply for Operation Blue Roof has been extended to Nov. 1. The program is a free service that provides homeowners with a temporary solution to protect property and allows residents to remain in their home as they continue to recover from Hurricane Ian. Those affected by the hurricane can sign up at blueroof.us or by calling toll-free 1-888-766-3258. People can also stop at one of many in-person sign-up locations, which can be found on the Blue Roof website. Operation Blue Roof is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

— OTHER HURRICANE STORYLINES —

“New UF report paints grim picture of Hurricane Ian damage to agriculture” via Greg Baker of Florida Politics — A new University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences report is shedding light on the devastating impact Hurricane Ian had on the state’s agricultural industry. In its preliminary assessment of agricultural losses, UF/IAFS listed each agricultural commodity segment studied by the storm’s intensity in a given area. The most affected segment, acreage-wise, is livestock, accounting for approximately 60% of the almost 5 million acres incurring damages, primarily due to flooded pastures. Vegetables and melons lead the way in potential dollars lost, with a high-end estimate of $393,515,827. That’s around 25% of almost $1.6 billion in projected losses.

“Ian threw ‘curve ball’ to Bradenton-Sarasota housing market. Here’s what experts say” via James A. Jones Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — Hurricane Ian’s path of destruction through Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties will likely take years to heal and have consequences for the housing market in the Bradenton-Sarasota area. In Lee County alone, more than 4,000 homes were destroyed and more than 44,000 suffered some type of damage, according to PBS station WGCU. Many homeowners and renters who lost their homes will be looking north to the Bradenton and Sarasota area, as well as to Tampa and St. Petersburg for replacement housing. In addition, some homebuyers and renters who were looking at Naples or Fort Myers before Ian, have turned their focus to the Bradenton-Sarasota area, which already faces an affordable housing crisis.

“Challenge to permit for Ocean Era aquaculture project may include impact of Hurricane Ian” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — When environmental and animal advocates challenge the Environmental Protection Agency’s approval of a permit for the Ocean Era aquaculture demonstration project in two separate federal lawsuits, they may be able to use the impact of Hurricane Ian to make their case. “We need to talk about the fact that we felt the permit was issued without adequate consideration of the facility’s environmental impacts,” said Marianne Cufone, a lawyer who is also executive director of the Recirculating Farms Coalition. “I think we are able to talk about the concern with hurricanes because we have raised that before.

“Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems” via Craig Pittman of Florida Phoenix — Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: Lee County, the place where Hurricane Ian slammed ashore three weeks ago, is suffering from a record-breaking epidemic of Vibrio vulnificus, sometimes known (incorrectly) as “flesh-eating bacteria.” “Lee County’s 29 cases and four deaths are the most in the state in both categories,” the Fort Myers News-Press reported. The statewide total, which includes numbers from other counties smacked around by Ian: a startling 65.

— STATEWIDE —

“Gov. DeSantis again vows no children’s COVID-19 vax mandate in Florida” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis rebuked the latest guidance from a panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends that coronavirus vaccines be added to the Vaccines for Children program. The CDC lacks the power to require vaccines for school children. Yet for an aggrieved DeSantis, the CDC even “potentially” considering such an addition was a step in the wrong direction. “I know a lot of parents are concerned about that, because if that’s on the immunization schedule, then the fear is that schools could potentially mandate your child to get a COVID shot even if that’s something you don’t want to do,” DeSantis said. “As long as I’m kicking and screaming, there will be no COVID shot mandates for your kids. That is your decision to make as a parent.”

“Florida KidCare premiums can be waived for some, but not all, enrollees in Hurricane Ian’s path” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Florida’s health insurance provider for children is considering ways to help families who were hit by Hurricane Ian, but those who run the program say a blanket policy waiving monthly premium requirements isn’t in the works. There are 68,211 Florida KidCare enrollees living in the 26 counties where FEMA has issued a disaster declaration following Hurricane Ian. Waiving the requirement that the families pay premiums would cost the Florida KidCare program more than $3.4 million a month, according to Dr. Stephanie Haridopolis.

“Weed will soon be sold at some Florida gas stations — a new step in popularizing Mary Jane” via Devoun Cetoute of the Miami Herald — Ganja could soon be coming to a Florida gas station near you in a new initiative to bring the hotly debated psychoactive flower buds to a larger audience. No, Florida has not fully legalized marijuana and it still is illegal on the federal level. However, Green Thumb Industries Inc., a U.S. cannabis producer, is partnering with Circle K gas stations to start selling licensed marijuana products to registered cardholders in 2023. Only 10 of Circle K’s 600 gas stations in Florida will see new dispensaries.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden touts Pittsburgh bridge as infrastructure win” via Chris Megerian of The Associated Press — Biden sought to provide a boost to John Fetterman’s campaign for the Senate Thursday in a daylong visit to the state for a fundraiser and an official stop highlighting his administration’s efforts to revitalize the nation’s roadways. Biden delivered remarks and toured repair work underway at Fern Hollow Bridge, which became a symbol of the nation’s aging infrastructure after it collapsed into a ravine just hours before Biden visited Pittsburgh last January. It was part of the President’s latest road trip to sell White House accomplishments in the run-up to midterms elections that are less than three weeks away.

“Just how unpopular is Biden?” via W. James Antle III of The Washington Examiner — Biden is underwater in his job approval ratings; all major pollsters agree. But there is a disagreement over exactly how deep underwater he is. The latest poll shows Biden at just 39% approval to 55%, a difference of 16 percentage points. This puts Biden’s numbers in line with the poll, Trafalgar, and the latest YouGov survey, which all have Biden with 39% approval. Reuters has Biden at 40% approval. On the other hand, other polls record Biden’s job approval rating at 46%, Politico and Rasmussen at 44%. That’s still underwater by anywhere from 4 to 11 points, but it’s a big difference.

“New York Mayor says Biden border policy eased flow of migrants” via Joe Anuta and Erin Durkin of POLITICO — A shift in the Biden administration’s border policy seems to have stanched the flow of Latin American asylum-seekers coming to New York City, Mayor Eric Adams said, just as the city brings online costly emergency shelters. “It’s clear that we navigated through this storm,” Adams said at an unrelated press briefing. “We don’t believe we’re there yet, but we need to really look at how this administration dealt with a real crisis.” Migrants have been coming to New York by the thousands pushing the shelter system to its breaking point in what Adams has called a potentially $1 billion “humanitarian crisis.”

“U.S. has increased arms sales abroad despite Biden election pledge” via Maya Yang of The Guardian — According to the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a Washington-based think tank, most of the sales also involve just four companies: Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon and General Dynamics. The four engaged in 58% of all the major offers made since the Biden administration took office. “The concentrated lobbying power of these companies — including a ‘revolving door’ from the Pentagon’s arms sales agency and the leveraging of weapons export-related jobs into political influence … often by helping to exaggerate threats,” said the report. U.S. arms offers did drop sharply in the first year of the Biden administration, from $110.9bn in the last year of the Trump administration to just $36bn. The report suggests the decrease could be partly due to a “less aggressive approach” to arms sales promotion but was more likely the result of market saturation.

“Biden’s focus on marijuana is part of the problem” via John Pfaff of Slate — Earlier this month, Biden released a three-prong plan to fulfill a campaign promise to roll back punishments for people convicted of marijuana possession. As many were quick to note, the plan’s immediate impact will likely be slight, at best. Rescheduling may lead to some improvements in how we treat marijuana, but cocaine and methamphetamine are among the drugs in Schedule II, and both are still subjected to heavy criminalization. A bigger concern, though, is not just that the policy might accomplish very little, but that it might make things worse for criminal legal reform in the long run because it reinforces a false narrative about the causes of mass punishment in general and mass incarceration in particular. It’s a narrative that shapes policy.

“Judge dismisses GOP-led states lawsuit to block student loan forgiveness plan” via Danielle Douglas-Gabriel of The Washington Post — A federal judge denied a bid by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration from moving forward with plans to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for more than 40 million people. The six states filed a lawsuit last month alleging the administration has overstepped its authority by creating the forgiveness program without going through Congress. They also claim the plan would threaten the revenue of state entities that profit from federal student loans and requested the court stop the federal government from canceling any debt as the case proceeds.

“Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejects group’s effort to block Biden’s student debt relief program from taking effect” via Zoë Richards and Kelly O’Donnell of NBC News — Justice Barrett denied a request by a Wisconsin taxpayers’ group to halt the implementation of Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness program. Barrett, who oversees emergency applications from Wisconsin, rejected the Brown County Taxpayers Association’s request to block the program just days after the Biden administration began accepting applications from borrowers to have as much as $20,000 in student debt canceled. The emergency application was filed Wednesday. Barrett appeared to act on her own without referring the matter to the other justices. She did not supply an explanation for rejecting the emergency request, which is not uncommon.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Mike Pence on whether he’d vote Trump in 2024: ‘There might be somebody else I’d prefer more’” via Christopher Brito of CBS News — Pence suggested he might not support Trump if he’s picked to be the Republican nominee for President in 2024. At an event on Wednesday, Pence was asked whether he would support Trump for President. “Well, there might be somebody else I’d prefer more,” he replied, which drew laughter from the audience. The former Vice President then pivoted attention to the upcoming Midterms. “I have every confidence that the Republican Party is going to sort out leadership,” he said. Pence has been campaigning in many key states and potentially setting himself up for a White House bid.

“Lindsey Graham must testify in 2020 election investigation, court rules” via Ann E. Marimow of The Washington Post — Sen. Graham must appear before a Georgia grand jury investigating possible attempts by Trump and his allies to disrupt the state’s 2020 Presidential Election, a federal appeals court said Thursday. Graham’s lawyers had asked the court to block a subpoena from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, claiming that a sitting Senator is shielded from such investigations. But a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit denied Graham’s request and upheld a lower-court ruling narrowing the range of questions prosecutors can ask.

“Trump deposed in suit by investors claiming fraud in ‘Apprentice’ videophone pitches” via Erik Larson of Bloomberg — Lawyers for investors who claim they were defrauded by Trump more than a decade ago finally got a chance to depose Trump about his marketing of a failed videophone venture on “Celebrity Apprentice.” A New York judge had ordered Trump to sit for questions in the videophone case by Oct. 31, after Hurricane Ian derailed a planned testimony date and triggered a fierce war of words between lawyers for plaintiffs and Trump. The deposition, which occurred earlier this month, hadn’t been reported.

“Trump’s yearslong crusade against Ukraine has finally come home to roost as Republicans call for abandoning Kyiv” via John Haltiwanger and Sonam Sheth of Business Insider — In a phone call with Ukraine’s President this month, Biden pledged continued solidarity with Ukraine as it battles Russia’s military invasion and illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory. But that level of support could be in jeopardy if the GOP gains control of the House of Representatives in this year’s midterm elections. The warning signs have been building for months. In April, 10 House Republicans voted against a bill allowing the Biden administration to lend military equipment more easily to Ukraine. The following month, 57 House Republicans voted “no” on a nearly $40 billion aid package for Ukraine. Both measures ultimately passed the chamber.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Inspector General finds misconduct by North Lauderdale Commissioner in 2020 Election” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward County’s top government watchdog is asking prosecutors to investigate a North Lauderdale City Commissioner after its investigation found multiple campaign finance violations stemming from the November 2020 Election. North Lauderdale Commissioner Regina Martin could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday by text, her City Hall office, or City Hall email. According to the report, the Broward Office of the Inspector General got a tip in April 2021 that Martin held an election night watch party in November 2020 but did not report actual or in-kind venue expenditures when she filed campaign treasurer’s reports. The tipster questioned whether Martin had paid cash for the party.

“Palm Beach County’s $200M housing bond issue: PAC expected to raise more than $1M” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — The Hometown Housing Trust, a political action committee created to advocate for the $200 million housing bond issue, has raised more than $500,000 in less than two months with most of the contributions coming from builders and land use planners. And the Chair of the PAC, Jack Weir, said that between now and the Nov. 8 election, its war chest may mushroom to more than $1 million. “This is a county of 1.5 million people,” he noted. “We need to reach as many people as possible to explain what the bond is about and what it will do. It is very expensive to do that.”

“Election police arrest Jamaican ‘illegal alien’ for voting” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — The state Election Crime Unit has arrested a man who investigators say voted in Broward County but is living in the country illegally. Alfred Samuels voted in two Broward Special Elections this year). He registered to vote there in March 2021 under the alias Alford Nelson using a counterfeit birth certificate from New York City, according to police. Samuels has gone by at least seven different aliases and has previously served prison time in prison for 11 felonies, including cocaine possession, selling/purchasing drugs within 1,000 feet of a school, resisting arrest with violence and trafficking cocaine.

___

“Broward Schools found an unusual way to give Parkland families $26M” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward Schools forged an unusual path to give $26 million to the victims of the Parkland shooting — turning a negligence case into a civil-rights dispute, newly released documents reveal. Some former School Board members were hesitant to use this approach, saying a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High wasn’t a civil rights matter. They worried the district was trying to circumvent a state law that requires legislative approval to pay victims more than $300,000. But the School Board, worried about an unfavorable outcome from state lawmakers as well as the negative publicity associated with dragging the case out, ultimately agreed last December to settle the case in a way that didn’t involve a trial or the Legislature

“West Melbourne to hire Greg Vesta from small Chicago suburb as city’s new Police Chief” via Rick Neale of Florida Today — West Melbourne’s incoming Police Chief is a 26-year veteran of the police department in Wood Dale, Illinois, a smaller city of roughly 14,000 residents just west of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. On Tuesday night, the West Melbourne City Council unanimously confirmed the hiring of Vesta to replace retired Police Chief Richard Wiley, who led the department from September 2012 until August. “West Melbourne has identified opportunities, challenges, and traits of the ideal candidate that you are seeking to fill with the upcoming vacancy. I am positive that I would be successful in working with the community to achieve these goals,” Vesta wrote in his resume cover letter.

“‘Burnt at both ends’: Why do Palm Beach County schools have 418 open teaching jobs?” via Katherine Kokal of the Palm Beach Post — Cindi Adler, a teacher at Lake Worth Beach’s South Grade Elementary, retired when school ended last May. She left teaching a year and a half earlier than she’d planned after she became eligible for Medicare. “It definitely is not as rewarding as it used to be,” Adler said. “I looked at pension and my Social Security, and it was the same (as) I was making. I said, ‘Why prolong it?’” Adler’s position at South Grade was open along with 417 others across the Palm Beach County School District as of Oct. 1, according to data from the district. That’s 70 more vacant teaching positions than schools had at this time last year and nearly 200 more than before the pandemic.

“Man accused of pretending to be an HOA president won’t face perjury charge in Delray Beach” via Wells Dusenbury of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Prosecutors have decided a Delray Beach man won’t face a perjury charge after he was jailed on suspicion of lying during a public meeting about being an HOA president. Neil Carson was facing one count of felony perjury, after being accused of making false statements during an official proceeding. During a City Commission meeting on Aug. 9, Carson spoke in favor of the housing development, identifying himself as the homeowners association president for Andover, a gated residential community in Delray Beach.

“Brightline again delays testing trains at 110 mph; when will the testing finally begin?” via Thomas Weber of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Brightline has been testing its trains through the Treasure Coast since January. But its fastest trains yet — 110 mph — are to begin speeding through Martin and St. Lucie counties. The full-speed tests will be conducted beginning as soon as Friday along an 11-mile rail corridor, between Jensen Beach Boulevard and Midway Road in Port St. Lucie. At all five railroad crossings between, drivers should expect increased wait times, Brightline spokesperson Katie Mitzner said. “The gates will come down, the train will begin its test, and then it will take a couple of minutes for it to get through the corridor,” she said.

“Crash victim Harreen Bertisch was a ‘light in every room,’ helping Legal Aid serve those in need” via Hannah Phillips of the Palm Beach Post — In the words of a longtime colleague, Bertisch was proof that people are inherently good. A giant in the legal community of Palm Beach County, Bertisch dedicated her career to making the judicial system equitable and accessible as the director of development for the Legal Aid Society. Though the bulk of her work was done behind the scenes, the Palm Beach Gardens resident’s sudden death last week, and the outpouring of grief that followed, have shone a light on the career of a woman known best for her unrelenting kindness. “She was the kind of person who could restore your faith in humanity,” said Mariano Garcia, former president and current trustee for Legal Aid.

“Sand, sea and spirits? Fort Lauderdale ready to lift ban on alcohol at the beach. But there’s a catch.” via Susannah Bryan of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A ban on booze on Fort Lauderdale beach, the sand not the strip, has been in place since 1985 to help the tourist town lose its reputation as a rowdy Spring Break destination. But Fort Lauderdale is now on the verge of lifting that ban in the name of staying competitive with exclusive locales around the world that allow international guests to order wine and cocktails from the sand. Fort Lauderdale Commissioners gave tentative approval to a plan that paves the way for hotels to serve alcohol on the sand to hotel guests and beach chair customers.

“‘Black Bombers’ focus of FAU sports museum’s first lecture” via Gary Curreri of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida Atlantic University will present the inaugural Fogelman Sports Museum lecture, “Black Bombers: Doug Williams, Vince Evans and the NFL’s Most Important Game,” presented by Louis Moore, author of “We Will Win the Day: The Civil Rights Movement, The Black Athlete and the Quest for Equality.” The lecture will take place at 4 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Owl’s Nest, The Schmidt Family Complex for Academic and Athletic Excellence, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus. Tickets are $15, with free tickets for FAU students, faculty, staff, and active duty and retired military, at fauevents.com. “Black Bombers” is a talk about the first time two Black quarterbacks started against each other in the NFL.

“Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, Parkland swimmers shine in BCAA championships” via Gary Curreri of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — About 700 swimmers and 27 teams took part in the recent Broward County Athletic Association championships at the Plantation Aquatic Complex. There were several outstanding efforts by local swimmers in the meet. Taravella senior Mason Green won the 200-yard freestyle (1:42.67), and the 100-yard butterfly with a meet record 50.01, which bested Bradley Alley’s (St. Thomas Aquinas) earlier record of 50.24 set in 2004. Miles Green was second in the 50-yard free (21.90). “We are so excited by the team’s performance at BCAA,” said Taravella swim coach Candy Allen. “The boys placed fourth overall and had outstanding swims led by captains R.J. Martin and Mason Green.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orange County Commission District 4: Former aide disagrees with incumbent’s votes” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Incumbent Orange County Commissioner Maribel Gomez-Cordero cast deciding votes on decisions to ban retail puppy sales and put a referendum about rent control and a sales tax increase on November’s ballot, none of which may have happened if her opponent was in the District 4 seat. Mercedes Fonseca, a first-time candidate, said she would have voted the opposite of Cordero on the three measures. The two Latinas survived a three-candidate Primary race on Aug. 23 for the nonpartisan Commission seat. Cordero, 55, a mental-health therapist, won 47% of the ballots. Fonseca, 45, who previously worked as an aide to Cordero, finished second with 26% of the vote to win a spot in the runoff.

___

“‘We do not need them to call’: Debris collection double pace that followed Irma in 2017” via Gary White of The Lakeland Ledger — Three weeks after Hurricane Ian struck, the brown hedges of dried tree matter remain in place along many streets throughout Polk County. For residents growing frustrated, county officials offer assurances that crews are working diligently to collect the hurricane. And calling the county or the city, will not speed up the process. As of Monday evening, contractors hired by Polk County had collected 75,000 tons of botanical waste created by the winds of Hurricane Ian, the county said in an update released Tuesday. That translates to trucks carrying off 6,745 loads of debris.

“Daytona Commissioners unanimously approve restoring City Island Recreation Center” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — For nearly a decade, the City Island Recreation Center was on death row. The small, boxy structure built during World War II has holes in its roof and walls, a smorgasbord of mold growing inside, water damage so severe it has buckled the wooden floors and rats congregating under the raised foundation. City Commissioners almost voted to put the dilapidated building out of its misery, but each time they were convinced by a small group of citizens to at least reconsider before hiring a demolition company. On Wednesday night, those citizens did what seemed impossible less than a year ago: They convinced the Mayor and all six City Commissioners to save the prosaic structure.

“‘We are not nameless.’ Bradenton city staff detail Bill Sanders’ hostile workplace in letter” via Ryan Callihan of the Bradenton Herald — As Bradenton leaders considered new rules to hold City Council members accountable for their behavior, City Hall employees shared a joint letter describing the “hostile” workplace conditions created by Council member Sanders. Earlier this year, a formal investigation found that Sanders has shown “abusive and threatening behavior” toward staff, but the elected official has repeatedly downplayed the report, calling it “frivolous” and “phony.” In their letter, city employees pushed back on his attempts to minimize the investigation. “We are not nameless or faceless or anonymous. Our names are all listed in the investigative report, which is public record,” employees wrote in the letter, obtained by the Bradenton Herald.

“‘Big shoes to fill’: Jewish Federation of Volusia & Flagler hires Director to replace Gloria Max” via Jim Abbott of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — As he settles into his role as the new Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties, Rob Lennick is well aware of the iconic stature of the leader that preceded him. Lennick, 66, who started over Labor Day weekend, fills the formidable vacancy created by the death of the Federation’s former longtime Director, Max, who devoted her life to helping students, families and others in need. “I know that I have big shoes to fill,” Lennick said on a recent afternoon as he met clients at the Federation’s Jerry Doliner Food Bank. “I’m going to do my best to carry on that mission.”

“Gus A. Stavros, beloved education philanthropist, dies” via Florida Politics — Pinellas Education Foundation founder Stavros died Tuesday, according to Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation in Clearwater. He was 97 years old. The longtime entrepreneur and philanthropist will be remembered at a memorial service on Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Clearwater. Stavros, a World War II veteran, founded the company Better Business Forms in 1960, which grew to 500 employees. He sold the company to Progress Energy in 1984, beginning his long tenure of community leadership and philanthropy.

“Tampa General Hospital CEO: People before strategy” via John Couris for Becker’s Hospital Review — As president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital, we have made great strides and have been quite successful in beginning to break the belief that in health care, you cannot improve quality, access, and cost at the same time and that one area will decline as a result in the improvement in another. In the work we have done, we are proud to say we have moved closer toward our goal of providing the best possible care that is accessible, convenient, and reasonably priced. Any organization’s true drivers of success are its people, its organizational culture, and its team’s ability to execute. Without the right team, folks who can execute, and a system to provide them the support and psychological safety they need to get the job done, the organization’s goals will not be obtainable.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Sarasota County: Candidates in ‘purple’ District 2 share views on Lakewood Ranch plan, tax rate” via Anne Snabes of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Two Sarasota natives are vying for the Sarasota County Commission District 2 seat in what could be one of the most competitive county races in years. Democrat Fredd Atkins, a former Mayor of Sarasota and longtime City Commissioner, is running against Republican Mark Smith, an architect and Siesta Key business leader. The winner of their Nov. 8 matchup will have a say in land-use decisions involving east county, future major developments on Siesta Key, the county’s future property tax rate and a number of other important issues. Unlike recent District 2 elections, this year’s race will be held under single-member district voting, which is when Commissioners are elected solely by residents of their district.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Jacksonville says there’s “not enough” time to draw council districts after racial gerrymandering order” via Andrew Pantazi of The Tributary — Even though the Jacksonville City Council has not held a single redistricting meeting in the week since a court ordered it to draw new district maps, the city asked the court to halt its previous order because the city said the court didn’t give the council enough time. Last week, U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard barred Jacksonville from using its City Council and Duval School Board district maps, finding that seven City Council and three School Board districts were likely racially gerrymandered.

“Jacksonville redistricting committee begins process, will review potential maps Nov. 1” via Hannah Holthaus of The Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville City Council members continued toward their two-pronged redistricting goal Thursday morning: redrawing voting lines in a hastened timetable while continuing to appeal the court decision requiring them. At the first meeting of the newly regrouped special redistricting committee, City Council President Terrance Freeman assured the public the “diverse, bipartisan and experienced” members could complete the map in time, just one day after the city’s recently hired counsel filed a stay arguing not enough time existed to adequately do the job.

___

“St. Johns River is healthy but tributaries need help, according to report and Riverkeeper” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — The good news for the St. Johns River is its health continues to improve. The bad news is its tributaries are not in great shape and need some attention. Hurricane Ian didn’t help matters. “In Central Florida, about 10 million gallons of sewage spilled into our tributaries, and so with us being downstream, that impacts us,” St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman said to the Cuppa Jax civic discussion group. The river is only as good as its tributaries and wetlands, she said.

“St. Johns County Commissioner Paul Waldron dies at 53” via Florida Politics — Waldron died early Tuesday morning at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine. Commission Chair Henry Dean announced his death at the beginning of Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. A cause of death was not specified. For Dean, making the announcement was tough. Waldron and Dean were elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. “I had to take a few deep breaths,” Dean said afterward. “I really became attached to Paul during our six years on the Commission.”

“Nassau Co. Commissioners leave American Beach out of ARPA funding” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Use of federal coronavirus dollars in a lot of places is dictated by the decisions of local officials, and that can create some conflicts when it comes to local priorities. Nassau County decided to open up its Nassau Florida Prosperity Plan to new goals and projects, made possible by millions of dollars in federal funds. The emphasis by county officials is on spending for the Sheriff’s Office and public safety gear. None of those projects involve American Beach, the residents of which have struggled to work with authorities to get long-needed, comprehensive water and sewer conversion.

— TOP OPINION —

“Sorry, DeSantis, you are no Trump” via John Harris of POLITICO Magazine — The notion of being a Trump-like leader with discipline, or without what The New York Times called Trump’s “baggage,” is a logical contradiction. That baggage — or more precisely the way Trump thrills his supporters with breezy indifference to what political opponents or the media, applying conventional standards, call baggage — is one essential source of Trump’s appeal. The lack of discipline — the breathtaking, moment-by-moment improvisation of a narcissist at large — is another.

A politician calculating how to mimic Trump’s appeal by definition is faking it. Trump of course utters falsehoods with ease. But on the subject that matters most to him, he is not faking it. He is presenting his genuine self. The raucously self-confident, clinically self-involved performer who became President in 2017 had been practicing for this role for 71 years. Since then, he’s had five more years of practice.

That can’t be replicated. As Lloyd Bentsen would put it, DeSantis is no Trump. Neither is Kari Lake. Neither, I’d venture, is anyone else. Whatever else you say about Trump, he is an innovator. The thesis is that DeSantis and Lake are emulators — the latest in a parade of them.

The problem is that the real engine of the Trump movement was not ideology. It was psychology. Part of Trump’s magnetism was the simple fact that he has been a celebrity since the 1980s. At the same time, probably no other politician in American history has been so skilled in tapping pent-up resentments and marketing them into a personal brand. Despite surface similarities — an instinct for indignation and insult, election denialism, a delight in offending establishment sensibilities — it is unlikely that DeSantis or Lake possess Trump’s psychological hold on followers.

— OPINIONS —

“The biggest midterm election issue is chaos” via Daniel Henninger of The Wall Street Journal — Admittedly, the likelihood of a Republican victory is becoming conventional wisdom. We live in chaotic times. The RealClearPolitics polling average has the country’s right-direction number bouncing along the bottom at 26.7%. The plausible default theory of the election is that inflation running above 8%, raising consumer prices and eroding wage gains, pushes everything else into second-tier voting concerns.

“Liz Truss’ resignation is a warning for Republicans” via Henry Olsen of The Washington Post — The resignation of British Prime Minister Truss puts an end to a month of economic and political turmoil. Republicans should take note of her mistakes if they want to avoid a similar debacle after the midterms and in 2024. Truss’s first mistake was to push a radical economic agenda on which she did not campaign. Failing to prepare public opinion for her proposals meant there was no widespread support for them. The broader public backed more spending and taxation, not less.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— WEEKEND TV —

ABC Action News Full Circle with Paul LaGrone on Channel 10 WFTS: Sen. Jeff Brandes, political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus, ABC Action News Tallahassee reporter Forrest Saunders and Political Director Rick Klein.

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics in South Florida, along with other issues affecting the region.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: A discussion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and what both women and men need to know about the fight against breast cancer. Joining Walker are Rep. Linda Chaney; Alisa Savoretti, founder and CEO of My Hope Chest; and Lyndsay Rhodes, associate professor of Biology at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Political Connections on Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete: Interviews with Commissioner Pat Gerard and candidate Brian Scott, running for the Pinellas County Commission District 2, and a recap of the recent November election debates.

Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: An interview with Democrat Adam Hattersley who will discuss his campaign to be the state’s next Chief Financial Officer.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Gary Yordon, attorney Sean Pittman and Florida A&M football coach Willie Simmons.

— ALOE —

“‘The Crown’ season 5 trailer shows monarchy in chaos amid Netflix criticism” via James Hibberd of The Hollywood Reporter — Netflix has released the trailer for The Crown’s fifth season, which shows the monarchy in chaos and foreshadows the fate of Princess Diana. “The royal family is in genuine crisis,” declares Martin Bashir (Prasanna Puwanarajah) in the trailer (below). While Diana (now played by Elizabeth Debicki) intones, “People will never understand how it’s really been for me; I never stood a chance,” amid shots of the Princess of Wales speeding recklessly in a car and laying inert in a pool.

To watch the trailer, please click on the image below:

“SpaceX launches for 100th time from Cape Canaveral” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — SpaceX celebrated its 100th launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Thursday by sending up another bunch of its Starlink internet satellites. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at 10:50 a.m. with 54 more additions to the company’s growing internet constellation. It took more than 12 years to get to 100. Falcon 9′s debut was from SLC 40 at what was then Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, taking off on June 4, 2010, with a version of its in-development Dragon capsule. That test flight was a success, although an attempt to have the first-stage booster descend with the aid of a parachute failed.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are Justice Jorge Labarga, Karis Lockhart of The Southern Group, Jamie Titcomb, former town manager of Loxahatchee Groves, Jonathan Uriarte, Hispanic Media Director for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Cameron Yarbrough.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.