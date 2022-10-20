Andrew Learned, Danny Alvarez each spend over $60K as election nears

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned and Republican challenger Danny Alvarez are spending big as the November General Election approaches — both dishing out more than $60,000 in the latest campaign finance reporting period as they face off for the newly drawn House District 69 seat.

Alvarez spent slightly more than Learned this period, which spanned from Sept. 24-Oct. 7. The political newcomer reported $73,806 in expenditures, with most of the spending ($72,486) going to SimWins for advertising. The Republican Party of Florida also provided Alvarez with $7,068 of in-kind contributions to cover payroll expenses.

Learned, on the other hand, spent $64,720 between his campaign and affiliated political committee, Serve Florida. His campaign spent $52,775 on Edge Communications for advertising, $6,000 on Statecraft Digital for digital services and over $4,000 on communication services. His political committee spent about $660 on smaller expenses to cover campaign events.

The Florida Democratic Party also provided $3,798 worth of in-kind services to cover some of Learned’s campaign staff payroll.

As for fundraising, Learned slightly outraised Alvarez this period, collecting $28,833 this period between his campaign and affiliated committee.

Learned’s campaign reported about 110 contributors, including a $10,000 donation from the Florida Democratic Party, as well as 10 additional $1,000 donations from organizations like the Florida Nurses Association, the Dosal Tobacco Corporation, 1199 SEIU Florida and Maher Chevrolet. His political committee reported two donors this period — RaceTrac, which gave $2,500, and Peoples First Leadership PC, which gave $1,000.

In the same timeframe, Alvarez raised $25,650 from about 32 contributors, including 24 $1,000 donations from organizations like the Florida Police Benevolent Association, True Conservatives PC, several divisions of HCA Florida and Shazam Auto Glass LLC.

The pair seem equally matched in cash on hand as they enter the final stretch. Learned will start the next finance period with $62,275 cash on hand between his two fundraising sources, and Alvarez will continue with $59,807 in available spending money.

Alvarez started the General Election cycle after defeating Primary opponent Megan Angel Petty. However, Alvarez did not have to spend large to defeat his Primary opponent, who only raised $56 overall.

Learned won the HD 59 race two years ago, taking over for Adam Hattersley, who is also a Democrat and ran unsuccessfully for Congress. Before Hattersley, the district was held by Republicans for years, including by Ross Spano, who later served in Congress.

Alvarez, a Tampa-based lawyer, launched his campaign in mid-February, running on conservative platforms “to build on our state’s record of results and defend the principles and values enshrined in our constitution.”

The new HD 69 seems to have a slight Republican advantage, with 50% of the district going to Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election, and 48% going to President Joe Biden.