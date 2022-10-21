Email insights: Retiring Anthony Fauci still doing work for Ron DeSantis fundraising team

Dr. Anthony Fauci is retiring from his job — but not before Gov. Ron DeSantis features him in another email appeal asking his supporters to help him fight against the “lockdown liberals’ idol.”

Eighteen days before the Governor is up for re-election, his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist is not mentioned at all. Instead, Friday’s email appeal comes with a clip from ABC News as Fauci gave his final thoughts on 38 years leading the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Apparently, when it comes to the school closures that were done to stop the spread of COVID-19, DeSantis wanted more of a mea culpa from Fauci, who is stepping down at the end of the year.

“We all know locking kids out of school and disrupting their education for over a year, as blue state politicians did, was a terrible decision,” the email, written as a letter from the Governor reads. “This week, Dr. Fauci had the audacity to claim he had nothing to do with school closures.”

The email was also a chance to assert that blue state school closures lasted longer than Florida’s because of “power-hungry bureaucrats like Fauci.”

“They never followed the data,” the letter says of scientists navigating the unprecedented outbreak. “They followed the checkbook of their woke mega donors.”

But not Florida’s Governor, the email argues.

Most Florida schools resumed in-person instruction when the 2020-21 school year started, while some states still had partial closure in effect at the end of that school year.

Since then, learning losses have been documented, this fundraiser points out.

“When you lock children out of school, there are going to be irreparable consequences — especially for our most vulnerable children,” the email says. “But power-hungry bureaucrats weren’t worried about that. They thought nothing about sacrificing the future of our children for their political agenda.”

The clip in the email does feature Fauci pointing out that 1,500 children died from COVID-19. But DeSantis does not seem to believe saving those lives outweighed the harm to other children being kept out of school.

“Their only goal is to take decisions out of your hands and force you to comply with their orders,” the letter says. “All they want is power and control over your lives.”

Fauci may be retiring, but “the extreme Left is attempting to bring their failed agenda to Florida,” DeSantis’ team adds.

The letter does not specify how that’s happening, but DeSantis needs help “fighting around the clock to make sure we keep Florida the freest state in the nation,” the letter says.

“Our freedom is on the line and if the Left gets their way, our rights will be stripped away one by one,” DeSantis writes, signing it under “In freedom.”