Ron DeSantis decries Joe Biden’s ‘footsie with the Ayatollah’

Gov. Ron DeSantis is accusing the Joe Biden White House of playing “footsie with the Ayatollah,” as he continues to argue that Washington snubbed the Saudis.

DeSantis was addressing a crowd Sunday in Bal Harbour, where he renewed his attacks on the Biden administration over negotiations with Iran.

“They’re going to beg the Saudis for oil, and what do the Saudis do? OPEC cuts production, and people say ‘well, you know, the Saudis are playing politics against Biden” by doing all this stuff.”

“They probably are playing politics against him. He’s playing footsie with Iran and of course they don’t like that, Iran is their enemy, and it’s our enemy too,” DeSantis said to a rousing ovation.

The remarks Sunday track with comments DeSantis made at an official press conference last week, where he again offered a sympathetic read on the Saudi position as an architect of oil supply cuts.

“(P)eople will say, ‘Well, the Saudis are doing this for political reasons … to go at Biden.’ And you know what, they probably are doing that. But here’s the thing: because Biden’s playing footsie with Iran, (who is) their arch enemy,” DeSantis said. “So I don’t think the Saudis like Biden.”

DeSantis’ sharp words on this subject present a contrast to his immediate reaction to the decision of the OPEC cartel two weeks ago to cut production by 2 million barrels a day, when talking oil prices on Oct. 6 in the immediate wake of Biden’s visit to storm-ravaged Southwest Florida.

Indeed, on that occasion he extolled low gas prices, celebrating the state gas tax holiday in effect through the end of the month.

“I actually saw it at $2.99,” DeSantis said as the crowd whooped. “I have not seen it under $3 in a long time. Certainly, I don’t think, since Jan. 20 a year and a half ago.”