Canvasser for Marco Rubio brutally attacked in Hialeah

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio shared photos Monday of a canvasser who was attacked while supporting his and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaigns.

Rubio said the attack took place Sunday evening in Hialeah and that the unidentified man suffered injuries requiring surgery.

Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery pic.twitter.com/36QpbySg58 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 24, 2022

“Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a DeSantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida,” Rubio wrote.

“He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery.”

Fernando Villa, a major with the Hialeah Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, confirmed Monday afternoon that an investigation into the incident is underway.

He said the man invoked Marsy’s Law, which among other things protects crime victims’ privacy.

Expressions of sympathy came quickly after Rubio posted the photos online.

“This is horrible,” U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wrote.

“No matter one’s political party, no one should ever face violence,” added Orlando Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani, who wished the victim a quick recovery and warned that such actions “set a scary tone for anyone who is canvassing too.”

Steve Schale, who worked on both of Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns in Florida, said political violence is “never justified. Full stop.”

“Will keep him in my prayers for a swift recovery, and hope the police quickly apprehend whoever committed this crime,” he wrote.

Veteran intelligence officer and political commentator Travis Akers of Jacksonville expressed similar sentiments.

“I don’t know the context or the backstory, but I do know that violence is unacceptable and I strongly condemn the attack on this man. I also wish him a speedy recovery,” he wrote.

“I hope fellow Democrats also join in condemning this attack. As Americans, we must do better.”

Added gun control advocate Fred Guttenberg, “Violence like this is never okay. I hope whoever did this is caught and arrested.”

While Rubio did not name the canvasser, the online group Miami Against Fascism said it has “high confidence” that the man is Christopher Monzon, a former member of the White supremacist League of the South and self-described “Cuban confederate.”

FYI, this isn’t any ordinary canvasser. This is Christopher Monzon, aka the “Cuban Confederate,” who marched alongside neo-Nazis at Unite the Right in 2017. And he’s deeply active in Miami GOP politics. @MiamiDadeGOP 👋 https://t.co/3dCzeB7Qjt — Miami Against Fascism 🌴☕️ (@MIAagainstFash) October 24, 2022

The man pictured in Rubio’s photos bears a striking resemblance to images of Monzon on Monzon’s Instagram page, where he lists himself as vice president of the Miami Springs Republican Club.

Last year, Monzon unsuccessfully ran for the Hialeah City Council, coming in last among six Primary candidates with 3.7% of the vote.

In 2017, he made headlines for his opinions on racial integration and clashing with progressive demonstrators. A Rise News feature on Monzon identifying him as “Chris Cedano” noted that his “openly racist” rhetoric stood in stark contrast with his ethic heritage made him something of a “Cuban Clayton Bigsby” — a reference to the paradoxical Dave Chapelle character.

He told the outlet that desegregation was “forced upon everybody by bayonet” in the 1960s and that Black Americans calling for the toppling of Confederate monuments should instead just be grateful to live in the United States.

“This is the South,” he said. “This is our country, not theirs, and they’re lucky to be here.”

Monzon was arrested for allegedly using his Confederate flag to attack people protesting Confederate street names in Hollywood. He later pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and served probation.

He was also photographed the same year at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, where a White supremacist drove a Dodge Charger into a crowd of anti-racist protesters, killing one person and injuring 19 others.

In June, he told the New York Times he is on a “path to de-radicalization.” He also told the Daily Dot he regrets using slurs for Black and Jewish people.

The Times noted he still maintains “ties online to some of his League of the South friends” and was among those identified as a potential ally to members of the far-right Proud Boys group joining the Miami-Dade Republican Party.

Rubio held an early voting kickoff rally in Hialeah on Monday morning.

“He spoke to voters about his race against Val Demings and why it is so critical to elect Republicans up and down the ballot this year,” a press note from his campaign said.

Florida Politics reached out to Rubio’s campaign for further comment and details about the attack but received no response by press time.

___

This story is developing and will be updated.