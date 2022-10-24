October 24, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Chamber Forum: Investing in parents, children is good business
David Lawrence has a plan to boost Florida's kindergarten rates. Image via Florida Today.

Drew WilsonOctober 24, 20224min0

Related Articles

CoronavirusHeadlines

Florida fourth- and eighth-graders’ test scores vault state’s ranking nationally

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Canvasser for Marco Rubio brutally attacked in Hialeah

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Senate Democrats announce bus tour through frontline districts

lawrence
When employees feel cared about, they work harder and raise more successful children.

Quality education is vital to a child’s success in adulthood, and the earlier they receive it, the better.

During the 2022 Future of Florida Forum, Children’s Movement of Florida founder and former Miami Herald publisher Dave Lawrence spoke at length about the educational challenges facing Florida’s children — and he opened with some alarming statistics.

“Once, America had the acknowledged best public school system and higher education system in the world. Today, we are no better than number 15 in both categories,” he said.

Also today, just half of Florida third-graders are able to read “at even minimally proficient standards” and, nationwide, less than a quarter of eighth-graders are proficient in math. Copious research shows that children who fall short of achieving those and other milestones are more likely to struggle later in life.

An epitomical stat: “Seventy-five percent of all 17- to 24-year-olds in America cannot enter the American military. They have academic deficits or physical challenges or problems of substance abuse or criminal record. I would argue that this is a threat to the national security of these United States.”

Excellent elementary and middle school teachers can certainly improve educational outcomes, Lawrence said, but intervening earlier would be even more impactful at both the individual and societal levels.

“If you invest $1 wisely in the earliest years of a child’s life, the research will show you an ROI of perhaps $7 that you and I are not going to be spending on remediation, on police, on prosecution, on prison,” he said.

Businesses can do their part by investing in their employees through paid family leave, paid time off and other benefits conducive to children having more time with their parents and receiving a quality early education. Those commitments should not be viewed as red ink on a balance sheet, but as an investment that will pay dividends in the future.

“Before departing the Miami Herald 23 years ago, I ran a business with $300 million in revenue, an 18% operating margin and more than 2,500 employees. I learned from experience that you will make more money, you’ll have a happier and more productive workforce if you think about things in this way,” Lawrence said.

“If employees feel we care about them — and if we really do — they will work harder, be more loyal, more eager to learn new things, get along much better with fellow employees, go home happier, and raise children who in turn will be the high-talent extra-skilled employees we will need for the next generation of this ever faster-growing state and world.”

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCanvasser for Marco Rubio brutally attacked in Hialeah

nextFlorida fourth- and eighth-graders' test scores vault state's ranking nationally

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories