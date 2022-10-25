October 25, 2022
Fiona McFarland takes closing message to Sarasota airwaves
Screenshot from Rep. Fiona McFarland's "She Delivers" ad.

McFarland
The 30-second spot started airing on broadcast and cable.

Rep. Fiona McFarland is taking to the airwaves with a closing message about achievements in her first House term.

A 30-second spot promoting the Sarasota Republican started airing on Tuesday on broadcast and cable TV, and can also be viewed online.

“Fiona McFarland delivers for us,” a narrator states. “Now let’s deliver for her on Nov. 8.”

That’s the day the election will be decided for House District 73, where McFarland faces Democratic challenger Derek Reich.

While Reich has focused virtually all of his messaging on a single issue — Florida’s 15-week abortion ban — McFarland’s short spot hits on an array of community spending.

“She’s delivered record funding for our students and pay raises for our teachers,” narration states, as graphics on screen tout a $23.3-million increase in funding for the Sarasota County School District and a $4.1 million in dollars spent for teacher pay in the county.

“McFarland also helped secure the largest tax cut in Florida’s history, while delivering hundreds of millions for affordable housing and environmental protection programs,” the ad continues.

The ad cites her vote for a tax relief package saving Floridians an estimated $1.1 billion, including through a gas tax holiday and sales tax holiday.

McFarland heads into Election Day as a heavy favorite. Her campaign reported spending $70,000 to book television advertising in the final days of the race.

This marks the second ad McFarland put on the air, with the first one touting her military record and commitment to a community where she’s raising her family. Both ads close on footage of her with her husband and two children.

The race does have potential to be close. Under new lines drawn as part of a decennial redistricting process, the district is the most divided in Florida in regards to voter performance in the 2020 Presidential Election. About 49.7% of voters in HD 73 supported Republican Donald Trump compared to 49.34% who voted for Democrat Joe Biden.

