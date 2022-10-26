Personnel note: FACHC picks Jonathan Chapman as next CEO

The Florida Association of Community Health Centers has selected Jonathan Chapman as its next President and CEO, effective Dec. 1.

In his new role, Chapman will work to further FACHC’s mission of safeguarding the stability of the state’s Community Health Centers and ensuring equitable access to primary care for all Floridians.

“We are very happy to welcome Jonathan E. Chapman to his new position as President and CEO of the Florida Association of Community Health Centers,” FACHC Executive Committee Chairman Bradley Herremans said. “Jonathan brings a wealth of experience to his new position. His passion for the Community Health Center mission and what it takes to promote those services and to assure that centers are positioned for success have driven his professional experiences for many years. Jonathan plans to put that experience to work to help position Florida’s Community Health Centers for success now and well into the future.”

Chapman has worked to boost primary care access for 20 years, and most recently worked as the Chief Project Officer for Capital Link, a non-profit organization that works with health centers and primary care associations.

During his tenure, he worked on capital development and financing strategies for health centers nationally, identified emerging technologies and innovations affecting health care providers, and expanded the organization’s internal capacity and offerings to clients. Chapman was previously the Executive Director of the Louisiana Primary Care Association, where he also worked to increase access to primary care.

“I am extremely pleased with the direction the Board of Directors has taken, bringing in Jonathan as FACHC’s new President and CEO,” said Andrew Behrman, FACHC’s exiting President and CEO. “Jonathan’s energy and talent are a great fit for the association, and I know he will be a fantastic leader.”

Chapman earned an MBA and bachelor’s degree in marketing from Southeastern Louisiana University and a predictive analytics certification from the University of California Irvine. He is also the recipient of the Community Health Center Executive Management Fellow from the University of Kansas Medical Center and a graduate of the health care executive program at the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

“As the healthcare industry continues to evolve and expand in scope, scale, and complexity, I trust my experiences and efforts will enable all of us to consider additional opportunities and resources for both our health center membership and FACHC,” Chapman said. “And I understand and appreciate the importance of continuing those efforts in further strengthening our collaborations with local, state, and federal partners.”