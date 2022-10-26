Marco Rubio to headline Sarasota ‘Retake Congress Rally’

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio will rally with House incumbents in Sarasota on Nov. 1. He will be joined by U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan and Greg Steube at Robarts Arena.

County party leaders in both Sarasota and neighboring Manatee counties touted the event as an important get out the vote effort.

“This is a great opportunity to join with other like-minded conservatives who understand that the future of our nation is at stake, and unifying against radicalized Democrats is essential,” said Jack Brill, acting Republican Party of Sarasota County Chair.

Steve Vernon, Manatee GOP Chair, stressed the importance of activating support for Rubio. The Senator is seeking a third term in the Senate, and faces Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings.

“Senator Rubio is a fighter for Florida and America and we are thrilled to help him and our Congressional candidates to victory on November 8,” Vernon said.

Of course, while the event is touted as a “Retake Congress Rally,” the headliners all seek re-election to seats Republicans already hold. Buchanan faces Democrat Jan Schneider and Steube faces Democrat Andrea Doria Kale. Neither Democrat in the race has backing from the national party, and prognosticators do not list either contest as competitive this year.

Republicans, a minority in both the House and Senate today, feel optimistic about seizing majorities in both chambers in the November Midterms. In the House, Democrats hold just an eight-seat majority now.

Of note, that’s with three vacancies. Two of those are Florida seats previously held by Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch.

Buchanan, an eight-term incumbent, has fundraised and campaigned for Republicans around the country, and a GOP majority in the House could mean he ascends to Chair of the House Ways & Means Committee. Steube is seeking his third term in the House.

The Senate contest is somewhat more high stakes. Republicans need to net just one seat in November to gain a majority, but that means defending seats in battleground states, including Florida. Polls show Rubio with a lead over Demings.

State Reps. Fiona McFarland and Tommy Gregory, both Republicans on the ballot this fall, will also attend the event. Candidates for local office also expect to take the stage.

The free event starts at 3 p.m.