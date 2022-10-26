Direct mail roundup: Super PAC slams Anna Paulina Luna for ‘dangerously extreme’ views

A new ad slamming Republican congressional candidate Anna Paulina Luna for “dangerously extreme” views will be hitting mailboxes in Pinellas County this week, promoting Democratic opponent Eric Lynn ahead of the November General Election.

The Progress Pinellas Super PAC paid for the mailers supporting Lynn, who is running against Luna in Florida’s 13th Congressional District. The mailer mirrors that of a digital ad supporting Lynn launched in September.

The front of the mailer catches the eye with a red-flag hoisted on the beach, surrounded by quotes from Luna about her abortion beliefs and rejection of the 2020 election results.

“Which Anna Paulina Luna statement predicts how extreme she will be in Congress?” the mailer asks, followed by three quotes attributed to Luna in which she states she’s “a pro-life extremist,” that Trump was “the greatest President of our time,” and the she “believes the election was stolen.”

The back of the mailer hunkers down on the quotes. The text stands in front of a collage of pictures of Luna at the events where she was recorded saying them.

“She said them all. And she meant every word,” the back of the mailer states. “With our personal freedoms and our democracy on the line, one thing is clear: Anna Paulina Luna is dangerously extreme.”

The race between Lynn and Luna is expected to be tight. The pair are running to replace former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who left office earlier this year as he focused his efforts on running for Governor. While Lynn did not have a Primary opponent, Luna won the GOP August Primary with 44% of the vote, defeating fellow Republican Kevin Hayslett.

Luna ran against Crist two years ago unsuccessfully, at a time when the district favored Democrats. Redistricting shifted district boundaries northward, giving the district a red lean.

The newly drawn district has nearly 31,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats, with 208,668 GOP voters and 178,023 Democrats, according to the latest L2 voter data. Another 164,112 voters are registered without party affiliation.

It’s a key race for both parties as Democrats fight to keep the district blue in an election year that, by most analyses, is likely to flip control of the House to a Republican majority. Meanwhile, CD 13 is a key pickup opportunity for Republicans as they pursue that goal.

A poll last week showed the candidates locked in a dead heat at 47% support each. While that David Binder Research poll showed a tie, momentum may be on Lynn’s side. Lynn gained 2 percentage points since August, when he posted just 45% support in a survey by the same pollster. Luna, meanwhile, slipped in the poll, from 48% support in August to 47% last week.

In the most recent poll, Lynn led among independent voters with 48% support to Luna’s 43%.