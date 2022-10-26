Chamber poll: Ron DeSantis over Charlie Crist by double-digits

The final Florida Chamber poll of the 2022 race for Governor shows a commanding lead for incumbent Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis is up 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist, 53% to 42%. The Governor is especially strong with Hispanic voters, 59% of whom prefer DeSantis. No-party voters also prefer DeSantis, 54% to 37%.

Even female voters are breaking DeSantis’ way in this poll. He’s up by 3 points, despite Democratic messaging that has focused heavily on abortion restrictions passed by the Legislature and signed by DeSantis earlier this year.

DeSantis takes the vast majority of Republican support, with 88% going his way. He also leads in eight out of ten media markets, per the Chamber memo.

Unsurprisingly given the head-to-head matchup, DeSantis has strong favorable numbers in this poll. A full 56% of voters overall, as well as 56% of NPAs, approve of DeSantis’ job performance. Nine out of ten Republicans likewise regard him favorably.

The solid Chamber poll follows an August survey, taken before the Primary Crist won, that showed DeSantis ahead 51% to 43% in the then-hypothetical matchup. DeSantis was just +5 with NPA voters, suggesting that Crist’s adherence to national Democratic messaging may have not helped make the sale.

The Chamber poll tracks with another poll released Wednesday, which actually shows a greater DeSantis advantage than the 11-point lead here. The University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Laboratory poll released Wednesday showed DeSantis routing Crist, 55% to 41%. Overall, the FiveThirtyEight polling average shows DeSantis up 9 points.

The Chamber poll also gives Republican candidates for the Cabinet something to smile about.

Attorney General Ashley Moody is up 15 points over Democratic challenger Aramis Ayala. CFO Jimmy Patronis is up 10 points over Democratic challenger Adam Hattersley. And in the race to succeed Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Wilton Simpson holds an 11-point lead over Naomi Blemur. If this polling holds, Republicans will control the entire Cabinet again.