National progressive PAC makes five-figure ad buy for Robert Asencio in CD 28

A progressive political action committee is giving former Democratic state Rep. Robert Asencio some last-minute help to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez in Florida’s 28th Congressional District.

On Thursday, the Connecticut-based Democrats Serve announced a five-figure ad buy for Asencio’s campaign ahead of Election Day.

The new video ad highlights Asencio’s working class roots, military service and work as a police officer while bashing Giménez, a former fire chief, for accepting insurance industry money and voting against the Inflation Reduction Act, which in part is designed to reduce prescription drug costs.

The ad is targeting “persuadable General Election voters,” a press note from the PAC said.

Brett Broesder, the PAC’s founding executive director, said Asencio has demonstrated the skills and values necessary to excel as a candidate and national policymaker.

“Robert Asencio knows public service,” he said. “We’re thrilled to support his candidacy. He knows that too many Florida families are struggling. They need a strong advocate in our nation’s capital.”

He added, “As an experienced frontline public service pro, Robert is well-well-equipped to successfully fight for Florida families while tackling the toughest challenges facing our country.”

Based on recent survey data, the boost from Democrats Serve hits an area of need for Asencio, who is running at a significant disadvantage in fundraising and name recognition.

Polling in late September showed far more voters know of Giménez than Asencio in CD 28, which covers all of the Keys in Monroe County, the southernmost tip of Miami-Dade, including Homestead, and a huge chunk of the Everglades.

But those who know about both men prefer Asencio, pollsters found.

“Asencio’s story … is an incredibly strong narrative with this electorate, including tough subgroups where Democrats need to improve,” personnel from Impact Research wrote. “If Asencio has the resources to tell his story, he can quickly close the gap in this Congressional race. And with enough large-scale resources to cast doubts on Giménez, Asencio has a clear path to a competitive race.”

Between its March 2021 launch and Sept. 30, Democrat Serve raised more than $1.57 million and spent all but $60,000 of that sum, according to its filings with the Federal Election Commission.

The PAC has made more than 90 endorsements across America in competitive contests for the 2022 Midterms, including U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is running to supplant U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, and U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor in Florida’s 14th Congressional District.

The Democrats Serve website also includes a supportive message from Miami Gardens state Sen. Shevrin Jones, who said the PAC “will help more educators get elected to public office so we can create more opportunities for our future.”