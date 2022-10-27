Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.27.22

Good Thursday morning.

Another poll is predicting Gov. Ron DeSantis will stomp Charlie Crist on Election Day.

According to the poll, conducted by Cherry Communications for the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the Republican incumbent is up 11 points over the Democrat Congressman, 53% to 42%.

DeSantis is likewise dominating among voter blocs that traditionally break for Democrats. Hispanic voters favor him 59%-37%. Team DeSantis’ 53%-42% among independent voters is equally jaw-dropping.

The real knife-twister comes from the gender breakdown, however, with women backing DeSantis 49%-46% despite Crist’s campaign putting substantial resources into making the race a referendum on abortion rights.

DeSantis’ approval rating jibes with his electoral advantage — a full 56% of voters told the pollster they approve of the job he’s done through nearly four years in office. Meanwhile, 50% of likely Florida voters believe the state is headed in the “right direction” compared to 40% who say it’s on the “wrong track.”

Finally, as most would have guessed, it looks like President Joe Biden would do more harm than good if he parachuted into the state as just 56% of voters say he’s falling short halfway through his first term.

The Chamber poll also showed expectedly large gaps between incumbent Attorney General Ashley Moody and CFO Jimmy Patronis and their Democratic challengers. Moody enjoys a 15-point lead over former State Attorney Aramis Ayala while Patronis is up 10% over former Rep. Adam Hattersley.

Cherry Communications conducted the poll Oct. 13-23 during live telephone interviews with likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

Crist’s chances may be dwindling, but his campaign is still on the attack during the final two weeks of the race.

Their latest salvo comes in the form of a new ad titled “Getting By.” Notably, it eschews talk of social issues or abortion rights and focuses on the issue that’s surged to the top of voters’ minds in the eleventh-hour of the cycle: the economy.

“Whether you work in a factory, an office, or fixing cars, Ron DeSantis is making it harder to get by,” Crist says, while strolling toward the camera in an auto shop.

“He hiked sales taxes by a billion and said skyrocketing insurance costs weren’t his problem. Well, they’re a problem for you. DeSantis won’t fix it, I will.”

The ad drops shortly after the campaign announced it had received an influx of support in the days since Crist and DeSantis met on a debate stage.

Though the latest volley of polling says otherwise, Team Crist on Wednesday claimed the momentum is swinging back toward the Congressman’s campaign and pointed to more than $500,000 in new contributions it’s received over the past week — including $225,000 on the day after the debate.

According to a news release, that money is being used by way of a “seven-figure ad buy” that covers “media markets across the state.” The ad will hit the airwaves today.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

Here are some other nuggets:

🎓 — How a college education divides Americans: A new podcast on FiveThirtyEight evaluates how educational attainment is shaping American politics, with experts evaluating how the socio-economic divide and tendencies for college graduates to live in more urban areas is shaping the state of electoral politics in the modern era. FiveThirtyEight Editor-in-Chief Nate Silver also looks at how history has shaped disparities as college attendance becomes even more mainstream. As Republicans continue to appear the party most likely to appeal to non-college grads, and Democrats consistently face the “liberal elite” label as a negative, the trend is an interesting exercise in political strategy. Listen here.

🍑 — The impeachment of Joe Biden: For Democrats, it’s an easy threat to dismiss. For what, they might ask? But for many Republicans, it’s a prediction that may well prove to be a reality, despite the extreme unlikeliness of the Senate, even under Republican control, to deliver a conviction. As The Atlantic points out in its evaluation, two-thirds of the Republican caucus in the House voted to overturn the Presidential Election in 2020, and a large swath of would-be newcomers hailing from safe red districts have campaigned as election deniers, providing evidence that desire will be there fueled by deep distrust in the current administration. Further, A University of Massachusetts Amherst poll in May found that 69% of Republican voters think the House should impeach Biden.

😇 — Maybe Get Z is just kinder: A must-listen episode of The New York Times podcast “The Argument” with Jane Coaston looks at how America’s youngest voters, those 26 and younger, are shaping politics. This age cohort came of age during the Donald Trump presidency and in the throes of a pandemic. They have been inundated in their few years as voting adults by issues relating to reproductive rights, racial inequality, and rampant school shootings. Their experiences make them less faithful to party loyalty, with priorities centering on issues, not sides of the aisle. But the question for now is, will they show up to vote and, if they do, will there be enough of them to sway elections? Listen here.

—@marcorubio: New evidence & a 2nd arrest discredited the narrative pushed by a “journalist” at the dying Miami Herald about the attack on a GOP canvasser in #Florida and instead of focusing on the criminals who did this she emails questions that show she plans to smear the victim as a liar

Tweet, tweet:

I’m honored to celebrate early voting with two champions, Rep. @DWStweets and Mayor @WayneMessam in North Miami. This election we have great candidates on the ballot who have what it takes to fight the good fight for all people. But it starts with our votes. pic.twitter.com/IirSU9Ugk7 — Val Demings (@valdemings) October 26, 2022

—@fineout: During his campaign stop tonight in Freeport @RonDeSantisFL mentions — as he did during the debate — that Fla. Democrats in U.S. House asked him to issue a stay-at-home order in July 2020. “I crumpled up the letter and threw it in the trash,” he said.

Tweet, tweet:

T-13 Days:

Florida Voter Turnout Update (Oct. 26)

1.94M votes cast.

GOP: 784k / Dem: 784k / Other: 368k

Dems lead by 396 ballots

Highest GOP turnout: Sumter (25.4%)

Highest Dem turnout: Sumter (33.8%)

Highest overall turnout: Sumter (26.2%)@FloridaGOP @SumterFLDems pic.twitter.com/29xeTgbKYk — Fresh Take Florida (@FreshTakeFla) October 26, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

Trump doing @marcorubio rally Sunday before election Who is not on this invite? pic.twitter.com/MdtabgISAp — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) October 26, 2022

—@ccadelago: Donald Trump’s apparent snub of Ron DeSantis angered some people within the Governor’s orbit, who complained that his team wasn’t notified of the Florida rally with Marco Rubio

Tweet, tweet:

Marco Rubio “canvasser,” who was paid $10,000 by the Florida Republican Party, in Charlottesville in 2017. pic.twitter.com/BiGXNuVkPA — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 26, 2022

—@anaceballos_: More pro-DeSantis mailers showing up out-of-state. This time in Virginia. Others have popped up in Wisconsin, a swing state.

— TOP STORY —

“Florida Cat Fund estimates $10B Hurricane Ian loss” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Estimates from the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, or Cat Fund, approved by its board of directors show it could pay out $10 billion to companies due to the damage brought by Hurricane Ian, leaving it with $2.3 billion in cash at the end of the year.

It would be a significant hit to the Cat Fund, which acts as a reinsurance fund for property insurers operating in Florida, greatly reducing its ability to pay claims next year without heading to the bond markets and increasing the risk of emergency assessments on policyholders.

“We feel very confident that we can cover our obligations for Ian because coming into this year we had a very large cash balance,” said Gina Wilson, Cat Fund Chief Operating Officer.

The estimates, which are still preliminary projections one month after Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, also assume the $9.25 billion in losses from Hurricanes Irma and Michael don’t increase. The fund would still have other ways of paying claims, however, with $3.5 billion in pre-event bonds and $1.6 billion in new premiums.

But that would still leave the fund with a $9.6 billion gap to meet its $17 billion maximum annual obligation, which would need to be garnered with bonds after a hurricane. If a large enough storm hit that triggered the need for those bonds, they would be backed up by emergency assessments on policyholders. This year, that gap is $1.2 billion, but is unlikely to be triggered, even after Ian.

Wilson warned that if the Legislature — which is poised to enter a Special Session later this year that could address the property insurance market’s struggles — changes the law, that financial outlook could change for the worse.

“When you make changes to the Cat Fund to increase our obligations then this situation would change,” Wilson said. “Anything that increases our obligations or makes us pay out quicker could deplete our resources.”

— 2022 —

“Joe Biden’s closing argument: Republicans would trash the economy” via Toluse Olorunnipa of The Washington Post — Biden, in an eleventh-hour effort to shift the debate over inflation and the economy, has begun warning voters that government shutdowns, entitlement cuts, debt defaults and general chaos loom if Republicans take control of Congress. With the President’s agenda hanging in the balance in the final days before the Nov. 8 elections, Biden and other leading Democrats are seizing on the fear of disorder to turn their liabilities on the economy into a political weapon. Biden acknowledged that it has taken his administration some time to address cost-of-living issues.

“Donald Trump to rally with Marco Rubio, snubbing Ron DeSantis” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The former President will rally with Rubio at an event Sunday slated for the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center. Trump will appear in “support of endorsed candidate and special guest Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida, where his 2022 endorsement record is currently undefeated, 19-0.” “President Trump delivered a historic red wave for Florida in the 2018 Midterms with his slate of endorsed candidates up and down the ballot and molded the Sunshine State into the MAGA stronghold it is today. Thanks to President Trump, Florida is no longer a purple state; it’s an America First Red State,” Trump’s news release added. Trump endorsed Rubio back in 2021, crediting the Senator’s advocacy during the Russia probe.

“Prediction market moves further toward DeSantis, Rubio” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Good news abounds for the re-election prospects of Florida’s most high-profile Republicans on this year’s ballot. DeSantis and Rubio both appear poised to cruise to re-election, assuming one prediction market’s action is a meaningful indicator. PredictIt shows prohibitive leads for the incumbents over respective Democratic nominees, Crist and Val Demings. This is the latest in a series of signs that the formerly “purple” Florida, which weathered three statewide recounts just four years ago, may no longer be a bellwether swing state.

Happening today — Early voting expands to Baker, Collier, Dixie, Hardee, Highlands and Marion counties. All counties must offer early voting from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5 but are allowed to start earlier.

“How Republicans’ ground operation with Hispanics could deliver Miami-Dade for DeSantis” via Bianca Padró Ocasio of the Miami Herald — Becoming a U.S. citizen was not at the top of Ovidio Rodriguez’s to-do list this year, though the Hialeah resident recently became eligible to apply after leaving Cuba five years ago. But when one of his co-workers told him that her son was teaching citizenship clinics hosted by the Republican Party, Rodriguez jumped at the opportunity to prepare for the exam. “I already have all the notes, audio, and videos, I know where I have to take the exam. So, I already have all the material I need to take it,” Rodriguez said in August during a symbolic graduation ceremony at the Republican National Committee’s Hispanic community center in Doral.

RPOF spends another $400K+ on Governor, Cabinet, CFO ads — A Republican Party of Florida 3PAC has booked $66,094 in ad time supporting the re-election campaigns for DeSantis, Moody and Patronis. According to AdImpact, the flight will run today through Election Day in the Miami, Tallahassee, Orlando, Tampa, Ft. Myers, Jacksonville and West Palm Beach markets. The broadcast buy comes alongside a $340,759 cable flight that will air ads on networks such as CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News and HGTV. The cable buy starts today and continues through Tuesday. Earlier this week, the same committee paid $333,574 for a flight beaming ads to satellite TV subscribers. That round of ads started running Wednesday and continues through Tuesday.

“Key Democrats urge candidates to focus on economy in Midterm Elections” via Ken Thomas of The Wall Street Journal — With their narrow majorities in Congress imperiled, some high-profile Democrats are urging their Midterm Election candidates to confront head-on high inflation and economic anxiety and boost efforts to define Republicans as obstructing attempts to rein in costs facing Americans. The message comes as some Democrats fear the party has focused too heavily on restoring abortion rights and Trump’s attacks on democratic institutions, ceding ground to Republicans on the economy as voters struggle with high living costs. The importance of the economy to voters and polls showing their preference for the GOP on the issue have made nonpartisan analysts more confident that Republicans will capture control of the House, while the Senate majority remains a tossup.

“Why early-voting data is an awful election predictor” via David Byler of The Washington Post — The early-voting season has begun, and according to the University of Florida professor Michael McDonald’s count, some 9 million Americans have already cast their ballots either in person or by mail. More than 40 million have requested mail ballots. As these early-vote totals grow, some data analysts are slicing and dicing the numbers, claiming that the early vote gives predictive insights into November’s results. Be skeptical. Election forecasts grounded in the early vote are plagued by problems: They have a poor track record, they lend themselves to conflicting interpretations, and the pandemic’s aftereffects muddy the data. Better election prediction tools exist. Rely on those instead.

— 2022: CONGRESSIONAL —

“Rubio signs ‘Parent Pledge’ supporting parental rights in schools” via Florida Politics — Rubio has signed the Moms for Liberty “Parent Pledge,” which honors parental rights. Moms for Liberty is urging all 2022 elected officials and candidates for elected office to sign the pledge. The pledge promises to “honor the fundamental rights of parents, including, but not limited to the right to direct the education, medical care and moral upbringing of their children.” “Now more than ever, we need leaders who are willing to push back and stand up for parents’ rights to care for their children, something so fundamental to a healthy society,” Moms for Liberty Co-Founders Tina Descovich and Tiffany Justice said.

“Rubio to headline Sarasota ‘Retake Congress Rally’” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Sen. Rubio will rally with House incumbents in Sarasota on Nov. 1. U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan and Greg Steube will join him at Robarts Arena. Party leaders in both Sarasota and neighboring Manatee counties touted the event as an important get-out-the-vote effort. “This is a great opportunity to join with other like-minded conservatives who understand that the future of our nation is at stake, and unifying against radicalized Democrats is essential,” said Jack Brill, acting Republican Party of Sarasota County Chair. Steve Vernon, Manatee GOP Chair, stressed the importance of activating support for Rubio. The Senator is seeking a third term in the Senate and faces Democrat Demings.

Florida Farm Bureau throws in for Rubio — The Florida Farm Bureau is endorsing Rubio’s bid for a third term. The endorsement came during an Orlando news conference attended by the incumbent on Wednesday, where he spoke about his commitment to protecting Florida farmers and the agriculture industry. in endorsing Rubio, Florida Farm Bureau President Jeb Smith said, “Sen. Rubio has been a leader in our state and industry since Day One, walking the fields with our farmers so that he could walk the halls of DC and advocate effectively for our producers.” Rubio added, “As long as I’m a United States Senator, you’re going to have someone up there that’s fighting for Florida agriculture because it’s a key part of our heritage and it’s an important part of our economy,” Rubio said.

“Second arrest made in connection with Republican canvasser attack in Hialeah, cops say” via Michelle Marchante and David Ovalle of the Miami Herald — A second man has been arrested in connection with an attack in Hialeah that sent a Republican voting canvasser to the hospital. Jonathan Alexander Casanova was arrested Tuesday at Pine Tree Park in Miami Beach in connection with the assault of Christopher Monzon, who was passing out flyers for Rubio and DeSantis Sunday just south of Amelia Earhart Park. Police said Monzon got into an argument with Casanova and Javier Lopez, who were blocking the sidewalk. Police said Monzon was slammed to the ground by Lopez, who repeatedly punched him. Casanova kicked him in the head, police said.

—“Why were 2 men arrested in GOP canvasser attack? See for yourself in police reports” via Michelle Marchante of the Miami Herald

“Rubio says second arrest for beating of canvasser with bigoted history supports claims of political motive” via Jesse Sheckner of Florida Politics — In the wake of a second arrest connected to the brutal attack of a campaign worker, Rubio is decrying local media as “biased” and “irresponsible” for their reporting on the matter. “Local media spent 2 days treating the GOP canvasser who was attacked as a criminal & denying the attack was politically motivated,” Rubio wrote. “Now a second arrest, a police report & surveillance video show how biased & irresponsible the narrative they were pushing was.”

“‘My son has never voted’: Mom rejects Rubio’s claim that politics motivated Hialeah attack” via Sarah Blaskey and Nicholas Nehamas of the Miami Herald — Diana Rosa Lopez isn’t sure exactly what started the fight between her son and an ex-White supremacist canvassing for Rubio outside her home in Hialeah Sunday. But Lopez, a registered Republican, says it wasn’t about politics, despite a viral tweet from Rubio claiming that his canvasser was attacked because he worked for the GOP. “My son doesn’t know anything about politics. He likes fishing,” Lopez said in an interview at her house. “My son has never voted.” Lopez said she is a private person scared of losing her job for speaking publicly. She said she votes only in presidential elections.

“Eric Lynn campaign hits 1 millionth outreach attempt in canvassing efforts to win CD 13” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Lynn has announced his campaign has made over 1 million outreach attempts to voters, including calls, texts and doors knocked, as he hopes to win the race in Florida’s 13th Congressional District against Anna Paulina Luna. Lynn’s campaign has been building momentum since June, ramping up efforts in the last two months and homing in on abortion rights after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. “The grassroots energy of this race has been palpable since early this year,” Lynn’s campaign manager, Andrew Bernucca, said in a statement.

Carlos Giménez pumps another $48K into broadcast — Republican U.S. Rep. Giménez booked $47,500 in ad time for his re-election campaign in Florida’s 26th Congressional District. According to AdImpact, the flight will place his ads on broadcast in the Miami media market Friday through Nov. 7. Earlier this week, his campaign booked a $27,000 flight running through Monday. The TV buys come shortly after the first-term Congressman rolled out a new ad where he uses the board game Monopoly to criticize the economic policies of the Biden administration. Giménez will face Democrat Robert Asencio in the General Election for the South Florida seat.

Robert Ascencio gets last-minute help — A progressive PAC is giving Democratic former state Rep. Ascencio some last-minute help to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez in Florida’s 28th Congressional District. On Thursday, Connecticut-based Democrats Serve announced a five-figure ad buy for Ascencio’s campaign ahead of Election Day. The new video ad highlights Ascencio’s working-class roots, military service, and work as a police officer while bashing Giménez, a former fire chief, for accepting insurance industry money and voting against the Inflation Reduction Act, which in part is designed to reduced prescription drug costs. Brett Broesder, the group’s founding executive director, said Asencio “knows that too many Florida families are struggling.” “As an experienced front-line public service pro,” he said, “Robert is well-equipped to successfully fight for Florida families while tackling the toughest challenges facing our country.”

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

Kat Cammack sticks to farm theme in new CD 3 ad — Republican U.S. Rep. Cammack is airing a new ad in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District that calls Democratic politicians “bid brains” who “invaded our lives.” Though her prior ad included an invocation to “kick these dumb clucks out of the nest,” the new one eschews the thinly veiled profanity and instead assures viewers that the GOP Congresswoman in “no chicken” when it comes to standing up to Democrats in Congress. Farm imagery is a recurring theme in ads for the North Central Florida district, with Cammack’s predecessor and former boss, Ted Yoho, entering the political scene with his “Pigs” ad.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“Control of Congress: What’s at play in the 2022 Midterms?” via Mary Clare Jalonik of the Orlando Sentinel — Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for the last two years, but they may not have such consolidated power for much longer. Republicans are favored to win the House in the Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, bolstered by frustration over the economy and advantages in the redistricting process. Democrats are campaigning on keeping access to abortion and other issues. The outlook is murkier in the Senate, where Republicans are bidding to take back control. Several races in key battleground states are tight, leading Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell to say the chances of his party winning a majority is just 50-50.

— 2022: LEGISLATIVE —

“‘All hands on deck’: Top Senate Dems, Bakari Sellers, hit the trail for Loranne Ausley” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Senate Democrats are running all over hell’s half acre on a bus tour across North Florida as the caucus hopes to keep Sen. Ausley for a second term. With support from Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, incoming President Pro Tempore Jason Pizzo and CNN political commentator Sellers, Democrats took the battle for Senate District 3 to the district’s rural counties to turn out voters who don’t typically get visits from state politicians, particularly Democrats. Departing from Tallahassee on their five-day bus tour of SD 3’s 13 counties, Democrats touted the field trip as their first-ever bus tour.

“As Senate Dems, Ausley launch bus tour, Senate GOP releases ad against ‘B.S. Express’” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — While top Senate Democrats hit the campaign trail on three axles to support Sen. Ausley, Senate Republicans warned North Florida voters, “don’t be fooled” by the “B.S. Express.” In an ad unveiled Wednesday, the day Democrats launched their five-day bus tour to keep Ausley in the Florida Senate, Republicans are labeling Ausley an extremist as they hope to push former Florida State University football star Corey Simon to the end zone. The ad disputes her claim that she is bipartisan by highlighting her support for three key issues that have become part of the nation’s culture war.

“Surveillance photos suggest Susan Plasencia doesn’t live where she’s registered to vote” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Republican Plasencia changed her voter registration this year to a new home as she campaigns in House District 37. She voted from that new address during the August Republican Primary. But the east Orlando home, a three-bedroom house just off Colonial Boulevard, also serves as the address to four other registered voters. Florida Politics obtained photographs taken by a private investigator suggesting Plasencia still lives at a prior address, one where her mother still maintains a homestead. There’s no indication in the private report that Plasencia regularly steps foot near the home where she is now registered to vote.

“House District 94: Rick Roth faces challenge from former Riviera official Terence Davis” via Valentina Palm of The Palm Beach Post — Davis, a former Riviera Beach City Council member, is seeking to unseat incumbent state Rep. Roth, who is vying for his fourth term in office, in the Nov. 8 General Election. The winner will serve a four-year term in the Florida House representing District 94. Its newly drawn borders cover nearly all of rural Palm Beach County, from Lake Okeechobee through the Glades and east to Jupiter Farms, The Acreage, Royal Palm Beach and the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge. Davis and Roth ran unopposed in the Aug. 23 Democratic and Republican primary elections, respectively. Roth has a significant financial advantage over Davis at $225,067 to $9,290 as of Oct. 17.

“Incumbent and newcomer face off in HD 118 race. Here’s what to know” via Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald — Voters in select parts of Southwest Miami-Dade will have the opportunity to elect a new state Representative in November. An incumbent seeking re-election is facing off against a political newcomer for the newly redesigned House District 118 seat. The district covers a stretch of the southwestern part of the county, mostly west of Florida’s Turnpike running south from Southwest Eighth to 232nd streets. Here’s what to know about the two candidates vying for the spot. Juan Fernandez-Barquin, who has been representing House District 119, is now running for his third term through HD 118 because of redistricting. Johnny Farias, a small-business owner, is a political newcomer challenging Fernandez-Barquin.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida judge orders DeSantis to turn over records on migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard” via Summer Concepcion of NBC News — DeSantis must turn over records in connection with migrant flights his administration chartered from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, a Florida judge ruled Tuesday, saying it failed to comply with the state’s public records law after an open government group sued for the information. Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh ordered the administration to provide the records sought by the group, the Florida Center for Government Accountability, within 20 days of his ruling, said Michael Barfield, the organization’s director of public access.

“Nearly one in three medical malpractice claims closed in 2021 involved patients who died” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Nearly $1 billion was paid last year to close out nearly 3,000 medical malpractice claims leveled against health providers in Florida. The report, prepared by the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR), showed that about one-third of those claims were filed because of patients who had died. Roughly $949 million was paid in 2021 to close a total of 2,680 malpractice claims, which was up slightly from 2020, when companies closed 2,494 medical malpractice claims. Despite closing more claims in 2021, though, the payout was less than what was paid the previous year, when the industry paid $1.5 billion.

“Ten Florida universities appear in U.S. News global ranking” via Caden DeLisa of The Capitolist — Ten Florida universities appeared on U.S. News & World Report’s global university ranking released on Tuesday. The list spans 2,000 colleges and universities across 93 countries. The University of Florida topped all schools within the state at 98th overall, followed by Florida State University (241st), the University of Miami (253rd), the University of South Florida (317th), the University of Central Florida (413th), Florida International University (468th), the Florida Institute of Technology (912th), Florida Atlantic University (1,088th), Nova Southeastern University (1,106th) and Florida A&M University (1,478th).

“Duke Energy seeks $56M annual savings for customers” via Florida Politics — Duke Energy Florida wants to return $56 million annually to ratepayers through decreased electric costs for customers. That’s the amount the company is saving because of corporate tax relief achieved under the Inflation Reduction Act and affiliated production tax credits. Those credits are aimed at increasing and speeding up the inclusion of decarbonization technologies such as wind and solar. The company has filed a proposal to pass those savings on to customers. If approved, residential rates would decrease by $1.90 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours beginning in January.

— AFTERMATH —

“FEMA, DeSantis reach deal to speed up debris removal in areas hard-hit by Ian” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Contractors hired by the state and federal government to remove the debris left by Hurricane Ian in hard-hit areas can now be reimbursed for removing wreckage from private and commercial property, DeSantis announced. FEMA has inked a deal with the state to quicken the cleanup. With a pile of rubble as a backdrop in Fort Myers Beach, DeSantis said he was focused on removing bureaucratic barriers to restore Southwest Florida, especially the barrier islands, back to pre-storm status. “You guys see the debris that is here,” DeSantis said. “If we do better on this than the typical norm, these areas can come back to life quicker than (other areas hit by hurricanes) did.”

“FEMA to provide trailers, manufactured homes for displaced Hurricane Ian survivors” via Kate Cimini and Laura Layden of the Fort Myers News-Press — Southwest Florida leaders breathed a sigh of relief Wednesday as the federal government announced it would provide trailers for displaced Hurricane Ian survivors in Lee and Collier counties, amid a shortage of hotel rooms and other options. “Finally,” said Collier County Commission Chair Bill McDaniel. But, he noted, “We still don’t know when these trailers are coming.” The announcement comes a day after Collier County Commissioners made it clear that they wanted to see travel trailers and manufactured homes available to displaced residents.

“More FEMA housing options in DeSoto, Charlotte counties” via The Arcadian — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is bringing more housing options to area counties devastated by Hurricane Ian. DeSantis requested federal help from FEMA. In response, FEMA is bringing temporary travel trailers and mobile homes “to eligible Hurricane Ian survivors in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties,” it said in a news release. The Direct Temporary Housing Assistance gives options for uninhabitable homes that became that way due to Hurricane Ian, the news release said. Due to a lack of affordable and available housing before the hurricane, it determined rental assistance is “insufficient to meet the housing need.”

“After the flood, the flesh-eating bacteria” via Meghan Herbst of WIRED — In September, Hurricane Ian smashed into the southwest coast of Florida, bringing with it a storm surge that reached 13 feet in the coastal town of Fort Myers. Warm, brackish Gulf water inundated homes and businesses as well as sewers, wastewater pumps, and septic tanks. As the torrential winds and rain mixed everything together into a giant slurry, a highly adaptable microscopic creature gained a foothold: a “flesh-eating” bug called Vibrio vulnificus. Twenty-eight people were infected with these bacteria, which can quickly degrade skin cells, leach iron from blood, and lead to multiple organ failure. Seven of the infected died.

“Sarasota County: More than 1 million cubic yards of vegetative debris collected” via the Port Charlotte Sun — More than 1 million cubic yards of Hurricane Ian vegetative debris has been picked up in less than three weeks, Sarasota County officials announced. “The 1,052,879 cubic yards is enough to fill more than 322 Olympic-sized swimming pools of debris removed from public right of way,” the county stated in a news release. By comparison, it noted the total collection after 2017’s Hurricane Irma was 300,000 cubic yards, four months after that storm. Sarasota County Solid Waste contractors have done the work, it stated. “We’re grateful to our staff and contractors who continue to operate seven days a week to collect storm debris in unincorporated Sarasota County,” Solid Waste Department Director Brian Usher said.

“Venice anticipates $17.7M cleanup bill from Hurricane Ian” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The city of Venice expects spending about $17.7 million to clean up after the impact of Hurricane Ian, including as much as $8.55 million in debris removal. City Finance Director Linda Senne broke the news to the City Council as part of a post-storm update Tuesday. In a separate presentation, Assistant City Manager James Clinch told the board that the most severe impact on city infrastructure was the erosion of Alhambra Road, just north of Venice Sands condominium, where the road had been washed away and sand eroded on the beach around a stormwater drainage outlet. “The Venice Sands washout is probably the single largest infrastructure issue we had from the storm,” Clinch said.

“Here’s how Bradenton businesses can get in-person help and loans after Hurricane Ian” via James A. Jones Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — Small businesses in Manatee County impacted by Hurricane Ian will be able to receive in-person help applying for state and federal disaster loans at temporary mobile business recovery centers opening in Bradenton. The Florida Small Business Development Center Network and the U.S. Small Business Administration are opening recovery centers at two locations. Florida SBDC at USF and SBA disaster specialists will be available to help small-business owners understand available state and federal disaster loans, determine eligibility, and apply. “We are saddened to see and hear the stories of damage and loss that small businesses in our state have suffered,” Greg Britton, state director of the Florida SBDC Network, said in a news release.

“Lee County School District estimates Hurricane Ian caused schools at least $150M in damages” via Nikki Ross of the Fort Myers News-Press — Insurance companies estimate Hurricane Ian caused $150M in losses to the Lee County School District. That’s nearly five times the $31M in losses the district incurred during Hurricane Irma in September 2017. During the School Board workshop Wednesday, Superintendent Christopher Bernier cautioned the cost could increase as more intensive repairs begin. The estimate does not include the cost of rebuilding any of the damaged schools. “This is a very early look of where we are,” Bernier said. “The facts and figures are truly subject to change. Just like a home renovation, you will find things you don’t expect. As we get in and begin to work on repairs, we may find things.”

“Extreme water flow from Ian led to erosion of the banks of a key North Port drainage canal” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — In the days after Hurricane Ian struck, water flowing down the Myakkahatchee Creek as it entered the city approached a speed of 7,000 cubic feet per second. Misinformation circulated about what exactly happened at the Cocoplum Waterway next to the Water Control Structure 106, a $2.47 million structure that plays a key role in North Port’s interconnected stormwater drainage system, and whether that breach affected the severe flooding that occurred miles away at North Port Estates. Water Control Structure 106 is one of 23 gated structures that help manage stormwater runoff in North Port. Public works employees open and close the gates to control the water flow.

“Landmark Sarasota County attraction, damaged by Ian, may reopen sooner than expected” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — North Port will assess the condition of Warm Mineral Springs and the cost of removing debris with the aim of reopening it as soon as possible on a temporary basis. The accelerated reopening would happen before the negotiation of a public-private partnership to operate the springs on a long-term basis and develop the 61.4-acre park that surrounds the 21.6-acre historic site. North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher will attempt to negotiate a revised agreement with the currently contracted park operator, National and State Park Concessions, to bring in modular buildings so people can return to using the springs as soon as possible.

“Hotel bookings soared in Seminole during Ian, tourism officials say” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Despite dropping a historic amount of rain that closed roads and flooded homes, Hurricane Ian led to a surge in hotel bookings in Seminole County last month as it barreled across Central Florida. County tourism officials announced Wednesday that 80% of the roughly 5,000 hotel rooms in Seminole were booked during the storm on Sept. 28 and in the following days. That’s an increase of 48% compared to the same time in the previous year, and a jump of 23% from the average bookings for September, according to county tourism data. “Our hotel numbers steadily increased during the storm,” said Gui Cunha, administrator for Seminole’s office of economic development and tourism.

“Will Ian be retired from the hurricane names list and when will it happen?” via Mark H. Bickel of the Fort Myers News-Press — There will never again be another Hurricane Ian. It’s inevitable. Ian will be retired from the list of hurricane names. But it’s not official. Yet. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) based in Geneva is responsible for determining the fate of hurricane names. It was one month ago today (Sept. 28) when Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida’s coast and inland areas, killing more than 50 people in Lee County and causing catastrophic damage to homes, businesses, bridges, boats, cars, and even closing schools for more than two weeks. All of that adds up to meeting the criteria the WMO uses for deciding if a storm name should be retired or left in the rotation.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Biden vows ‘breathing room’ for families going into Midterms” via Alexandra Hutzler of NBC News — Biden, highlighting his administration’s war on rising costs less than two weeks ahead of the Midterm Elections, announced new initiatives Wednesday he said will provide “a little breathing room” for American families. Speaking at the White House, Biden said the initiatives on what he called “junk fees” aim to “lower the cost of everyday living for American families, to put more money in the pockets of middle-income and working-class Americans and to hold big corporations accountable.” “These steps will immediately start saving Americans collectively billions of dollars in unfair fees,” he said. The administration’s actions to provide financial relief come amid steep inflation.

“Biden administration cracks down on ‘junk fees’ ahead of Midterms” via Shannon Pettypiece of NBC News — The Biden administration announced new measures intended to crack down on so-called junk fees charged by banks and other companies as part of a wider effort to try to lower costs for Americans with the highest inflation in decades. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued new guidance making it illegal for banks to charge overdraft fees when at the time of purchase the bank website or ATM balance showed the customer had enough money in their account. The agency will also make it unlawful for banks to charge a fee to a customer who deposits a check that then bounces.

“Biden issues a stark warning to Russia.” via David E. Sanger of The New York Times — Biden renewed his warning to President Vladimir Putin that it would be an “incredibly serious mistake” to use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, reflecting the increasingly urgent concern in Washington and among Western allies that Russia may be searching for a pretext to unleash such a weapon. Biden said on Tuesday that he was still uncertain whether Russia was trying to put together a “false flag operation” in which it would detonate a dirty bomb and blame the Ukrainians. A dirty bomb is not a nuclear weapon, but an improvised device that uses conventional explosives to spread radioactive material.

“Biden’s COVID-19 warning: Politics will kill you” via Olivier Knox of The Washington Post — Biden delivered this grim diagnosis on Tuesday: With the country facing a potential winter COVID-19 surge, the deadliest underlying condition to have may be an ideologically driven inclination to reject widely available and effective vaccines and treatments. But his plea for the country to “start fresh,” leaving politics aside, is almost certainly doomed. Politics has defined the American pandemic response. Recent polls make it clear Republicans are more likely than Democrats to reject new vaccines, even as recent analysis has shown places with more GOP voters have more COVID-19 deaths.

“Biden officials worry pandemic exhaustion could lead to bad COVID-19 winter” via Dan Diamond of The Washington Post — Amid projections that tens of thousands of Americans could die needlessly this winter if they don’t get free coronavirus vaccine shots or treatments, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain summoned health officials to a meeting last week with an urgent question: What can we do to prevent this? What emerged from that session was a “fall playbook” to combat the virus that was timed to Biden receiving an updated coronavirus vaccination shot. The steps include enlisting Walgreens, DoorDash and Uber to supply free delivery of antiviral prescriptions, and focusing on convincing vulnerable Americans, including seniors, to get vaccinations and booster shots.

“Biden slips — and exposes the truth about the Inflation Reduction Act” via Marc A. Thiessen of The Washington Post — Biden’s latest gaffe, claiming, in a moment of confusion, that Congress had passed his student loan forgiveness plan, has provided Americans with an additional moment of clarity just before the Midterm Elections: It has forced the Biden administration to admit that the Inflation Reduction Act does not reduce inflation, voters’ top concern, and was never intended to do so. He enacted student loan forgiveness by executive fiat, unilaterally spending up to $1 trillion of taxpayers’ money in an unconstitutional assault on Congress’s power of the purse. The President of the United States is apparently completely unaware that his plan was never submitted to Congress, never received a vote, and was never “signed” into law.

“House Republicans scrutinize Biden with restored oversight tool” via Sean Newhouse of Roll Call — GOP Rep. Tom McClintock introduced a resolution of inquiry, a legislative tool that Congress can use to request information from the executive branch. Such resolutions had become rare during the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to new House rules that weakened them. Since those limitations were removed in July, however, House Republicans have made quick work sponsoring dozens of the resolutions to seek information from the Biden administration. They foreshadow what investigations Republicans might pursue should they retake the House. McClintock’s resolution focuses solely on terrorists entering between ports of entry from Mexico, ignoring the border with Canada.

“FDA delays key advisory committee meeting on OTC birth control” via Lauren Clason and Sandhya Raman of Roll Call — The FDA on Wednesday postponed a critical advisory meeting on an application for the nation’s first over-the-counter birth control pill, citing the need “to review new information.” The Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee and the Obstetrics, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee were set to jointly meet on Nov. 18 to discuss the application from HRA Pharma for its progestin-only birth control, Opill. A new date has not yet been set. Democrats are increasingly agitating to expand access to birth control in the wake of the June 24 Supreme Court decision overturning the Roe v. Wade opinion granting a constitutional right to abortion. Planned Parenthood said after that decision that its affiliates experienced a 150% increase in calls for birth control appointments.

“EPA awarding nearly $1 billion to schools for electric buses” via The Associated Press — Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program. The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and reduce air pollution near schools and communities. Vice President Kamala Harris and EPA Administrator Michael Regan are set to announce the grant awards Wednesday in Seattle.

Personnel note: Hunter Morgen named partner of Ballard Partners’ D.C. Office — Hunter Morgen, who worked as a Special Assistant to the President for three years during the Trump administration, has been named Partner in the Ballard Partners’ Washington, D.C. office. “Since joining our firm as a senior adviser in 2021, Hunter has become an integral part of the Ballard Partners team in Washington,” said Brian Ballard, the firm’s president and founder. “We are excited for him to take this next step as Partner.” During his tenure in the Trump administration, Morgen was the principal deputy to Stephen Miller and specialized in trade and immigration matters. Before his White House position, Morgen was a policy adviser at the State Department in the Office of Policy and Planning.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows ordered to testify before Georgia grand jury” via Amy B. Wang and Tom Hamburger of The Washington Post — South Carolina Circuit Judge Edward Miller ruled Wednesday that Meadows must comply with a subpoena as his testimony is “material and necessary to the investigation and that the state of Georgia is assuring not to cause undue hardship to him.” The ruling was confirmed Wednesday by Jeff DiSantis, a spokesperson for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. DiSantis said Meadows would not be called until after the Midterm Elections. A lawyer for Meadows said Wednesday there is a possibility of an appeal or more legal action. “There may be additional proceedings before the trial judge before any decision is made about an appeal,” said Meadows’s lawyer, George J. Terwilliger.

“Justice Dept. seeks to force Trump White House lawyers to testify in Jan. 6 Inquiry” via Alan Feuer and Luke Broadwater of The New York Times — Prosecutors filed a motion to compel testimony from the two lawyers, Pat Cipollone and Patrick Philbin, last week. They told Beryl Howell, a judge in U.S. District Court in Washington who oversees grand jury matters, that their need for the evidence the men could provide should overcome Trump’s claims that the information is protected by attorney-client and executive privilege. The filing was the latest skirmish in a behind-the-scenes legal struggle between the government and Trump’s lawyers to determine how much testimony witnesses close to the former President can provide to the grand jury, which is examining Trump’s role in numerous schemes to reverse his election defeat, culminating in the mob attack on the Capitol.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Indian Trail Improvement District: 6 candidates vie for 3 seats on Acreage-area board” via Valentina Palm of the Palm Beach Post — Voters will decide Nov. 8 which candidates will fill the three open seats on the Indian Trail Improvement District Board of Directors. Two candidates are competing in each race. They were the top finishers in the Aug. 23 Primary, but neither got 50% of the vote. Indian Trail is home to about 40,000 people and covers a 110-square-mile area that includes The Acreage and parts of Loxahatchee. It has a budget of $12.5 million and is tasked with providing drainage, road and recreation services to the rural community. The candidates who secure a seat on the Board of Supervisors will decide how the district is governed for the next four years.

“DeSantis’ ‘reform board’ spares Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Broward School Board spared Superintendent Cartwright from being fired Tuesday following a 12-hour meeting where her job was on the line. She will instead be asked to complete a 90-day action plan of how she will address a list of concerns raised by School Board members, including the response to a statewide grand jury, a culture of retaliation, and problems with the $800 million bond referendum. Cartwright defended her record, citing changes she has made as the result of a statewide grand jury report.

“West Palm Beach ’23 budget: More employees, raises and property tax cuts” via Wayne Washington of The Palm Beach Post — West Palm Beach’s property tax rate was reduced for the first time since 2008 when the city approved its 2023 budget. In cutting property tax rates to roughly $8.20 per $1,000 in taxable property value from about $8.35 per $1,000 in taxable property value, the city decided to forego $2 million in added property tax revenue. But the boom in taxable property value and new construction more than made up for that foregone revenue and even allowed city leaders to add nearly 42 new positions and give employees who are already working for the city a raise. Taxable property value stood at $18.3 billion in 2022, an increase of $2.7 billion or 17.6% from the year before.

“Three groups of Cuban migrants arrive in the Florida Keys, breaking a brief lull” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — After a brief lull this week, several groups of Cuban migrants landed in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, according to a law enforcement source. The landings happened in the Marquesas, a group of uninhabited islands about 20 miles west of Key West; at Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles from Key West; and in the Middle Keys, the source said. The week began with a break in migrant activity in the Keys, following a two-week period in which landings came at a pace so fast that it stretched local, state and federal law enforcement resources on the island chain.

“City of Miami is sued over parking tax. Potential liability could exceed $50 million” via Jay Weaver and Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — During Miami’s latest real estate boom, the city imposed and collected a parking tax totaling tens of millions of dollars that members of a new class-action case say is “illegal” under state law and should be refunded to them. The group of class members, representing potentially tens of thousands of workers, residents and visitors in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, are urging a judge to order Miami officials to reimburse them and stop the city’s 15% parking tax altogether. They cite a strict requirement of the law that prohibits the city from imposing the parking surcharge because of the declining level of tax-exempt real estate in Miami.

“Miami Beach bans discrimination based on hair style, aims to ‘protect cultural identity’” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — Discrimination based on a person’s hair is now banned in Miami Beach after the City Commission gave final approval to a new ordinance Wednesday. The law will address cases commonly associated with a particular race or national origin, including in Black communities where people can face discrimination for hairstyles such as braids, locs, afros, curls and twists, according to a news release from the city. “It’s unacceptable in 2022 that Black Americans and other minorities still face discrimination based on something so trivial as whether or not they have textured or curly hair,” Miami Beach Vice Mayor Alex Fernandez said in a statement.

“The ‘pool boy’ faces the camera in Billy Corben’s documentary on Jerry Falwell Jr. sex scandal” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — The darkest moment in director Corben’s mostly jaunty documentary “God Forbid” comes when Giancarlo Granda reads several suicidal texts sent after being branded the “pool boy” in a media storm involving his close ties to evangelical leader Falwell and wife Becki. “My life is absolutely ruined,” Granda, now 31, wrote in an alleged text to Becki in late 2018, then six years into a sexual relationship with her that Granda said Jerry encouraged and often filmed. Reading from the text on camera, the Florida International University graduate asks Becki, then in her early 50s, to make sure his dog gets back to his parents in Miami after he’s found dead. “Everything was crumbling for me,” Granda recalled.

“‘Nerve-racking.’ How a Miami-area teenager managed to win the Florida python challenge” via Madeleine Marr of the Miami Herald — A South Florida teen is $10,000 richer thanks to some rocking wrangling skills. Matthew Concepcion, from Palmetto Bay, managed to reel in a whopping 28 snakes to beat out nearly 1,000 other trappers in the annual Florida Python Challenge. The 19-year-old’s trade secrets included “lots of water, flashlights, Off! spray, long sleeve clothes and maybe a pillow,” the teen told WPLG-Channel 10. But mostly the way to catch all these reptiles is to put in the time and effort. Matthew told the station he worked roughly 12 hours a day throughout the 10-day competition in the Everglades, from sunup to sundown.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“GOP again deploys task force to challenge Orange ballots” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — As mail-in ballots start to come in and early voting begins, Republicans in Central Florida are taking advantage of the new election law to challenge mail-in ballots as the number of partisan poll watchers also has increased, according to Central Florida election officials. This year is the first statewide election season since two new laws were passed by Republican lawmakers and signed by Gov. DeSantis despite their praise of how smoothly the 2020 vote went in Florida. The changes drastically reduced the use of drop boxes, imposed limits on dropping off ballots and required voters to reapply to vote by mail every two years.

“Osceola Commission District 2 race centers on traffic congestion, future flooding” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Osceola County Commission District 2 incumbent Democrat Viviana Janer will face independent longtime community activist Beulah “Rosita” Farquharson in a race that focuses mainly on traffic and mitigating future flooding. District 2 includes unincorporated Buena Ventura Lakes and northern Osceola County. Buena Ventura Lakes was one of the most impacted neighborhoods in Osceola County by flooding from Hurricane Ian. Janer, who has sat on the Commission since 2014, said she will focus on improving infrastructure such as improving drainage on Simpson Road.

“It’s Doug Pettit versus Jake Johansson in Volusia at-large County Council race” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Johansson and Pettit emerged as the top two vote-getters in the four-candidate Aug. 23 primary election race for the Volusia County Council at-large post. Johansson finished on top with 33.88% of votes cast, and Pettit was second with 23.72% of votes in the battle to determine who will get a four-year term representing residents throughout the county. Voters will determine Nov. 8 who will succeed current at-large County Council member Ben Johnson, who decided not to seek re-election.

“It’s incumbent Ruth Trager versus newcomer Monica Paris in Daytona’s Zone 1 Commission post” via Eileen Zaffrio-Kean of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — One of the three Daytona Beach City Commission races on the ballot Nov. 8 is the contest for the Zone 1 post, which encompasses the southern end of the city from the beachside to the west. The zone is south of Silver Beach Avenue on the beachside and south of Orange Avenue on the mainland. The two candidates are Trager and Paris. The winner will be sworn in on Nov. 23 and will have four years in office. Commissioners have an annual salary of $23,650.

“Prosecutors in ‘ghost’ candidate case resist political consultant’s removal request” via Jeff Weiner of the Orlando Sentinel — Political mailers attacking State Attorney Phil Archer in an election a decade ago have no bearing on his office’s ability to fairly prosecute Eric Foglesong, the political consultant who helped craft them, for alleged election crimes in a 2020 race, prosecutors argued in a Tuesday court filing. The filing by Chief Assistant State Attorney Stacey Straub Salmons was in response to a request by Foglesong’s attorneys for Archer’s office to be removed from the case. That motion is set for a hearing on Nov. 3. At issue are ads sent to voters in 2012 by the campaign for Ryan Vescio, who ran unsuccessfully against Archer to be Seminole-Brevard’s top prosecutor.

“In prison, Parkland killer may lose what he appeared to prize most: fame” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — When he leaves Fort Lauderdale’s main jail and enters the Florida State Prison system after sentencing next week, confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz will cease to be Broward County’s most notorious inmate. He will not join the 302 inmates on death row, with their private cells, personal televisions and no work requirements. As a rule, the victims’ families do not speak Cruz’s name. Notoriety is what he seeks, and they refuse to contribute to it. The shooter’s notoriety will fade, said Ron McAndrew, a retired Florida prison warden who is now an expert witness on the corrections system. It’s just a matter of time.

“13-year-old Deltona boy arrested for bringing unloaded gun to school” via Patricio G. Balona of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — A Deltona boy was arrested for bringing a gun to school saying he brought the unloaded weapon to campus because he was being bullied, the investigating Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies said. The 13-year-old Heritage Middle School student was arrested on Tuesday and charged with possession of a weapon on school property, investigators said. He was taken to the Volusia Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Daytona Beach, Sheriff’s spokesperson Andrew Gant said. According to Gant, the parent of another student to whom the firearm was shown reported the incident. The witness told investigators that during third-period class on Monday, the student asked him if he wanted to see something cool, then reached into his backpack and showed him the handgun, Gant said.

“New Port Richey Mayor under fire after Bike Fest dis” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Some New Port Richey residents want their Mayor to step down, citing disrespect to local businesses. At issue is the city’s annual Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day festival held this year from Oct. 7-9 despite Mayor Rob Marlowe’s apparent disdain for the event. Before the festival, business owners grew frustrated with Marlowe over several permitting disputes. To make matters worse for those already peeved, Marlowe took to social media with a dis, writing, “If beer, motorcycles, and more beer isn’t your thing, there is a family-friendly alternative in Zephyrhills this weekend.”

“Public cries foul and wants Cocoa police to retire K9 Copper to handler Chris Hattaway” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — A storm has begun to stir on social media over a beloved police dog and his former handler amid a clash between rank-and-file members of Cocoa Police Department and their new chief. Former Brevard County Commission candidate and Cocoa police officer Hattaway worked with the city’s community engagement unit for two stints over the past six years and has been the primary handler during that time for a 6-year-old American Coonhound named Copper. Now that Hattaway is scheduled to leave the Cocoa PD soon to take a cop job in Rockledge, hundreds of people have taken to social media demanding that Cocoa retire the dog to the officer.

“New Orlando mortgages nearly doubled in last year, study finds” via Trevor Fraser of the Orlando Sentinel — New Orlando mortgages nearly doubled in the past year as home prices and interest rates both moved substantially higher, adding to the strain on housing affordability in the region. The amount new mortgage holders paid in metro Orlando was up 94% in September year-over-year, a study from the real estate website Zillow found. The average mortgage payment for a 30-year, fixed-rate loan reached $2,074 per month, compared with $1,069 last year. That was the third-highest annual increase in mortgage payments in the country, according to Zillow, and the fifth-highest rate of growth. Nine of the top 10 fastest-growing monthly mortgage payments were in Florida. Fort Myers mortgages rose by 102.5%, putting them at the top.

“Orange County extends $500,000 arts-funding bonus, OKs tourism grants” via Matthew J. Palm of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County’s pledge of an additional $500,000 to local cultural organizations was extended another year by County Commissioners Tuesday, providing United Arts of Central Florida brings in $500,000 in new donations during its next fund drive. The $500,000 matching grant, paid from the money collected by the Tourist Development Tax, was established three years ago and was set to expire. But Commissioners agreed to add an additional year to the deal, which has proven highly successful. United Arts, which runs its Collaborative Campaign for the Arts each spring, raised the $500,000 in new donations needed each year to “unlock” the county’s matching half-million dollars.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Reggie Bellamy, Amanda Ballard vie for District 2 seat in high stakes Manatee County General Election” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Manatee County’s District 2 has been represented by a Democrat since 1994, but if Ballard has her way, that could soon change as the Republican vies to represent the county’s most left-leaning district in November. Ballard is challenging the incumbent Democratic Commissioner, and the Board’s only minority, Bellamy, for the seat during the Nov. 8 General Election. A lot has changed since a redistricting process late last year when County Commissioners removed downtown Bradenton from the district’s boundaries and added the Oneco community to replace it. Commissioners who supported the new district lines said at the time that they kept the ratio of minority residents and Democratic voters in the district.

“Edgewater mayoral candidate accused of stealing opponent’s signs” via Brandon Hogan of Click Orlando — Edgewater police over the last week have recommended a petit theft charge against Michael Ignasiak, a former Mayor of the City of Edgewater who’s running to retake his old post in November, now accused of removing other candidates’ campaign signs to make more room for his own. Diezel Depew, an 18-year-old mayoral candidate running against Ignasiak, told police that his opponent removed his signs, that he sought to have the signs returned and that he intended to press charges. Depew said it wasn’t the first time his signs were taken, directing police to video footage recorded on a trail camera he said was placed nearby due to those recent alleged thefts.

“Church leaders from across Manatee County ask Sheriff for new criminal justice approach” via Ryan Callihan of the Bradenton Herald — A coalition of local religious leaders joined forces again Wednesday to applaud the State Attorney’s Office while demanding action from Manatee County’s top law enforcement official. Stronger Together Reaching Equality Across Manatee (STREAM) is pushing forward with its request to have the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office move away from “criminalizing poverty.” Wednesday’s demonstration comes five months after the group brought hundreds of residents together in an attempt to secure affordable housing and a better approach to criminal justice. STREAM is a group of 15 local church congregations fighting for updated policies to better the lives of Manatee County residents.

“Red tide algae is back in Southwest Florida waters. Here’s what experts predict” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — The organism that causes red tide is back in waters off the coast of Southwest Florida. Samples collected by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission last week revealed varying levels of the microscopic algae Karenia brevis, offshore of Manatee, Sarasota, Collier and Lee counties. At high enough concentrations, the algae can cause a red tide, a major bloom of K. brevis that can kill fish and other marine life, block out light required by seagrass beds, poison seafood and cause breathing irritation for people, not to mention ruin a day at the beach.

“‘Crush the Crisis’ opioid take-back day planned at Englewood, Fawcett hospitals” via the North Port Sun — HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital have planned a “Crush the Crisis” opioid take-back day. It’s set for Saturday, Oct. 29 at the HCA Florida Wellen Park Medical Office in the West Village Shopping Plaza, 12169 Mercado Drive, North Port, according to a news release. The hospitals are teaming up with the North Port Police Department for the event, which coincides with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Officers will collect tablets, capsules, and patches of hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), oxycodone (OxyContin, Percocet), tramadol (Ultram), codeine, fentanyl (Duragesic), morphine, hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and oxymorphone (Opana).

“Sarasota County: Jonathan Lewis, Rick Elbrecht lauded for leadership” via Barb Richardson of the Englewood Sun — With an unparalleled score in the annual citizen survey and a teamwide response to Hurricane Ian, Sarasota County Commissioners could only heap praise Wednesday on County Administrator Lewis and County Attorney Elbrecht. The praise also generated a 10% raise for Lewis and 5% for Elbrecht during Commissioners’ annual evaluation of their two employees. The contract for each man dictates the Commission conduct an evaluation in October of each year. Commissioner Ron Cutsinger referred to the survey as he spoke about respondents who reported feeling they were treated with respect in their contacts with the county. “I don’t know how you could have a better response,” Cutsinger said.

“Sarasota County Commission unanimously OKs Lakewood Ranch developer’s plan for new community” via Anne Snabes of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The developer of Lakewood Ranch got clearance Tuesday to build a new community of up to 5,000 homes on over 4,000 acres of undeveloped land in eastern Sarasota County. The development, dubbed Lakewood Ranch Southeast, will be east of Interstate 75, between Fruitville Road and the Sarasota-Manatee County line. Sarasota County Commissioners approved two ordinances Tuesday that are necessary for Lakewood Ranch’s plan, despite strong opposition from residents of east county. “Please don’t take away what I invested as a health care professional in this county to live a rural lifestyle,” said Cindy Martin, who lives next to the Lakewood Ranch property. “Protect me. Protect us on Fruitville Road.”

“Florida company is bringing another new industrial park to the Bradenton area” via James A. Jones, Jr. of the Miami Herald — Once rare in Manatee County, state-of-the-art industrial space has been a hot commodity in recent years in the Bradenton area and across central Florida. Barron Collier Companies and Imminent Ventures announced this week they have begun construction of the Manatee County Logistics Center. It will be a 563,451-square-foot Class-A industrial park on the southwest corner of U.S. 301 and 44th Avenue East. It’s also Barron Collier Companies’ first planned industrial development.

“New College Challenge launches with eye toward sustainability and resilience” via Florida Politics — New College of Florida students, faculty and staff are joining elected officials, business leaders, community advocates and higher education professionals to launch The New College Challenge. The launch event spotlighted the new initiative, which focuses on coastal, economic and social resilience in higher education and beyond. “I’m excited that you’ve joined us at this important moment for our college and our community as we begin a unifying yearlong initiative to dream big and innovatively,” Patricia Okker opened at a two-hour brunch with panelists and speakers.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Could Duval’s Black voters dictate the Florida Midterms?” via Will Brown of Jax Today — Moné Holder does not need to be reminded of the importance of next month’s elections. “If we’re about to energize, mobilize, galvanize folks from Duval County, I believe it will be a huge impact in elections this November,” says Holder, a senior director with progressive-leaning Florida Rising advocacy group. Hers is one of the groups that are trying to mobilize Black voters in Duval to affect the outcome of Florida’s Midterms, a potentially meaningful difference because so many registered Black voters in Jacksonville did not take part in recent elections.

“In Jacksonville Sheriff race, one candidate says more tax money ‘absolutely necessary’” via Mark Woods of the Florida Times-Union — One of the frequent comments about the race for Jacksonville sheriff: There isn’t a lot of difference between the final two candidates. I don’t think many of the people who watched Lakesha Burton and T.K. Waters debate last week would say this. There certainly are some similarities between Burton and Waters. Both have compelling personal stories. Both had long careers in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Both are Black (and, yes, race has been a factor in races for sheriff). Both say Jacksonville’s murder rate isn’t acceptable. And both say — and I think genuinely mean it — they want to make this city safer for everyone. But for all their similarities, there certainly are differences.

“JEA customers to finally see reprieve in November, though future rate hikes still unknown” via Hanna Holthaus of the Florida Times-Union — After a summer of high bills, JEA customers may finally experience some relief, for a month, at least. The part of a customer’s bill accounting for JEA’s cost of buying fuel, such as natural gas and coal, for its power plants has risen over the last year, causing widespread affordability issues and disconnections. The projected November rate, however, is expected to be the lowest of the last five months. “So, the combination of cooler weather and the lower fuel costs will be a big benefit to our customers coming up as they see their bills over the next month,” Jay Stowe, JEA CEO, said during the utility’s board of directors meeting Tuesday.

“Coast Guard says it didn’t cooperate in Eastern Shipbuilding protest because of Neal Dunn” via Nathan Cobb of The Panama City News Herald — U.S. Coast Guard officials say U.S. Rep. Dunn’s involvement in Eastern Shipbuilding’s protest was a reason they did not cooperate. This was announced by the Coast Guard in an Oct. 3 letter to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, which members of Dunn’s office forwarded to the News-Herald on Thursday. Eastern lodged the protest with the GAO after it was not selected in June for a $3 billion contract to construct ships five through 15 of the Coast Guard’s 25-ship Offshore Patrol Cutter Program. The Coast Guard instead chose Austal USA, a foreign-owned shipbuilder based in Alabama, even though Eastern already has the rights to build the first four ships of the program.

— TOP OPINION —

“Gavin Newsom vs. DeSantis is our inevitable culture war” via Ross Douthat of The New York Times — Consider one of the sharpest contrasts in our national life right now, the difference between DeSantis and Newsom, Florida and California. In liberal polemic, DeSantis is the frightening embodiment of illiberalism after Trump, a punitive practitioner of governmental overreach — using the powers of his office to go after corporations that speak out on liberal causes, undermining free speech in Florida universities, threatening unjust restrictions on medical care for gender-dysphoric kids.

If you are a Florida progressive frightened by DeSantis’s political warfare, though, consider the position of a social or religious conservative in California in recent years. A recent summary from David French, himself no partisan of the populist right, is a good place to start: He writes that “over the last decade, California Democrats have launched their own frontal attack on the First Amendment, one that matches or exceeds DeSantis’ in both intensity and scale.”

French’s examples include attempts to force pro-life pregnancy centers to advertise abortions, COVID-19-era restrictions on religious free exercise that the Supreme Court repeatedly struck down, requirements that churches provide abortion coverage in their health plans and prohibitions on state-sponsored travel to other states deemed too hostile to gay rights (currently 23 are on the list).

To this list, one might add the Diversity-Equity-Inclusion loyalty oaths expected of many academic job seekers in California’s public universities. Or the state’s prosecution of David Daleiden, the pro-life muckraker who released videos showing Planned Parenthood officials casually discussing fetal dismemberment. Or the new Californian measure threatening doctors with disciplinary action if they offer what the state considers COVID-19 “misinformation” to their patients.

If you read this list and think, “These sound like excellent, uncontroversial ideas,” congratulations, you’ve just made the conservative case for voting for DeSantis, if not for Trumpism redux. Because all of these policies ensure that under Californian conditions, dissenters from liberal orthodoxy experience the same “bound, but unprotected” relationship to the state and its policies that Florida progressives feel themselves experiencing with DeSantis.

And to give up the weapons of state power that your opponents are using so freely feels, inevitably, like unilateral disarmament. For better or worse, future peace depends on the outcome of the present conflicts, and Newsom contra DeSantis shows the path ahead.

— OPINIONS —

“What DeSantis wouldn’t say in the debate spoke the loudest” via Joe Henderson of Florida Politics — DeSantis’ sounds of silence spoke loudly when Crist asked him directly if he would commit to serving four years as Florida’s Governor if elected. “I have a question for you,” Crist said. “If you’re running for Governor, why don’t you look in the eyes of the people of the state of Florida and say to them that if you’re re-elected, you will serve a full four-year term as Governor.” That challenge would never get a spoken answer, but Crist was right to put DeSantis on the spot. DeSantis seemed to respond with his trademark smirk. It may have been a message to the Mar-a-Lago Menace.

“Is being Mayor of St. Petersburg, Florida’s fifth-largest city, a remote job?” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — For a Florida Mayor, being in the path of a hurricane is a dreaded but expected rite of passage. There’s a drill: Mayors declare a state of emergency and activate an operations center, becoming “incident commanders.” It’s an opportunity to take charge and be in the national spotlight. If all goes well, like it generally did when St. Petersburg was spared last month, it’s a tangible moment that can demonstrate leadership and management under tense circumstances. The Tampa Bay Times reviewed the number of times Mayor Ken Welch swiped into City Hall with his key card from his inauguration Jan. 6 to Sept. 7. Excluding duplicates, when Welch entered more than once in a single day, Welch swiped in 60 times. Counting workdays but excluding holidays, that’s an attendance rate of 34.3%.

— ALOE —

“As Artemis I launch nears, more Orion capsules are on horizon” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — The Orion spacecraft could be on its first trip to the moon on the Artemis I mission in less than a month, but teams at Kennedy Space Center continue to prep the next capsules planned for human missions, the first of which could fly in just more than 18 months. Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin, the capsule’s prime contractor for the first five Artemis flights, won a new NASA contract this month to build out another three spacecraft.

“Walt Disney World and Orlando Magic extend sponsorship agreement” via Landon McReynolds of Click Orlando — Orlando Magic fans will continue to see the Disney logo represented on players’ jerseys for years to come. On Wednesday, The Magic and Walt Disney World announced the extension of their community sponsorship agreement. By extending this relationship, both the Magic and Walt Disney World are re-establishing their commitment to support the Central Florida community through ongoing charitable efforts. The Magic said as part of the multiyear agreement, fans will continue to see Disney’s presence throughout the Amway Center, including the Disney Atrium and a special seating and hospitality area during select Orlando Magic home games.

“Inside a massive abandoned town of Disney-esque castles” via Jessica Cherner and Katherine McLaughlin of Condé Nast Traveller — If Disney World is the happiest place on Earth, then Burj Al Babas might be the eeriest. Sitting near the Black Sea, the town is full of half-finished, fully abandoned mini-castles, 587 to be exact. Although, like most ghost towns, it wasn’t supposed to be this way. In fact, Burj Al Babas was planned as a luxurious, stately urban development offering the look of royal living for anyone willing to shell out anywhere from £330,000 to £440,000 for their own little palace.

“Inside Hugh Jackman’s decision to return as Wolverine: ‘It’s been brewing for a long time’” via Zack Sharf of Variety — According to Ryan Reynolds, he first met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige three and a half years ago after Disney acquired Fox. The first two “Deadpool” movies were released by Fox and each grossed in the $780 million range worldwide. Now that Disney owned Fox, the door was open for Deadpool to enter Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I got Kevin to talk what, if anything, the future holds for Deadpool in that transaction,” Reynolds said of his first meeting with Marvel following the Disney-Fox merger. “The subject was coming up in the meeting about if we could find a way to do a Deadpool-Wolverine pairing. It wasn’t possible then. For this to be happening now is pretty damn exciting.”

Celebrating today is Rep. Mike Giallombardo, devoted Sunburn reader and GOP activist extraordinaire Deborah Cox Roush, and the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Alexis Muellner.

