November 1, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Neal Dunn maintains significant cash advantage over Al Lawson
Incumbent v. incumbent: Al Lawson falls behind Neal Dunn in the CD 4 money race.

Jacob OglesNovember 1, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Pair of Loranne Ausley ads flag Corey Simon as an absentee

2022Headlines

RPOF unveils last Ron DeSantis ad before election

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis appeals ruling demanding phone logs on Martha’s Vineyard flights

Lawson Dunn
The CD 2 race is the only one pitting House incumbents against one another.

Despite Florida picking up a seat after the 2020 Census, a controversial redistricting process ultimately pit two members of the delegation against one another to campaign for the same seat.

U.S. Reps. Neal Dunn, a Panama City Republican, and Al Lawson, a Tallahassee Democrat, were both elected in 2016 after a court-led redistricting shift offered both men opportunities to win seats. The two are now doing battle in Florida’s 2nd Congressional District.

But based on fundraising, Dunn holds a significant advantage heading into the final stretch of the CD 2 race. He reported $519,857 in cash-on-hand, as compared to Lawson’s $212,232 for the last days of the campaign, as of Oct. 19.

DeSantis thumbed his nose at Lawson’s former district during the creation of a new map, arguing the Tallahassee-to-Jacksonville district was unconstitutionally drawn with racial motivation. The Governor tore it to pieces in his own cartography.

The resulting CD 2 on the map is a district Republican Donald Trump won with 54.86% of the vote in 2020. While it remains one of the six most closely divided districts in Florida based on voter registration, no major prognosticators list it as a race to watch this year.

All this has clearly impacted Lawson’s fundraising ability. He collected $711,145 over the whole cycle compared to Dunn’s $1,671,448. That means despite his incumbency and the high-profile squabble with the Governor, Lawson raised less than any other incumbent Representative in Florida except one. And Hollywood Democrat Frederica Wilson, who raised just 589,617 to defend Florida’s 24th Congressional District, probably doesn’t need it since Republican opponent Jesus Navarro sits on exactly $0 in cash-on-hand.

There’s also been little third-party spending on the race, with a modest $345 spend by the Florida Freedom PAC on Lawson’s behalf the only significant outside expenditure reported to the Federal Election Commission.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPolice: Pelosi suspect wanted to break Speaker’s knees

nextJacksonville City Council narrows choices on 'remedy' redistricting maps

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories