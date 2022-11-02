Inverness officials criticized over ‘Cooterween’ contest winner depicting a Mexican jumping a wall

Residents reacting to the Inverness “Cooterween” costume contest were not amused to learn one winner depicted a Mexican climbing over a wall while being detained by a border agent.

“Can y’all explain why that costume was first place?” one Facebook comment states. “Some of us are not seeing the originality, effort or humor in it.”

Cooterween is the city’s annual Halloween celebration. For years it was on a Sunday, the wrap to the three-day Great American Cooter Festival, named for the hand-size turtles that are found in area lakes.

Inverness this year eliminated the traditional Cooter Festival for a three-day Inverness Country Jam in Liberty Park and the Depot District. In doing so, officials moved Cooterween from that Sunday in the park, to Halloween evening in the downtown Courthouse Square.

City Council members and Mayor Bob Plaisted took part in judging the Cooterween costume contest, with categories based on age. One category was for adults.

The winner, a couple, was of a man wearing a colorful poncho with one fake leg over a “U.S.A.” wall, while his wife portrays a border patrol officer detaining him.

“It was the crowd favorite,” Plaisted said.

The city posted photos of Cooterween contest winners on its Facebook page. Most received only a reaction or two, but the photo of the finalists in the adult category drew over 150 comments, mostly critical of the winning selection. Some examples:

— “So let me get this straight… not only was this ‘costume’ allowed to enter the contest. But it was actually intentionally voted for as a winner?”

— “This is incredibly disappointing. It’s not harmless. It’s not funny. It’s tasteless and offensive. The people of this city are speaking out on this post with anger and you need to address your wrongdoing. Shameful.”

— “What message does this send to the Mexican people living in this community? To the children who were there that night and had to see this not only be allowed in the contest but to win? Take accountability for this tasteless mistake!”

Council President Cabot McBride said he thought the costume showed imagination.

“It was topical,” he said. “I didn’t think it was demeaning in any way.”

Told of the Facebook reaction, McBride said: “I truly regret that people felt hurt and offended.”

Plaisted, who has been the city’s Mayor since 2004 and is up for re-election, said he didn’t recall how he voted in the costume contest, but thought there was nothing offensive about the winner.

“People are too sensitive,” he said, “about stuff these days.”