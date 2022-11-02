Tampa General completes 10,000th robot-assisted surgery, earns Center of Excellence accreditation

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) achieved another lifesaving landmark in surgical innovation and patient safety in Florida. The surgeons at TGH recently performed the 10,000th robot-assisted surgery using the da Vinci Surgical System. This surgical milestone earned the academic medical center accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robot-Assisted Surgery from the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC).

“As one of the nation’s leading academic medical centers, we leverage technology every day to provide world-class care and improve patient outcomes,” explained TGH President and CEO, John Couris. “Our demonstrated success in the area of robot-assisted surgery, our ability to lead in this space through collaboration and innovation, along with the recognition as a Center of Excellence, speaks to the quality and breadth of care we provide to our community.”

Tampa General is world-renowned for its high-volume, high-quality surgical outcomes. With the da Vinci Surgical System, surgeons at TGH are able to complete minimally invasive procedures such as urologic, gynecologic, thoracic, cardiac, and general surgeries, as well as, surgical oncology. With robot assistance, these procedures are dramatically safer and more tolerable.

The da Vinci Surgical system provides enhanced surgical precision, increased range of motion, improved agility, enhanced visualization, and easier access to very confined areas of the body. As a result, patients benefit from a quick recovery time, reducing the length of stay, lessening pain and lowering the risk of infection.

In 2021 alone, over 1,619 procedures were performed with robot assistance. TGH is currently on target to complete more than 2,300 procedures this year.

Tampa General’s recent accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robot-Assisted Surgery demonstrates the continual commitment of the academic medical center to deliver high standards of quality, safety and efficiency in patient care.

“We’re proud to recognize Tampa General Hospital for its commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients,” said Gary M. Pratt, CEO of SRC. “This accreditation signals that this facility is among the best in this specialty and is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible.”

This is just the latest achievement for Tampa Bay’s No. 1 hospital. Tampa General was recently ranked as one of the nation’s top 50 hospitals in several specialties, which use robot-assisted surgery, including Ear, Nose and Throat, Gastroenterology and GI Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Orthopedics by “U.S. News & World Report” for 2022-2023. TGH also ranks as “high performing,” or among the top 10% of U.S. hospitals, in Urology and four other specialties.