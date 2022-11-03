Rick Scott blames Mike Bloomberg, George Soros for keeping Democrats competitive

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott continues to make the rounds in local markets throughout the country, and Thursday saw him on a Phoenix radio station targeting two prominent Democratic donors.

Scott, the Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is attempting to push Blake Masters to a General Election victory in Arizona. Asked by a friendly interviewer why the Democrats were able to compete in elections despite Joe Biden’s economic record, Scott blamed two specific targets for big funding.

“Well, because the radical left have money,” Scott said. “I don’t know why George Soros does what he does. I don’t know why Mike Bloomberg does what he does.”

“But they do! They believe, you know, they try to promote that this is a racist country, that this is a country where you don’t have opportunity. They lie all the time,” Scott contended.

Scott did not elaborate on why he targeted two Jewish billionaires during an interview trumpeting his belief that Republicans would retake the majority in the U.S. Senate. Though the Anti-Defamation League asserts that such attacks are antisemitic, other Florida Republicans, including those who take pro-Israel positions, have leaned heavily into attacks on Soros this cycle in particular.

The most prominent of those has been Scott’s successor as Florida Governor, whose fundraising appeals keyed in on Soros more than opponent Charlie Crist.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made Soros slams central to his fundraising pitches throughout the campaign.

“My opponent is turning to Leftist Super PACs and dark money billionaires like George Soros, who are desperate to infiltrate our state,” DeSantis contended.

“George Soros is going all-in for the midterm elections. He alone makes up one-third of the donations from billionaires received by Leftists this cycle — including woke candidates running across the state of Florida,” DeSantis asserted in an email entitled “Soros-funded extremists are threatening our state.”