Janet Cruz breaks Democratic record, tops $2.5M raised in final days of campaign

Less than a week out from Election Day, state Sen. Janet Cruz has reached $2.5 million in fundraising — a record among Florida Senate Democratic nominees.

Cruz’s campaign announced the record fundraising mark nearly two weeks after she hit the $2 million mark.

“This sum illustrates the support I have here in Tampa and that my neighbors here share my values of lower costs, accessible health care, and fully funded public schools. I am incredibly proud that, unlike my opponent, the majority of our contributions came from in-state,” Cruz said in a statement.

“Our campaign is bolstered by Floridians who understand that experienced leaders bring real solutions to the table for the everyday challenges they may be facing.”

Cruz’s fundraising comes from her campaign and affiliated political committee, Building the Bay PC.

“I am endlessly grateful to every person who contributed – whether it be $1 or $1,000 – to help send me back to the Florida Senate to fight for all of us. This race is about the residents of District 14 and Hillsborough County. From the mom who works two jobs to make ends meet to residents with diabetes who are insulin-insecure, every last dollar and breath of this campaign is for you,” she continued.

Her opponent, Republican Jay Collins, has worked hard to catch up to Cruz after entering the race in June, amassing $631,000 total between his campaign and political committee, Quiet Professionals FL. Collins has reported considerable support from GOP leadership.

The pair have run a competitive race so far, with their respective parties providing strong financial backing.

Collins earned Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsement when he entered the race. Tampa businessman Shawn Harrison, who filed in April, left the race in response to Collins’ shift from a congressional to a legislative campaign.

SD 14 is a blue-leaning seat, but a competitive one. About 51.25% of voters under the new SD 14 lines favored Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election while 47.33% voted for Republican Donald Trump. The pair will face off for the Tampa-based district on Nov. 8.