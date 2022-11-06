Rick Scott not ready to give Donald Trump 2024 endorsement

Ahead of appearing at a Miami rally with Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is not preemptively endorsing him in 2024.

During an appearance on Meet the Press Sunday morning, Scott deflected when asked if he would back Trump’s third run for the White House.

“There’s going to be a lot of people probably (going to) announce. We’ll watch what happens. I’m focused on getting a majority in the Senate,” Scott told host Chuck Todd.

Scott’s non-answer tracks with previous failures to offer a definitive response to the same question.

“There are lots of people that I know who are looking to run for President,” Scott told CNN’s Erin Burnett in July. “They’re going to all make a decision when they want to run. If President Trump or anybody else wants to announce, they’ll do that.”

On a Mississippi radio show the same month, Scott was asked about a potential showdown in the Primary between political ally Trump and his successor as Governor, Ron DeSantis.

“I have no idea. Who knows? DeSantis has a Governor’s race,” Scott said. “I don’t know who, but I think there’s going to be a lot of people who want to run. Everybody has an idea of how they can run this country better, so I think a lot of people are going to run.”

The frayed Trump/DeSantis dynamic will come into view in Florida Sunday, with the former President rallying with Marco Rubio, Scott and other Republican candidates while DeSantis works a crowd on the other side of the state. Trump offered a rhetorical taste in Pennsylvania Saturday, denouncing DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

“We’re winning big, big, big in the Republican Party for the nomination like nobody has ever seen before,” Trump said of a potential 2024 Primary while discussing a national poll at the rally. “There it is, Trump at 71%, Ron DeSanctimonious at 10%.”

Trump has reportedly urged Scott to make a play for McConnell’s post. On Meet the Press, Scott again sidestepped a question about his interest in leading the caucus, saying he was “focused” on the election Tuesday.