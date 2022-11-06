Newt Gingrich, Kevin McCarthy fire up the faithful for CD 4 nominee Aaron Bean

A transformational U.S. House Speaker, and a man who hopes to be, came to Jacksonville on the weekend proceeding an expected massive Republican victory on Election Day to stump for Sen. Aaron Bean and the GOP plans after gaining the House majority.

“It’s really up to us — it’s up to us what decisions we make, who we elect, the leaders we elect to make the right decisions,” Bean said. “Because, that light (at the end of the tunnel) could be the dawn of a new era in our country. Together, we have come a long way and we have got a little more of a ways to go.

“I do know this — when we do the right thing, the best days are still ahead of us.”

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and current GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy joined Bean on the podium at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront.

A pre-election poll by the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF) showed Bean with a 12-point lead over Democratic nominee LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway for the 4th Congressional District, mostly thanks to 20-point-plus leads in three older-age demographics — 45-54-year-olds, 55-64-year-olds and people aged 65-plus.

“When I was a freshman in the Florida House of Representatives, (Gingrich) came to do a think summit,” Bean said. “How about that — a think summit. When’s the last time you went to a think summit? He is a thinker. He is one of those individuals that if you’re walking by the TV and they’re bringing him on, whatever station it is, to comment, he’s one of those, it’s ‘Hey, let’s see what Newt says, let me see what’s Newt’s take on it.’”

There wasn’t much talk of former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, or the barb tossed by Trump when he called the Florida Governor, “Ron DeSanctimonious,” though McCarthy did call DeSantis a “fantastic Governor” in passing. Gingrich, considered by some analysts a pollution point-source in America’s modern toxic politics, cast his attacks on a “mean” President Joe Biden.

“At a time when you have a mean, nasty old man, going around being the most divisive President in American history, to have a party that says, ‘Wait a second, if you go to CommitmentToAmerica.com, there are 150 specific policy proposals to make American work again,” Gingrich said. “So, you have a positive part, with positive ideas, trying to genuinely help the country, and you have a vicious, negative, dishonest party trying to divide the country.”

McCarthy spoke at length, taking advantage of a oft-used Republican rhetorical devices of referencing the incumbent Democratic president as the next Jimmy Carter, and talking about the legacy of former President Ronald Reagan, before eventually bringing the subject back to the House election at hand.

He said House Democrats are stalling federal efforts to deal with fentanyl trafficking.

“The Democrats vote against us when we want to do something for it — that all changes when Aaron goes to Washington,” McCarthy said.