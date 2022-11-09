After crushing red wave, Nikki Fried briefly floats — then backs off —takeover of Florida Democratic Party

Florida Democrats lost ground at all government levels following Tuesday’s Midterm Election. For the party to have any hope of clawing back power next time, there needs to be a change in leadership, according to outgoing Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.
In an interview with CBS Miami investigative reporter Jim DeFede, Fried indicated she was weighing whether to fight to take control of the Florida Democratic Party from its current Chair, Manny Diaz.
DeFede shared excerpts of his talk with Fried Wednesday on Twitter.
“I care deeply for the people of my state and I’m heartbroken for what happened last night,” she said. “Obviously we have some issues with the structure of the Democratic Party, (and) I’m trying to figure out what’s best for the party.”
Fried later took to Twitter to say she wouldn’t be pursuing the position.
“Appreciate the love, but I am NOT running to be Chair of (the Florida Democratic Party),” she said. “A lot of things need to change to restore our winning coalition from 2018 — and I will continue fighting for that — just not by taking over the party.”
The only statewide elected Democrat in Florida, Fried will soon leave office in accordance with the state’s resign-to-run law after her unsuccessful bid for the party’s nomination in the 2022 Governor’s race.
Her successor in the Agriculture Commissioner role is Senate President Wilton Simpson, whose entry to the Cabinet will place every statewide office in GOP hands.
Election Day was a bloodbath for Democrats, who lost four incumbent seats in the Legislature — two in the Senate, two in the House — and lost eight other contests for open seats.
Those losses expanded the majority Republicans lawmakers already enjoyed in Tallahassee to supermajorities in both chambers — controlling each by a two-thirds margin — and prompted Democratic leaders like Miami Gardens Sen. Shevrin Jones to call for a recalibration of the party’s strategies.
“Democrats have taken large swaths of the electorate for granted, chased the ‘shiny objects’ of the day from a messaging standpoint — oftentimes landing on disjointed, tone-deaf themes — empowered by the same few consultants despite loss after loss, and failed to build a sustained presence and organization in communities across the state,” he said in a scathing screed Wednesday.
Florida Democrats must commit to playing “the long game,” Jones said, if the party ever hopes to “change course in the foreseeable future.”
Part of that long game may involve Diaz’s ouster, Fried told DeFede.
“The coup is reportedly already underway to amass the required votes to take Diaz down,” DeFede said, referring to a potential move by the party’s Executive Committee to vote him out.
Diaz is a former two-term Mayor of Miami. He took the chairmanship of the Florida Democratic Party less than two years ago, on Jan. 9, 2021. His current term doesn’t end for another two years.
But calls for him to leave early have been coming for months. In late October, POLITICO reported that Democratic National Committee member Thomas Kennedy demanded Diaz’s resignation the day after the 2022 election.
NBC News reported Diaz is now considering it after Tuesday’s crushing defeat, citing an unnamed “confidant who was not authorized to speak on his behalf.”
Diaz has maintained the difficulties the party is facing aren’t his fault alone. On Tuesday, he shared a memo with reporters noting that national Democratic groups spent just $1.35 million in Florida during this election cycle compared to almost $59 million in 2018.
10 comments
John
November 9, 2022 at 7:13 pm
She’s absolutely right, and last night only goes to show how good Democrats here had it with her and Gillum leading the charge. This state has been trending red for a while but a lot of that has to do with the inactivity, disorganization, and out of touch attitude of the FL Dems.
Joe Corsin
November 9, 2022 at 7:25 pm
Don’t feel bad Nikki. The people in Florida so stupid they’re easily duped by far right propaganda and snake oil from that NYC carpet bagger Donald Trump. Their brains are fried and they’re now slaves to the far right hogs, far right grifters, Christian fascists etc.
Nate
November 9, 2022 at 8:00 pm
Yeah, change leadership at the FDP and in 2024 you will still remain roadkill as a party. You will need a whole more than that to be competitive here. Right now, you are incompetent, impotent and incapacitated.
Elliott Offen
November 9, 2022 at 8:23 pm
Enjoy your far right police state buddy. It’s all fun and games before they come for your ass too. Also billionaires now control the state so don’t ask for a raise! That comes out of some billionaires profits and they’ll sht can you before they pay you another dime. Enjoy skyrocketing housing prices and rent on top of that. Your grandchildren will be living 10 to a house!
Nate
November 9, 2022 at 8:41 pm
If we live in a police state buddy, then get your ass out of this country and find a place to live where you can still live in misery and remain unhappy! Ok, buddy?!
Elliott Offen
November 9, 2022 at 10:11 pm
I’m working on it. I won’t be unhappy either that I can tell you. Some of you apes have never left the county you live in much less the state or the country. Don’t know how much better it is elsewhere n don’t know your balls from your azzhole. And yes Florida is a police state. You can’t even fkin fart without the cops being called. It’s fkn rediculous. Half the gd population as been arrested. WTF is that?
David in Shoreline
November 9, 2022 at 8:56 pm
Did Nikki lose all her lobbying contracts? Now she’s desperate for a job? JUST GO AWAY. New York would be a good fit.
Joe Corsin
November 9, 2022 at 10:15 pm
What in the hell are you talking about? Ron DeSanctimonious invited everyone in New York here including King Carpet Bagger Donald Trump. They’re the ones coming here and driving up prices of homes and just about everything else. Flunked out up there now here. More flunkeys is all we need down here in this neo nazi sht hole.
tom palmer
November 9, 2022 at 9:19 pm
The article in last Sunday’s NYTimes magazine lays out the Democratic Party’s misdirection and misguided agenda and inexplicable decision to abandon state and local races.
Yrral
November 9, 2022 at 9:26 pm
Their nothing the Democrats can do about White Spiteful Republicans,but shed the light on their racism,they live in their stately mansion ,while they look down other White as trailer park trash