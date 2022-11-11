Donald Trump to make ‘special announcement’ at Mar-a-Lago Nov. 15

Former President Donald Trump formally invited press to a “special announcement” at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15.

Political observers widely expect the Republican to announce a third bid for the White House.

Little additional information was delivered in a release besides time and location.

“President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a special announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 9:00 PM EST,” the invitation reads.

The announcement was sent out from a campaign email address.

Presuming this marks the start of a presidential campaign, it follows several other moves by the former President in apparent preparation for a fight against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the GOP nomination.

The Governor of Florida, the ex-President’s adopted home state, also is widely expected to run for office, though DeSantis brushed aside questions as he focused on winning re-election to his current job. On Tuesday, DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist.

Trump appears anxious to become the first major candidate to announce a challenge to President Joe Biden, who will be overseas when Trump makes his special announcement. The former President also continues to deal with legal issues including a probe on intelligence documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has regularly led polls of candidates for the GOP nomination in 2024, and a significant number of Republican voters tell pollsters they believe Trump’s unfounded claims the 2020 election was stolen.

But prediction markets and some polling show DeSantis as a contender as well. The Florida Governor seemed the receive a lift in the betting markets when Florida Republicans dominated in the midterm elections but visions of a national red wave fizzled, with many Trump-endorsed candidates going down in contests where Republicans saw a strong chance to win.

A big question in Florida now will be who stands with Trump when he makes his announcement.