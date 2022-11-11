Donald Trump to make ‘special announcement’ at Mar-a-Lago Nov. 15

Former President Donald Trump formally invited press to a “special announcement” at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15.
Political observers widely expect the Republican to announce a third bid for the White House.
Little additional information was delivered in a release besides time and location.
“President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a special announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 9:00 PM EST,” the invitation reads.
The announcement was sent out from a campaign email address.
Presuming this marks the start of a presidential campaign, it follows several other moves by the former President in apparent preparation for a fight against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the GOP nomination.
The Governor of Florida, the ex-President’s adopted home state, also is widely expected to run for office, though DeSantis brushed aside questions as he focused on winning re-election to his current job. On Tuesday, DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist.
Trump appears anxious to become the first major candidate to announce a challenge to President Joe Biden, who will be overseas when Trump makes his special announcement. The former President also continues to deal with legal issues including a probe on intelligence documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump has regularly led polls of candidates for the GOP nomination in 2024, and a significant number of Republican voters tell pollsters they believe Trump’s unfounded claims the 2020 election was stolen.
But prediction markets and some polling show DeSantis as a contender as well. The Florida Governor seemed the receive a lift in the betting markets when Florida Republicans dominated in the midterm elections but visions of a national red wave fizzled, with many Trump-endorsed candidates going down in contests where Republicans saw a strong chance to win.
A big question in Florida now will be who stands with Trump when he makes his announcement.
8 comments
tom palmer
November 11, 2022 at 8:31 am
Maybe he’ll have himself voluntarily committed to a mental health facility.
Bill
November 11, 2022 at 9:04 am
I get the feeling that he’s in some serious legal peril and he’s announcing so he can claim the action is ‘politically motivated’ and of course, have the RNC foot the bill for his lawyers. trump is all about trump, nothing more and nothing less. That having been said, I think it will be fun to watch him get his Captain Queeg on. Watch this space.
Donald J Trump
November 11, 2022 at 9:19 am
I will be announcing that I will run for president in 2024. I will defame, humiliate, dupe, and degrade Americas average governor Ron DeSanctimonious. I will give it to him worse than Charlie Crist did during the debate when he roasted his nuts. Ron DeSanctimonious should stay on his row boat because the Trump battleship is coming through.
Yrral
November 11, 2022 at 10:13 am
He will announce,he pleading guilty Google Allen Trump Knew
dave hinsdale
November 11, 2022 at 10:31 am
This site and it’s commenters is as bad as Yahoo News. By the way, you are all wrong.
Donald J Trump
November 11, 2022 at 10:51 am
I will announce that if they try to arrest me for the frauds, thefts, and rapes..I’ll flee to Russia with all the campaign money.
Don
November 11, 2022 at 11:15 am
Yet here you are reading and commenting.
PS: Speaking of wrong, that would be its not it’s.
Elon Musky
November 11, 2022 at 12:14 pm
If he’s smart he’ll announce he’s going to have a position on DeSantis staff…. about the only way he’s gonna find himself employed in the white house again.