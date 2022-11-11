November 11, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump to make ‘special announcement’ at Mar-a-Lago Nov. 15

Jacob OglesNovember 11, 20223min8

Related Articles

DeSantis - TrumpHeadlines

Bipartisan group of Broward pols shoots down Donald Trump’s claims of feds’ involvement

HeadlinesInfluence

Perspective PAC launches to promote minority conservative voices

2022Headlines

Abortion foes press DeSantis for quick action on additional abortion restrictions

Lincoln Trump
The former President is widely expected to make a third White House run.

Former President Donald Trump formally invited press to a “special announcement” at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15.

Political observers widely expect the Republican to announce a third bid for the White House.

Little additional information was delivered in a release besides time and location.

“President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a special announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 9:00 PM EST,” the invitation reads.

The announcement was sent out from a campaign email address.

Presuming this marks the start of a presidential campaign, it follows several other moves by the former President in apparent preparation for a fight against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the GOP nomination.

The Governor of Florida, the ex-President’s adopted home state, also is widely expected to run for office, though DeSantis brushed aside questions as he focused on winning re-election to his current job. On Tuesday, DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist.

Trump appears anxious to become the first major candidate to announce a challenge to President Joe Biden, who will be overseas when Trump makes his special announcement. The former President also continues to deal with legal issues including a probe on intelligence documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has regularly led polls of candidates for the GOP nomination in 2024, and a significant number of Republican voters tell pollsters they believe Trump’s unfounded claims the 2020 election was stolen.

But prediction markets and some polling show DeSantis as a contender as well. The Florida Governor seemed the receive a lift in the betting markets when Florida Republicans dominated in the midterm elections but visions of a national red wave fizzled, with many Trump-endorsed candidates going down in contests where Republicans saw a strong chance to win.

A big question in Florida now will be who stands with Trump when he makes his announcement.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump team urges court to leave Mar-a-Lago arbiter in place

nextDaniel Davis stretches cash lead in Jacksonville mayoral race

8 comments

  • tom palmer

    November 11, 2022 at 8:31 am

    Maybe he’ll have himself voluntarily committed to a mental health facility.

    Reply

  • Bill

    November 11, 2022 at 9:04 am

    I get the feeling that he’s in some serious legal peril and he’s announcing so he can claim the action is ‘politically motivated’ and of course, have the RNC foot the bill for his lawyers. trump is all about trump, nothing more and nothing less. That having been said, I think it will be fun to watch him get his Captain Queeg on. Watch this space.

    Reply

  • Donald J Trump

    November 11, 2022 at 9:19 am

    I will be announcing that I will run for president in 2024. I will defame, humiliate, dupe, and degrade Americas average governor Ron DeSanctimonious. I will give it to him worse than Charlie Crist did during the debate when he roasted his nuts. Ron DeSanctimonious should stay on his row boat because the Trump battleship is coming through.

    Reply

  • Yrral

    November 11, 2022 at 10:13 am

    He will announce,he pleading guilty Google Allen Trump Knew

    Reply

  • dave hinsdale

    November 11, 2022 at 10:31 am

    This site and it’s commenters is as bad as Yahoo News. By the way, you are all wrong.

    Reply

    • Donald J Trump

      November 11, 2022 at 10:51 am

      I will announce that if they try to arrest me for the frauds, thefts, and rapes..I’ll flee to Russia with all the campaign money.

      Reply

    • Don

      November 11, 2022 at 11:15 am

      Yet here you are reading and commenting.

      PS: Speaking of wrong, that would be its not it’s.

      Reply

  • Elon Musky

    November 11, 2022 at 12:14 pm

    If he’s smart he’ll announce he’s going to have a position on DeSantis staff…. about the only way he’s gonna find himself employed in the white house again.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
[gravityform id=”7″ title=”false” description=”false” ajax=”true”]
Categories

Winners and losers emerging from Florida’s Midterm Elections

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more