Ron DeSantis wants to ‘chill out’ 2024 speculation

Ron DeSantis is ready to move on from talks of a “civil war” in the Republican Party, or any political talk beyond next month’s election in Georgia.

On Wednesday in Matlacha, the Governor sidestepped a question about 2024, preferring instead to focus on the Georgia runoff and governing Florida after his “historic victory” over Charlie Crist last week.

“We just finished this election. People just need to chill out a little bit on some of this stuff,” DeSantis said.

“We have this Georgia runoff that is coming, which is very important for Republicans to win that Georgia runoff. I mean, I know around the country Florida was kind of the biggest bright spot. It was not so bright in many other parts of the country. It was a substandard performance given the dynamics that are at play,” DeSantis said.

“It’s been a long election. We’ve got the Georgia runoff. But for me, it’s like, ‘OK, what more do we need to do to continue to make Florida lead the way?'”

DeSantis said he was “excited” by the “great momentum” Republicans have, but he did not offer a review of former President Donald Trump’s launch of his 2024 campaign Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump made the decision to launch weeks before the Georgia election between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will be decided. Meanwhile, recent polls show Trump losing to DeSantis in a series of hypothetical 2024 Primary contests.

Trump did not mention DeSantis or any other potential Republican opponent Tuesday night. For his part, DeSantis doesn’t seem ready to take the bait, even downplaying the sharp language from the former President.

“I think some of this stuff gets overdone in some of the media,” DeSantis told a friendly questioner in Fort Walton Beach Tuesday, even as he offered a contrast between Florida and GOP performance elsewhere in the country there too.

“At the end of the day, I would tell people to check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night. The fact of the matter is it was the greatest Republican victory in the state of Florida.”