‘DeFuture’? Ron to the Rescue super PAC kicks off with 2024 ad

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to be coy about plans to run for President in 2024, but supporters aren’t waiting to make that case for him, labeling DeSantis as “DeFuture.”
The “Ron to the Rescue” super PAC is rolling out a new ad that spotlights how the Governor is the best answer for Republicans to what President Joe Biden has done since taking office.
The 60-second spot begins with newscasters discussing COVID-19 “lockdown” mitigation measures, over shots of barren streets from Anytown USA. The tropes of inflation, high gas prices and violent crime were introduced next, establishing the theme of America as a “nation on the brink.”
All hope was not lost, however. By the 25-second mark, a chyron reassures that a “strong leader emerges,” and DeSantis’ familiar exhortations from his Election Night victory speech ring through speakers thereafter.
“Florida was a refuge of sanity when the world went mad! We stood as a citadel of freedom for people across this country, and indeed, across the world,” the Governor thundered, with his words quickly giving way again to another chyron and the reassuring voice of an omniscient narrator.
“While our nation struggled, Florida thrived,” the text proclaimed, setting up optimistic pictures of people driving across bridges and a shot of a couple moving into what appears to be a new construction home.
“Southwest Florida is ranking all the way at the top of the list of the best, most inexpensive places to live,” assured a newscaster, setting up the spot’s close.
“Doesn’t America deserve the same? To defeat Biden and restore our country, America needs leadership. America needs Ron DeSantis,” the narrator contends.
On its homepage, the super PAC extols DeSantis as exhibiting “the bravery of President (Abraham) Lincoln, the charm of President (Ronald) Reagan, and the determination of President (Donald) Trump.” Yet despite third parties making that case, DeSantis continues to downplay interest in higher office on the record.
On Wednesday in Matlacha, the Governor sidestepped a question about 2024, preferring instead to focus on the Georgia runoff and governing Florida after his “historic victory” over Charlie Crist last week.
“We just finished this election. People just need to chill out a little bit on some of this stuff,” DeSantis said.
He has also attempted to be seen as taking the high road after attacks from former President Trump, who is officially a candidate as of Tuesday.
“I think some of this stuff gets overdone in some of the media,” DeSantis told a friendly questioner in Fort Walton Beach Tuesday, though he offered a contrast between Florida and GOP performance elsewhere in the country.
“At the end of the day, I would tell people to check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night. The fact of the matter is it was the greatest Republican victory in the state of Florida.”
DeSantis is DeFuture 🤌🏼
Join us in this fight to make DeSantis our next president of the United States 🇺🇸#Desantis2024 pic.twitter.com/NpYK1T7fBI
— Ron to the Rescue (@Ron2theRescue) November 17, 2022
6 comments
Florida is behind the Country
November 17, 2022 at 10:49 am
The young voters won’t allow deantis to win the National ticket. He cheated in Florida and got lucky
Florida is behind the Country
November 17, 2022 at 11:01 am
DeSantis can never be president . We can’t elect another bully like trump. The young people will make sure of it
Tom
November 17, 2022 at 11:14 am
DeSantis is the De future.
America’s Gov offers a new generation of leadership! It’s bold and substantive. America’s Gov. is in touch with the peeps. As 60% is a landslide and reflects support from Dems, Independents, Hispanics, beyond Cubans, Women, and suburban voters. It’s a deep blue print! DeSantis is a rising tide for all, bottom up.
He will be 46 in 24. Biden turns 80 Sunday, 82 in 24. Trump is 76, 78 in 24. American people want a turn to a new generation. The youthful “viga” as JFK would say is overwhelming abs welcomed.
DeSantis has the substance and the youth.
The Time is now! Do for America, what you’ve done for Florida.
Donald J Trump
November 17, 2022 at 12:48 pm
Ron DeSanctimonious better not run against me or I will roast him worse than Charlie did. All his dirty laundry will be aired. The affairs, the money laundering, and the collaboration with ISIS.
Tom
November 17, 2022 at 11:14 am
DeSantis is the De future.
America’s Gov offers a new generation of leadership! It’s bold and substantive. America’s Gov. is in touch with the peeps. As 60% is a landslide and reflects support from Dems, Independents, Hispanics, beyond Cubans, Women, and suburban voters. It’s a deep blue print! DeSantis is a rising tide for all, bottom up.
He will be 46 in 24. Biden turns 80 Sunday, 82 in 24. Trump is 76, 78 in 24. American people want a turn to a new generation. The youthful “viga” as JFK would say is overwhelming abs welcomed.
DeSantis has the substance and the youth.
The Time is now! Do for America, what you’ve done for Florida.
A better america.
November 17, 2022 at 11:25 am
Sorry to tell you that DeSantis is not the man! If not Biden We need a woman or secretary Pete . It will be President Harris and VP Buttigieg or President Buttigieg and VP harris secretary Pete is smarter , more articulate, even real combat experience and he cares about ALL americans. DeSantis is just in it for him and he’s a bully.